5 Subs

5 Subs
« on: Today at 02:45:12 am »
I may have missed the thread but had a little look and didnt see anything.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12532829/five-substitution-option-set-to-be-made-permanent-at-ifab-general-meeting-next-month

Its a welcome move as far as I can see. The smaller clubs had stopped it before but looks as though it will be the norm going forward.
