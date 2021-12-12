« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February

Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton 19:45 BT Sport 2HD
West Ham United V Watford 19:45 BT Sport 3HD
Burnley V Manchester United 20:00 BT Sport 1HD/Ultimate

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford 19:45 BT Sport 2HD
Norwich City V Crystal Palace 19:45 ESPN HD
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton 19:45 BT Sport 3HD
Aston Villa V Leeds United 20:00 BT Sport 1HD/Ultimate

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City 19:45 BT Sport 1HD/Ultimate
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal 19:45 BT Sport 2HD

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United 2-0 Everton
West Ham United 2-0 Watford
Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City 3-0 Brentford
Norwich City 0-1 Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton
Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds United

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Arsenal
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Newcastle vs Everton

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
If both sides didn't turn up would they each be handed a 3-0 loss, or would it be a 3-3 draw? Asking for a friend.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
I want Everton to win.  It really is that simple!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:07:49 pm
I want Everton to win.  It really is that simple!

Actually, Newcastle winning and pulling Everton into the relegation battle might be hilarious ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yeah, I think on general principle we need to root for Everton tomorrow as odd as it may seem.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:22:20 pm
Yeah, I think on general principle we need to root for Everton tomorrow as odd as it may seem.

Even if they go down, the Saudis will come back next season. If Everton go down, they might stay there for a while, and that means less LFC players injured ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Im firmly in the three points for Newcastle tomorrow would love to see everton  dragged into it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm
Even if they go down, the Saudis will come back next season. If Everton go down, they might stay there for a while, and that means less LFC players injured ...

Supposedly all their new signings were convinced to join because they wouldn't have relegation clauses. So even if they were relegated and then came right back up their losses from their one season in the  Championship should be so large that their current FFP status is gone and they're relying on Related Party deals to make new ones possible. Maybe the PL will finally show some backbone here especially as the other clubs are threatened? I doubt it but at least it's something. Basically anything that would delay their eventual rise is worth it because geopolitics can always change to where spending on a sportswashing venture may no longer be worth it while also being more time with less competition for LFC. There's also the chance they could just make consistently bad decisions and somehow get stuck there, you never know.

I'd like Everton relegated as well but there's no sign that Moshiri will ever figure it out so it's just twice a year of having to worry about the games and nothing else.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th February
Yeah count me in for horse punchers over the flag punchers tomorrow
