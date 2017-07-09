« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread  (Read 12905 times)

Online Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #200 on: Today at 07:23:06 pm »
Leicester bench is baffling when you look at their starting XI.
Online jacobs chains

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #201 on: Today at 07:23:54 pm »
I think we are now at a point where our match day squad is better than anyone else in world football. Leicester must be shitting themselves.
Online DangerScouse

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #202 on: Today at 07:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:23:06 pm
Leicester bench is baffling when you look at their starting XI.

He's making a point after their shambolic performance at the weekend. Have to admire that imo.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #203 on: Today at 07:25:15 pm »
Good to see Diaz start, I'm guessing it will be the element of surprise.  Only negative is if Jota is pushed to the right.

Owe them big time for Boxing day, so don't take them too lightly and get the game won early.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Online Dench57

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #204 on: Today at 07:26:00 pm »
So up for this.
Online princeoftherocks

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #205 on: Today at 07:26:12 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:03:21 pm
I saw Ken Dodd in Dewsbury in the early 90's. I can't remember which building it was, but it was like a hall.

Thinking aloud?
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #206 on: Today at 07:26:30 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:23:54 pm
I think we are now at a point where our match day squad is better than anyone else in world football. Leicester must be shitting themselves.

There's no doubting it. Frustrating that City just seem to be that little bit more consistent. If we kept this squad fit for the new couple of seasons we surely have to take a few trophies though.
Online 88_RED

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #207 on: Today at 07:28:04 pm »
Into these Redmen.. Early goal to settle the nerves and then smash these.. :wave
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #208 on: Today at 07:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:17:32 pm
1-1 it is ;D

Well it's an improvement on the 1-0 last time. ;D
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:28:36 pm »
Salah will chomping at the bit, being made to wait.  ;D
Online Chakan

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:29:06 pm »
Where's Henderson?
Online Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #211 on: Today at 07:29:43 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:24:43 pm
He's making a point after their shambolic performance at the weekend. Have to admire that imo.

Hopefully it backfires.
Online 88_RED

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:23:06 pm
Leicester bench is baffling when you look at their starting XI.

Did you see them against Forest in the Cup? Brendan is reacting..  ;D
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #213 on: Today at 07:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:29:06 pm
Where's Henderson?

He's probably been given the night off for a change. He can do that now with the choice he has in the squad.
Online 88_RED

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #214 on: Today at 07:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:29:06 pm
Where's Henderson?

Probably nursing his back at home as he watches us smash these with a nice bevvie..
Online princeoftherocks

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #215 on: Today at 07:31:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:28:36 pm
Salah will chomping at the bit, being made to wait.  ;D

And i thought he was neighled on to start.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #216 on: Today at 07:31:39 pm »
Hendo has some back problems, not bad but enough to be out tonight.
Offline scatman

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #217 on: Today at 07:37:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:12:08 pm
Honestly feel like this is going to be one of the easiest wins of the year

Finally have one of the best centre mid pairings in the world back
just noticed Thiago is back, booom
Online Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #218 on: Today at 07:38:38 pm »
Shocked Salah didn't talk his way into starting 11. Balls on Kloppo.

When Salah, Elliot and Keita come on at 60.

 :jong
Online Paul_h

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #219 on: Today at 07:39:07 pm »
time for redemption..
exciting to see Diaz from the start. From limited viewing, seems to have a good team/work ethic..
Online Paul_h

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #220 on: Today at 07:40:34 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 07:37:32 pm
just noticed Thiago is back, booom

yup
will gave away free kicks with ease... :-X

just kidding..
Online Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #221 on: Today at 07:41:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:28:18 pm
Well it's an improvement on the 1-0 last time. ;D

True ;D
Online King Kenny 7

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #222 on: Today at 07:41:41 pm »
We owe them a right spanking after the game at theirs.

We sure have the players to do it and it would be nice to see a comfortable victory with goals coming from all directions.

So expecting a 1-0 with Mo off the bench scoring in the 85th min.



A clean sheet and no injuries please.



 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Online Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #223 on: Today at 07:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:29:06 pm
Where's Henderson?

Boss said a slight back problem.
Online keyop

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #224 on: Today at 07:43:31 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:15:14 pm
If Henderson is definitely out, I'd go with Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Matip, Robbo, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Firmino, Jota, Diaz
I'm glad Jurgen got my text.
Online Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #225 on: Today at 07:43:53 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 07:30:03 pm
Did you see them against Forest in the Cup? Brendan is reacting..  ;D

Missed that game was it that bad?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #226 on: Today at 07:44:20 pm »
Two midfelders at CB for Leicester. Got to take advantage of that
