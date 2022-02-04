They're great, one of the best contemporary bands around still making good music.
I saw them supporting The 1975 about 6 or 7 years ago in one of the tiny rooms in Manchester Academy, with the gig only about 50% full and the ticket costing like £7. They were great then, so I've been to see them a few times down the years. Last saw them with The Japanese House supporting in Manchester again, this time at The Appollo, maybe 3 years ago? Before covid anyway.
If you like tracks like Don't Delete the Kisses - one of my favourites - listen to a bit of Japanese House, 'Still' is a great song.
There's so many good bands with female vocalists and songwriters now, Churches are class too.