What I would be in favour of is to allow extra substitions due to injuries if three have already been made, but that would have to include a mandatory three-game suspension of the subbed player under an injury protocol to avoid shenanigans.



That's some take that,, so Trent feels his hammy in a game and rather than risk him getting a long term injury, we take him off. After managing him in training for a week, he's fine but then has to arbitrarily miss 3 games. It'd just encourage teams to let the player play on and risk serious injury just so you don't definitely miss 3 games. Terrible for player safety.If they bring it in, I'd prefer it was a temporary measure for say 3 years so we can get data on its effects in non Covid times. Yeah, it could lead to some rich teams stockpiling players to throw on as subs but at the same time it does allow the smaller teams to throw on extra defenders to keep a low block in defence or take tired defenders off for fresher ones.There's also the attempts by FIFA to stop rich teams stockpiling with its new loan rules, which wile not perfect are a start. Can see benefits and negatives to it.That said, if the PL has ignored it this year, can see then trying to in the future too.