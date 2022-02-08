« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread  (Read 7704 times)

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,492
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #80 on: February 8, 2022, 06:07:51 pm »
Quote from: duvva on February  8, 2022, 04:39:56 pm
Lazy fuckin postmen theyve got too

Probably didn't need the work if they had any money put away at those interest rates on the front page ... 8%  :o
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #81 on: February 8, 2022, 06:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on February  8, 2022, 06:07:51 pm
Probably didn't need the work if they had any money put away at those interest rates on the front page ... 8%  :o
:)

Whats an interest rate
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,492
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #82 on: February 8, 2022, 06:21:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva on February  8, 2022, 06:10:08 pm
:)

Whats an interest rate

0.7%? is a bit of a difference, I'll give you that  ;D
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,267
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #83 on: February 8, 2022, 06:25:27 pm »
Check out the story front page, bottom left.  :)

You'll never get a job.  Yadda Yadda Yadda
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • Up the Red Men
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #84 on: February 8, 2022, 08:51:48 pm »
Hope we fkn hammer these and their gobshite fans. I have to say it Brendan Rodgers is too good for them. 
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,285
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #85 on: February 8, 2022, 10:06:32 pm »
Looks like everyone is available bar Mane, nice.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,733
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #86 on: February 8, 2022, 10:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on February  8, 2022, 08:51:48 pm
Hope we fkn hammer these and their gobshite fans. I have to say it Brendan Rodgers is too good for them.

No, it's about his level and he suits them.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,914
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #87 on: February 8, 2022, 10:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February  8, 2022, 10:07:37 pm
No, it's about his level and he suits them.

Here we go.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The-Originals

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • ******
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #88 on: February 8, 2022, 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on February  8, 2022, 08:51:48 pm
Hope we fkn hammer these and their gobshite fans. I have to say it Brendan Rodgers is too good for them.

this
Logged
Allez Allez Allez.

Offline timbo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • 5 GoWs and counting
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #89 on: February 8, 2022, 11:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  8, 2022, 12:38:10 pm
Always enjoy a win over these lot due to my first ever game at Anfield in 1981 with me old man,  We witnessed our unbeaten home record (85 games in all competitions) come to an end, to bottom of the league Leicester. 

To be fair we were without Alan Kennedy, Alan Hansen, David Fairclough and Kenny Dalglish that day.

Sir Bob said:-

People are expecting us to take our false teeth out and yet still chew the food properly,   :)






That was our first game as well! Overnight ferry from Belfast and no Dalglish. Its been better since😀
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,900
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 12:25:17 pm »
We'll murder them whatever our line up
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 01:22:30 pm »
Some stuff from Jurgens press conference

Will Mohamed Salah feature against Leicester on Thursday after returning to training following Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations defeat last weekend.

"He is happy to be back but is disappointed as well," says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"Yesterday everyone could see that he still has the final in his mind."

More from Jurgen Klopp on having a near full-strength team to select from: "I cannot remember any time that happened, so I don't speak about it too much. Jordan Henderson has a bit of back problem, Sadio [Mane] not here, but neither issue long term. We have to use that quality now.

"I think Sadio [Mane] will be back tonight."

Liverpool are chasing trophies on four fronts but Jurgen Klopp says "it's not very likely" they will win all of them.

"We are not here today to know what will happen in May. Leicester is, for us, the next big challenge," adds the German.

"We want to squeeze everything out of this season. We still have accept we may not get everything as a reward."

On facing Leicester and 'special' Anfield atmosphere: "They have an extreme threat on counter attacks and balls in behind with whoever is playing.

"It will be a proper football game and it's at Anfield - we should not forget that. We should try and create a special atmosphere.

"We have 12 games until the next break so we need to create atmospheres on the highest level and Thursday night is a good night to do that."

On whether Africa Cup of Nations disappointment will make Mo Salah more determined for success: "Greater determination for Mo? I am not sure that is human.

"I don't think there's a lot space for more determination in Mo's mind. He will use this kind of thing, that's the job of all of us, losing a final is hard, but using it for next big game can at least help.

"We are the best example of that, losing a final is hard. But if you use it for the next big tournament, it can still be helpful.

"How we will benefit from it exactly, I don't know."

Before the end of his news conference, Jurgen Klopp praised the contribution of defender Joel Matip.

"He's absolutely top. We had too many centre-backs injured in the last few years. Never their fault," said the Liverpool boss.

"He is an outstanding player. People talk about the best free signings as a transfer, I can imagine it would be a close race between Joel and Millie [James Milner]."
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:29:34 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,079
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 02:09:04 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February  8, 2022, 09:10:22 am
I started on the Kop in '65 and can't recall any reference to Chelsea or Arsenal. And could never understand why Forest were included because they were a decent but innocuous side. Probably because their name scanned.
Agreed.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 03:05:23 pm »
"Anything other than a comfortable win will be disappointing."

That about sums it up for me!
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,952
  • Kloppite
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 04:22:58 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February  8, 2022, 09:10:22 am
I started on the Kop in '65 and can't recall any reference to Chelsea or Arsenal. And could never understand why Forest were included because they were a decent but innocuous side. Probably because their name scanned.

Didn't Forest got included after the European Cup tie in 78, when they knocked us out in the first round, still rankles with a few auld arses who remember the tie.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,675
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 04:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on February  8, 2022, 10:06:32 pm
Looks like everyone is available bar Mane, nice.

Hendos got a back problem.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 05:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 04:58:34 pm
Hendos got a back problem.

Said he has a knock from last game, didnt say it was a problem and he would for sure miss the game. He just wasnt sure

But if he does miss the game perhaps we will see the Keita, Thiago, Fab midfield 3 everyone has been wanting to see
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,288
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 05:45:09 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 05:43:12 pm
Said he has a knock from last game, didnt say it was a problem and he would for sure miss the game. He just wasnt sure

But if he does miss the game perhaps we will see the Keita, Thiago, Fab midfield 3 everyone has been wanting to see

Or Elliott if hes ok to start. He and Hendo have been the main two to play on the right hand midfield role this season.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,733
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 06:11:31 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 05:43:12 pm

But if he does miss the game perhaps we will see the Keita, Thiago, Fab midfield 3 everyone has been wanting to see

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:45:09 pm
Or Elliott if hes ok to start. He and Hendo have been the main two to play on the right hand midfield role this season.

I'd put Elliott or Jones in before Keita.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 06:17:59 pm »
Quote from: duvva on February  8, 2022, 07:22:49 am
Can someone who was in the crowds in the olden days please confirm. Did this songs used to include Chelsea and Arsenal rather than Man Utd? Many many years ago I had an LP of the Kop Choir (or something like that) and Im sure this was sung with those clubs instead of Man Utd
Man United.  I never heard Chelsea and Arsenal when I was on the Kop (many moons ago, when that song was a regular).
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 06:30:58 pm »
my best memory of playing them at Anfield - way, way back - was when they got a free kick in scoring range and we set up a wall defending the Annie Rd end.

one of their forwards - his name completely escapes me now - stood in front of Tommy Smith, and as the ref was faffing about elsewhere, gave Tommy a hell of an elbow in the stomach.

Tommy didn't blink of course, just gave him a hell of a kidney punch in return.  they went at it like that for about 20 seconds. none of the officials saw a thing - there was minimal backswing involved in any of the blows.

the crowd was going berserk. fukking great it was.  the game as it was(n't) meant to be played.  :)

except I have no idea how the score ended up.  :)
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 06:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:22:58 pm
Didn't Forest got included after the European Cup tie in 78, when they knocked us out in the first round, still rankles with a few auld arses who remember the tie.
So could it have been Chelsea and Arsenal instead of Forest if it came before then?

Sounds like no one remembers it so probably not I must have misheard or misremembered
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 07:13:06 pm »
Quickly becoming one of my most hated clubs -- let's smash these Tory c*nts.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 08:39:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:30:58 pm
my best memory of playing them at Anfield - way, way back - was when they got a free kick in scoring range and we set up a wall defending the Annie Rd end.

one of their forwards - his name completely escapes me now - stood in front of Tommy Smith, and as the ref was faffing about elsewhere, gave Tommy a hell of an elbow in the stomach.

Tommy didn't blink of course, just gave him a hell of a kidney punch in return.  they went at it like that for about 20 seconds. none of the officials saw a thing - there was minimal backswing involved in any of the blows.

the crowd was going berserk. fukking great it was.  the game as it was(n't) meant to be played.  :)

except I have no idea how the score ended up.  :)

Think the Leicester lad was Keith Weller.

Sounds bizarre, but he sometimes used to play in his wife's white tights.
Logged

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 08:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:22:58 pm
Didn't Forest got included after the European Cup tie in 78, when they knocked us out in the first round, still rankles with a few auld arses who remember the tie.

I think Forest were included in the song from the early 70s as they were in the First Division briefly then.

The first season Forest came up again 77/8, we played away at the City Ground on Boxing Day. I think we must have had about 8000 in a crowd of well over 40000. They had to keep on opening new pens for us which they had to do by moving Forest fans out of them as Reds scaled over some very high wire fences. It was a tight game that ended 1-1. Forest were a very good side and our nemesis in many ways over the next few years.

After the game, there was lots of fun and games with their Boogie Boys ( I kid you not) and I distinctly remember getting legged across a bridge over the Trent.

For fans of a certain age (I am 60), Forest are in my DNA somehow. I hated Clough too just thought Id through that in.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 09:38:21 pm »
One of the worst set of supportersI hope we smash them and I think we will
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 09:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 08:39:47 pm
Think the Leicester lad was Keith Weller.

Sounds bizarre, but he sometimes used to play in his wife's white tights.

after I posted I remember the Keith, but would never have got the last name.

don't remember the tights though.  :)
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,241
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 09:41:46 pm »
Get Fab back in midfield, and we will blow these apart. Think Rodgers is on his last legs there, and I'd imagine they won't be 100% for this.

Would like to see Thaigo and Fab start, with either Elliot or Jones as the third midfielder. Trent to score. Really confident here.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 09:47:41 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:41:46 pm
Get Fab back in midfield, and we will blow these apart. Think Rodgers is on his last legs there, and I'd imagine they won't be 100% for this.

Would like to see Thaigo and Fab start, with either Elliot or Jones as the third midfielder. Trent to score. Really confident here.
Obviously you haven't seen the video of Robbo's training... Robbo to score the 1st.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 09:48:11 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 05:43:12 pm
Said he has a knock from last game, didnt say it was a problem and he would for sure miss the game. He just wasnt sure

But if he does miss the game perhaps we will see the Keita, Thiago, Fab midfield 3 everyone has been wanting to see
Considering Thiago came around 80th minute in Fa Cup not sure on his fitness for 90 minutes right now(Could have just been playing it safe but he very well could). Wont mind seeing Fab/Keita/Elliott either.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 10:04:00 pm »
I'm thinking Jones will start and either Thiago or Harvey will come on at 60-mins-ish.
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm »
Fab, Jones and Keita will probably start if Hendo has a knock. The bench is gonna be stacked with plenty of options if we need them.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #112 on: Today at 01:19:12 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm
Fab, Jones and Keita will probably start if Hendo has a knock. The bench is gonna be stacked with plenty of options if we need them.

thats my choice of midfield trio . Front three of bobby, salah and jota

with ox, curtis and elliot our midfield looks pretty packed but hendo is still a big miss
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,564
  • 27 Years...
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #113 on: Today at 02:18:17 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:22:58 pm
Didn't Forest got included after the European Cup tie in 78, when they knocked us out in the first round, still rankles with a few auld arses who remember the tie.
I started going in 1971 and it was always ''We hate Nottingham Forest ...'' at the beginning of the song.

I remember that game in '78. I was in the Kop.  >:(
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #114 on: Today at 02:28:40 am »
Excited for this game. Will be interesting if Salah comes back and starts right away or is just available is off the bench.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,564
  • 27 Years...
Re: PL: Liverpool V Leicester City - Thurs 10th Feb @ 7:45pm - Pre-match thread
« Reply #115 on: Today at 02:49:03 am »
Quote from: duvva on February  8, 2022, 07:22:49 am
Can someone who was in the crowds in the olden days please confirm. Did this songs used to include Chelsea and Arsenal rather than Man Utd? Many many years ago I had an LP of the Kop Choir (or something like that) and Im sure this was sung with those clubs instead of Man Utd
I just dug the album out on YouTube -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ayWXQvCsk2Q&amp;t=65s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ayWXQvCsk2Q&amp;t=65s</a>

It's definitely Man United and not Chelsea and Arsenal. If you listen at around 6 minutes 45 seconds onwards.

I know the LP was recorded over two games against Bayern Munich and Chelsea, so Chelsea do get a mention in other songs.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 