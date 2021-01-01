« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 5 Subs  (Read 501 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,632
5 Subs
« on: Today at 02:45:12 am »
I may have missed the thread but had a little look and didnt see anything.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12532829/five-substitution-option-set-to-be-made-permanent-at-ifab-general-meeting-next-month

Its a welcome move as far as I can see. The smaller clubs had stopped it before but looks as though it will be the norm going forward.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
  • Linudden.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:27:43 am »
Further growing the gap between the haves and have nots? How lovely. Football has gone downhill fast lately. How are you supposed to as a smaller club to resist five pairs of fresh legs being paid more than your highest-income earner?

Yet people on here will cheer this on. Baffling.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:57 am by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,884
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:31:28 am »
what the hell are you on about?
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
  • Linudden.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:34:57 am »
That lower-tier teams will lose players to top clubs even faster than before because it'll be easier to gain playing time at those clubs.
That smaller teams trying to scrape an underdog result will face an armada of fresh and fit quality players coming on in the last 20 minutes, overwhelming them every single time.
That the wages will further increase since the top clubs need to adapt and have even deeper squads, further cementing the gap between various clubs.

It's so shortsighted that it's unbelieveable to cheer this on as a Liverpool fan. The sportswashing teams are the only ones who benefit from this because they can afford to pay their 22nd guy what even clubs like LFC can pay the 14th.

So yes, I'm 100 % against five subs and I make no apologies for it.

What I would be in favour of is to allow extra substitions due to injuries if three have already been made, but that would have to include a mandatory three-game suspension of the subbed player under an injury protocol to avoid shenanigans.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:40:32 am by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,892
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:38:40 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 08:34:57 am
That lower-tier teams will lose players to top clubs even faster than before because it'll be easier to gain playing time at those clubs.
That smaller teams trying to scrape an underdog result will face an armada of fresh and fit quality players coming on in the last 20 minutes, overwhelming them every single time.
That the wages will further increase since the top clubs need to adapt and have even deeper squads, further cementing the gap between various clubs.

It's so shortsighted that it's unbelieveable to cheer this on as a Liverpool fan. The sportswashing teams are the only ones who benefit from this because they can afford to pay their 22nd guy what even clubs like LFC can pay the 14th.

So yes, I'm 100 % against five subs and I make no apologies for it.

I don't completely disagree with you, but the points in bold are absolute nonsense
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
  • Linudden.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:44:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:38:40 am
I don't completely disagree with you, but the points in bold are absolute nonsense

1. If your average playing time at Man City will increase from 15 mins/game over the course of a season to 25 mins/game since you will be involved in more games, I think it will entice a lot of players to make the leap sooner.

2. Even if the smaller team can bring on five guys and you could argue it's easier to defend than attack, the gap between the number 16 at a middling or lower-tier club and the number 16 at a big club is immense and will further increase as the big clubs further strongarm with players of a higher calibre for the bench positions with more playing time on the line.

3. Technically Liverpool would benefit against Burnley or Norwich, but it's not so good against an all-star bench away from home desperately trying to hang onto a 1-1 scoreline now is it?
Logged
Linudden.

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:52:19 am »
Gotta say, agree with Lewis's overall point here.

For me this is/was fine as a temporary solution whilst we live with Covid, but the root of the problem they're trying to fix is too many games and or competitions as so many managers, with ours at the forefront, have been saying. So fix the calendar.

I can't see any way how this isn't a benefit to the bigger/richer teams.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,539
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:56:06 am »
I see the logic of five subs favouring big clubs, but it IS a squad game. One would think even a minnow PL club like Norwich doesn't have a subs' bench of players who are only there to make up the numbers.

There's probably been a few games this season where an extra sub might have helped us, but it's all about managing the players and the team within the game on the day.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
  • Linudden.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:22:05 am »
I can understand Barney's point when it comes to the 2009 Barcelona side who had a stacked XI but a mediocre bench that would've gotten trounced by Valencia's first XI, but the problem is that the riches of the top clubs have grown so much since that they now have a second XI capable of fending of the sides fighting to get into the Champions League over a whole season. If you'd combined this with a wage cap designed to be set at 75 % of what the highest-paying club spends in each league it'd make no competitive difference but in today's free-for-all it will just make things worse.

In theory it could turn an LFC season from 84 to 89 points, but if it turns a City season from 88 to 97 points due to greater depth the gap just grew now didn't it? So, I'd expect it to help the club win more football matches in the long run, but simultaneously making league titles harder to come by since others would benefit even more strongly.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:54 am by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:12:52 am »
Its hard to say with City/Chelsea as examples as big players have big egos so after a while they will believe they should start.

You see it with Chelsea every so often they have a nightmare season by their standards.

I dont know what to think really it should have come in two years ago for Covid, remember idiots like Kilbane saying void the season and comeback Sept 2020 ?!

I think the arguement top clubs will use is their players are playing 11 months of year now due to stupid internationals but is that the same for Norwich/Burnley ???

It has pros and cons for all teams I think it might have been better if 2 of the 5 subs were U23 players from your academy maybe.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:18:30 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 08:34:57 am
That lower-tier teams will lose players to top clubs even faster than before because it'll be easier to gain playing time at those clubs.
That smaller teams trying to scrape an underdog result will face an armada of fresh and fit quality players coming on in the last 20 minutes, overwhelming them every single time.
That the wages will further increase since the top clubs need to adapt and have even deeper squads, further cementing the gap between various clubs.

It's so shortsighted that it's unbelieveable to cheer this on as a Liverpool fan. The sportswashing teams are the only ones who benefit from this because they can afford to pay their 22nd guy what even clubs like LFC can pay the 14th.

So yes, I'm 100 % against five subs and I make no apologies for it.

What I would be in favour of is to allow extra substitions due to injuries if three have already been made, but that would have to include a mandatory three-game suspension of the subbed player under an injury protocol to avoid shenanigans.

So no other teams have players that they'd like to have more game time?

Sounds legit.
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:22:30 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 08:34:57 am
What I would be in favour of is to allow extra substitions due to injuries if three have already been made, but that would have to include a mandatory three-game suspension of the subbed player under an injury protocol to avoid shenanigans.

That's some take that,, so Trent feels his hammy in a game and rather than risk him getting a long term injury, we take him off. After managing him in training  for  a week, he's fine but then has to arbitrarily miss 3 games. It'd just encourage teams to let the player play on and risk serious injury just so you don't definitely miss 3 games. Terrible for player safety.

If they bring it in, I'd prefer it was a temporary measure for say 3 years so we can get data on its effects in non Covid times. Yeah, it could lead to some rich teams stockpiling players to throw on as subs but at the same time it does allow the smaller teams to throw on extra defenders to keep a low block in defence or take tired defenders off for fresher ones.

There's also the attempts by FIFA to stop rich teams stockpiling with its new loan rules, which wile not perfect are a start. Can see benefits and negatives to it.

That said, if the PL has ignored it this year, can see then trying to in the future too.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:35 am by davidlpool1982 »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:22:32 am »
5 subs are fine and reasonable in this era of saturated football for the tv audience. If I was a player or coach though I would be concerned this has been brought in as a precursor to even more football, biennial World cups for example. Player welfare, my arse...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:32:13 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:22:32 am
5 subs are fine and reasonable in this era of saturated football for the tv audience. If I was a player or coach though I would be concerned this has been brought in as a precursor to even more football, biennial World cups for example. Player welfare, my arse...

That was my first thought. Laying the groundwork for the increased workload on the players so they aren't all completely knackere when FIFA need them for their World Cup/Bribery money trough.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:39:04 am »
All for it, good news. I know people will say City will have Mbappe, Haaland, Ronaldinho, Messi and Shevchenko ready to come on if a game is 0-0 at 60 but don't think it'll really work like that and it'll be handy to be able to make some changes for some rest especially when you are 3 up against a shit team or something. Would rather they just sorted the schedule mind but there is zero chance of that happening.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,645
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:48:50 am »
I think others have answered it already, if football was run well we wouldn't need five subs. But with players being run into the ground and the governing bodies planning more grotesque events around the world, it's suddenly a thing that's needed. It's not good for the smaller clubs though and will just encourage those to think football is just about the bigger clubs.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,892
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: 5 Subs
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:19:43 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 08:34:57 am

What I would be in favour of is to allow extra substitions due to injuries if three have already been made, but that would have to include a mandatory three-game suspension of the subbed player under an injury protocol to avoid shenanigans.

That is up there with the worst suggestion that's ever been made on RAWK. Incredibly dumb. Players pick up a knock every week and have to be subbed but it only keeps them out for a few days. With that completely idiotic suggestion, there are occasions where 3 games could be spread over a month, and you think they should sit out the whole month because they had the audacity to get injured  :lmao.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 