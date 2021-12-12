Even if they go down, the Saudis will come back next season. If Everton go down, they might stay there for a while, and that means less LFC players injured ...



Supposedly all their new signings were convinced to join because they wouldn't have relegation clauses. So even if they were relegated and then came right back up their losses from their one season in the Championship should be so large that their current FFP status is gone and they're relying on Related Party deals to make new ones possible. Maybe the PL will finally show some backbone here especially as the other clubs are threatened? I doubt it but at least it's something. Basically anything that would delay their eventual rise is worth it because geopolitics can always change to where spending on a sportswashing venture may no longer be worth it while also being more time with less competition for LFC. There's also the chance they could just make consistently bad decisions and somehow get stuck there, you never know.I'd like Everton relegated as well but there's no sign that Moshiri will ever figure it out so it's just twice a year of having to worry about the games and nothing else.