In my experience, having 2-3 cups a day is quite normal. It should not be on an addiction level. It shouldnt make it impossible to work if you havent had your coffee. Caffeine addiction is a real thing.
As for the anxiety part, yes. It does make one anxious because you are constantly thinking about it. Much like porn or any drug or any addiction actually.
For me, I usually drink 1 in the morning and thats it. In the evening, if I have a mild headache, and if the weather is cold/breezy, then I get one more. But thats probably once a month or max. twice a month.
If you are trying to cut this, but are unable to, best to seek professional help. Its completely doable. My very own boss is an example. He used to down 5 or 6 cups of black coffee in a day. And when the company machine got broke, he had to go 2 weeks without a coffee. That was hard on him with his mood swings and constant snacking and anxiety. He was put on a program for 6 months (I dont know how long these things take) but now he has limited his intake to 2 cups and doesnt get annoyed if no coffee is available. These things are quite effective is what I would guess.