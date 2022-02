Reckon the forwards where the bigger problem with this one.Man Utd missed all seven clear-cut goalscoring chances in 90 minutes vs Middlesbrough, the most they have ever managed in a game since we started receiving Opta data in 2009 #FACup

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp