Leicester bench is baffling when you look at their starting XI.
I saw Ken Dodd in Dewsbury in the early 90's. I can't remember which building it was, but it was like a hall.
I think we are now at a point where our match day squad is better than anyone else in world football. Leicester must be shitting themselves.
1-1 it is
He's making a point after their shambolic performance at the weekend. Have to admire that imo.
Where's Henderson?
Salah will chomping at the bit, being made to wait.
Honestly feel like this is going to be one of the easiest wins of the yearFinally have one of the best centre mid pairings in the world back
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
just noticed Thiago is back, booom
Well it's an improvement on the 1-0 last time.
If Henderson is definitely out, I'd go with Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Matip, Robbo, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Firmino, Jota, Diaz
Did you see them against Forest in the Cup? Brendan is reacting..
