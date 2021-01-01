Elliott coming on and scoring was the undoubted highlight. Diaz getting an assist (I know technically it wasn't but for all intents and purposes it was) right in front of the Kop was a nice start for him. Kostas was very good again and probably the best player on the pitch for his hour.



A pretty good draw to boot. I can't imagine Norwich putting their strongest team out either.



I know we are always a bit susceptible to an early ball in behind but it seems to be worse when Ibou plays compared to Matip. Maybe as he's a top athlete he backs himself to run anyone down whereas Matip reads it better and intercepts. That said, he would almost certainly have ran down the Cardiff player had Kelleher not flattened him first.