I said it in the half time thread just as it was locked but a lot of Premier League sides have struggled a bit this weekend against teams in more rhythm. The result was always going to come so was good for us to have this run out.Bides well for Leicester on Thursday too as they havent had a game this weekend.
Leicester are playing Forest in just under 2 hours time.
people like big dick nick.
If hed gone down no one around him with a bad landing Id have cried I think
Mad that Naby Keita is arguably our sixth choice in midfield now.
You could look at it like that.But really he is second choice left sided midfielder behind Thiago and ahead of Jones.
Can I take a minute to say what a wonderful individual Ian Wright is, to take the time to try and help to turn around people's lives like that is a wonderful thing to do.
Jonathan Pearce. Absolutely insufferable with his constant sniping at Liverpool. Anyway, once the first went in it was over. Kelleher fortunate that Konate was there or else he was off.
Excellent 2nd half, and a good battle all the way through, perfect really. <----- me when Kelleher did his mad overly aggresive dash early in the 2nd half.But appart from that, all good! Very nice goals too, should have been more, our shooting was wayward, but coming off a break, no surprise that it took a bit to click into gear. Fantastic for Harvey, what a player he is, and a nice debut from Luis Diaz, good for him to be able to come on in this game today.
Thought Pearce was fine overall though I have a bit of a soft spot for him as his Cantona rant is an all-timer.
Do you know what? I haven't watched any post-match analysis for soooo long. Usually just turn it straight off after full-time whsitle. Occasionally, will then switch to LFCTV but don't even do that so much now they insist on having Jason McAteer on EVERY programme they ever make. For some reason, I left ITV on today & that little feature on Ian Wright & the lad in prison really was fantastic. Hats off to him & the lad.
