Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
5 Subs
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: 5 Subs (Read 54 times)
MBL?
England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,632
5 Subs
«
on:
Today
at 02:45:12 am »
I may have missed the thread but had a little look and didnt see anything.
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12532829/five-substitution-option-set-to-be-made-permanent-at-ifab-general-meeting-next-month
Its a welcome move as far as I can see. The smaller clubs had stopped it before but looks as though it will be the norm going forward.
Logged
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
5 Subs
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.43]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2