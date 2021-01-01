« previous next »
FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 03:24:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:18:50 pm
Preseason game wasnt it

When everyones fit its probably the best squad the club has ever had

Its up there with most sides, attacking wise better than most.  Could do with another RB to push TAA the same as Tsimikas has pushed Robbo and a top CM.  Were great now, were potentially sublime.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 03:28:02 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:18:50 pm
Preseason game wasnt it

When everyones fit its probably the best squad the club has ever had

If all the players we have play at their best and they all stay fit, then definitely. Sadly, some can't stay fit, and others can't seem to find their best form and for some it's a case of a bit of both.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 03:33:32 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 03:28:02 pm
If all the players we have play at their best and they all stay fit, then definitely. Sadly, some can't stay fit, and others can't seem to find their best form and for some it's a case of a bit of both.

Yeah just a lot of midfielders who dont play full seasons but in terms of the weapons / tools we have in a hypothetical world that theyre all fit its insanely good

First time in my adult life were not dependent on one or two key players - only Trent and Ali are our vulnerabilities where youd definitely expect a dip in level if theyre out
Its honestly an incredible achievement to build a squad like this on the level of spending weve deployed
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 03:39:42 pm
Havent heard Sam Matterface since the World Cup, the first time Id heard him. He made me want to cave my own head in with the TV back then, but he seemed quite a lot more palatable this time. Still talked a bit of shite but maybe toned down a bit. Is this a thing?
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 03:44:26 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 03:39:42 pm
Havent heard Sam Matterface since the World Cup, the first time Id heard him. He made me want to cave my own head in with the TV back then, but he seemed quite a lot more palatable this time. Still talked a bit of shite but maybe toned down a bit. Is this a thing?

How that clown was married to Natalie Sawyer I don;t know.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 04:28:29 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:06:17 pm
He had an absolute shocker on comms. I just posted in the Diaz thread about his comments regarding his surprise that we'd spend £50m on Diaz after he'd watched him a few times for Porto and thought he was "awful" in some of those games. Really seems to dislike Keita too, which felt unnecessary.

Anyway. Solid stuff, despite commentators trying to summon the magic of the cup. Rubbish first half that was very wind affected but a professional performance in the second half. And Harvey!

Robot wars was his high point and he was shite in most of them
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 04:28:59 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:24:52 pm
Can I take a minute to say what a wonderful individual Ian Wright is, to take the time to try and help to turn around people's lives like that is a wonderful thing to do.
I missed this. Ian Wright was on a podcast last year, it was a superb listen.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 04:29:43 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:28:59 pm
I missed this. Ian Wright was on a podcast last year, it was a superb listen.

I will see if I can find it elsewhere John, it is well worth a watch.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 04:33:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:29:07 pm
Agreed Jill.  What a guy he is.

I always thought him an honest player in the way he played the game, he never hid or went missing even when we were battering them.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 05:01:11 pm
Wont be mentioned nearly enough but that Elliott goal was ridiculous, cant stress how hard that is to swivel on the ball fluidly like that and catch the ball so cleanly without lashing at it.

The kid is a special, special talent
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 05:41:04 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:24:52 pm
Can I take a minute to say what a wonderful individual Ian Wright is, to take the time to try and help to turn around people's lives like that is a wonderful thing to do.
Your spot on, always been one of my favourites, brings a smile to my face everytime he's on.
Always upbeat, you can tell even  Keane likes him (probably the only person he does)


Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 05:44:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:20:45 pm
Haha is that right? Ah, were fucked then. :D

I thought they were out for some reason!

They will be in 5 minutes
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 05:45:28 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:24:52 pm
Can I take a minute to say what a wonderful individual Ian Wright is, to take the time to try and help to turn around people's lives like that is a wonderful thing to do.

Hes a top bloke but whats he done now?
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 05:54:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:24:52 pm
Can I take a minute to say what a wonderful individual Ian Wright is, to take the time to try and help to turn around people's lives like that is a wonderful thing to do.
Didn't see it, but I like Ian Wright - top fella.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:54:31 pm
Didn't see it, but I like Ian Wright - top fella.

A diamond in a profession full for dross. Is it me, or are we at an all time low in terms of punditry? Says something when I'd actually prefer to listen to Roy Keane over Carragher and McManaman. Then we have professional trolls like Laughing Boy Richards.

Game was a banana skin, but nicely dealt with. Nice to get a steady game to ease us back in from a break.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:45:28 pm
Hes a top bloke but whats he done now?

He basically became a mentor for a ex-Arsenal youth player who had ended up in prison and basically helped him turn his life around. The lad is playing in the FA Cup game tonight for Boreham Wood. It was a great story.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 06:29:04 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm
He basically became a mentor for a ex-Arsenal youth player who had ended up in prison and basically helped him turn his life around. The lad is playing in the FA Cup game tonight for Boreham Wood. It was a great story.

good stuff, thanks Jill
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 07:03:04 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 02:04:06 pm
They do that quite often when commentating against us. They make out that an offside chance was a great chance to score. Since when does offside become ok?

The other one that I heard today was that Palace were unlucky not to get a draw against us due the the dodgy penalty. Sorry, but when did Palace score their second goal as they couldnt draw with just one goal.

Yeah, they kept talking about the Palace game and the tons of chances they had and the dodgy penalty that won us the game in the end?

Bizarre!

Their xG was 1.7, meaning they were par for their score, maybe could've scored another, but Alisson was there for us, and we had already scored two goals and got a 50-50 penalty for once. Wtf were they on about? It's been two weeks since, and still they haven't stopped about it!
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 07:12:39 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:18:50 pm
Preseason game wasnt it

When everyones fit its probably the best squad the club has ever had
It was. For the first time in a long time, the bench looked full of genuine, game-changing options.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 07:47:13 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on Yesterday at 07:12:39 pm
It was. For the first time in a long time, the bench looked full of genuine, game-changing options.

And no Mo, no Mane , no Fabinho ..
"There are two great teams in Liverpool.... Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves"

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 07:59:46 pm
Elliott coming on and scoring was the undoubted highlight.  Diaz getting an assist (I know technically it wasn't but for all intents and purposes it was) right in front of the Kop was a nice start for him.  Kostas was very good again and probably the best player on the pitch for his hour.

A pretty good draw to boot.  I can't imagine Norwich putting their strongest team out either.

I know we are always a bit susceptible to an early ball in behind but it seems to be worse when Ibou plays compared to Matip.  Maybe as he's a top athlete he backs himself to run anyone down whereas Matip reads it better and intercepts.  That said, he would almost certainly have ran down the Cardiff player had Kelleher not flattened him first.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 08:01:10 pm
Good 2nd half. Thought Minamino was decent. Best bit was watching who might come off the bench next.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 05:01:11 pm
Wont be mentioned nearly enough but that Elliott goal was ridiculous, cant stress how hard that is to swivel on the ball fluidly like that and catch the ball so cleanly without lashing at it.

The kid is a special, special talent
And it's instinctive baby!
Promising!
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 11:22:58 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 02:04:45 pm
Thought it was Matterface ? Like Pearce another Chelsea man
Jonathan Pearce is a Bristol City fan
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
Did anyone see their keepers reaction when the players came out before kickoff?

His head didn't move but his eyes scanned round the ground as he let out a puff of the cheeks gasp.  Game was all over right there.

Like the gladiators going into the Colosseum 😁
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #225 on: Today at 12:07:32 am
Once Diogo Jotoshack had scored it became hugely enjoyable.


Seeing Keita back
Diaz and Elliot lining up to come on
Diaz's first nutmeg
Always love seeing Minimino score
Seeing Thiago back
Jordan Henderson's weary headshake
Diaz getting up again and playing on
Harvey's message after the game
Getting Mane and Salah back
Earning a Home tie next round




Let's just acknowledge that even with the substitutes we put on we still had the following team not involved on top of the 16 players we saw today and all fit to go


Allison
Williams Matip Fabinho Gomez
Morton Chamberlain
Salah Origi Mane Gordon
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #226 on: Today at 12:52:22 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:07:32 am

Let's just acknowledge that even with the substitutes we put on we still had the following team not involved on top of the 16 players we saw today and all fit to go


Allison
Williams Matip Fabinho Gomez
Morton Chamberlain
Salah Origi Mane Gordon

We pretty much have 2 really good players for every position, and in some instances world class players. We don't have a designated RB deputy, but there's plenty of players who can play there in the squad. As you say, a significant number didn't even feature in the Cardiff game. If they can all stay fit and in form then we'll be really strong going into the final months of the campaign.

GK: Ali, Caoimhin
RB: Trent
LB: Robbo, Kostas
CB: VVD, Matip, Ibou, Gomez
DM: Fab, Hendo, Morton
CM: Thiago, Naby, Harvey, Curtis, Milner, Ox
FW: Mane, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Minamino, Gordon
CF: Firmino, Origi

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #227 on: Today at 01:42:59 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 07:59:46 pm
Elliott coming on and scoring was the undoubted highlight.  Diaz getting an assist (I know technically it wasn't but for all intents and purposes it was) right in front of the Kop was a nice start for him.  Kostas was very good again and probably the best player on the pitch for his hour.

agreed. he looked like he had great treatment as he seemed in great shape and looked totally up for it. Seeing Diaz battle past the defender to set up the goal was also great. Really glad we got to see him play the last 20.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v Cardiff 1 53' Jota 68' Taki 76' Elliot 80' Colwill
Reply #228 on: Today at 02:37:53 am
Game as expected given the break and the weather. A lot of players were a bit iffy having not played for a while but some good performances esp from Taki and Kostas, the defence and the subs when they came on. Massive cheer of 'Gerrin there' when Harvey scored and Taki's express train arrival onto the ball for his goal. Assists for Trent and Robbo again and at least a moral assist for Diaz, even if it's not officially attributed to him (I don't know if it has been).

In other news you'd think they'd be rusty and off-form a bit after the two-week break but no, the half-time thread twats were as twatty as ever. If only the team showed such inviolable consistency...
