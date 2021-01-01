Game as expected given the break and the weather. A lot of players were a bit iffy having not played for a while but some good performances esp from Taki and Kostas, the defence and the subs when they came on. Massive cheer of 'Gerrin there' when Harvey scored and Taki's express train arrival onto the ball for his goal. Assists for Trent and Robbo again and at least a moral assist for Diaz, even if it's not officially attributed to him (I don't know if it has been).
In other news you'd think they'd be rusty and off-form a bit after the two-week break but no, the half-time thread twats were as twatty as ever. If only the team showed such inviolable consistency...