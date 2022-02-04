« previous next »
Wolf Alice  (Read 545 times)

Snail

Wolf Alice
February 4, 2022, 08:22:40 pm
Are fantastic.

Three brilliant albums, Ellie Rowsell is horrendously cool, I'm seeing them in Manchester next month and I can't wait. Don't Delete the Kisses is on our shortlist for first dance at our wedding.

Last Man on Earth

https://youtu.be/xzH6toY_EPw

Last Man on Earth (Jools Holland)

https://youtu.be/potjzPnPCX8

Smile (the drumming!)

https://youtu.be/Wq7g9j5149E

Don't Delete the Kisses

https://youtu.be/WqxE-zppu30

Am not having the old farts on this forum saying there's no good music anymore ;)
Crosby Nick

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #1 on: February 4, 2022, 08:25:47 pm
Youve called out the couple of songs if theres I absolutely love. Dont delete the Kisses and Last Man on Earth, love the way they both build over the course of the song. Less a fan of the louder, thrasher songs Ive heard (was that more their earlier albums?).
reddebs

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #2 on: February 4, 2022, 08:31:44 pm
Just had a quick listen, anything breakbeat gets my vote 👍
S

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #3 on: February 4, 2022, 08:32:03 pm
Quote from: Snail on February  4, 2022, 08:22:40 pm
Don't Delete the Kisses

https://youtu.be/WqxE-zppu30
Yeah thats a brilliant song. Find them sort of hit and miss though. Havent actually listened to their most recent album, which Ive heard might be their best.
AndyMuller

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #4 on: February 4, 2022, 08:36:39 pm
Just had flashbacks of the 2021 in Music thread beef.
John_P

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #5 on: February 4, 2022, 08:50:24 pm
Seen them a few times in recent years, a favourite being in Gorilla in Manchester. Got tickets to see them in Liverpool whenever the tour is now (was supposed to be in January).
Snail

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #6 on: February 4, 2022, 09:03:56 pm
I forgot to post Bros!

https://youtu.be/TD_Q9CxXTo4

Just lovely.
leinad

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #7 on: February 5, 2022, 09:21:29 pm
Quote from: Snail on February  4, 2022, 09:03:56 pm
I forgot to post Bros!

https://youtu.be/TD_Q9CxXTo4

Just lovely.

This song always reminds me of Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, it plays at the end of the game, it fits really well. Like you say lovely song.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #8 on: February 6, 2022, 12:00:50 am
Quote from: Snail on February  4, 2022, 08:22:40 pm
Are fantastic.

Am not having the old farts on this forum saying there's no good music anymore ;)
Saw them in November, had the time of my life.

One of my favorite songs of them is a B-side from their first album called Storms - https://youtu.be/g_QOmSaZySI
Crosby Nick

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #9 on: February 8, 2022, 10:19:53 pm
BRIT Awards tonight for Wolf Alice, Sam Fender and Little Simz.

Big thank you to Chairman of the Brits, Snail. :D
Drinks Sangria

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:24:57 pm
They're great, one of the best contemporary bands around still making good music.

I saw them supporting The 1975 about 6 or 7 years ago in one of the tiny rooms in Manchester Academy, with the gig only about 50% full and the ticket costing like £7. They were great then, so I've been to see them a few times down the years. Last saw them with The Japanese House supporting in Manchester again, this time at The Appollo, maybe 3 years ago? Before covid anyway.

If you like tracks like Don't Delete the Kisses - one of my favourites - listen to a bit of Japanese House, 'Still' is a great song.

There's so many good bands with female vocalists and songwriters now, Churches are class too.
KillieRed

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:14:50 pm
Really liked their song Smile from last year. Not quite what I was expecting & made me want to hear more.
rob1966

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:19:11 pm
Quote from: Snail on February  4, 2022, 08:22:40 pm
Are fantastic.

Three brilliant albums, Ellie Rowsell is horrendously cool, I'm seeing them in Manchester next month and I can't wait. Don't Delete the Kisses is on our shortlist for first dance at our wedding.

Last Man on Earth

https://youtu.be/xzH6toY_EPw

Last Man on Earth (Jools Holland)

https://youtu.be/potjzPnPCX8

Smile (the drumming!)

https://youtu.be/Wq7g9j5149E

Don't Delete the Kisses

https://youtu.be/WqxE-zppu30

Am not having the old farts on this forum saying there's no good music anymore ;)


I'd heard the name, but can't remember having heard anything by them. Asked Alexa to play Wolf Alice today and I'm very impressed.

I'm pretty certain that I have not heard these on planet rock, shame as they are quality.
Crosby Nick

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:19:37 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:24:57 pm
They're great, one of the best contemporary bands around still making good music.

I saw them supporting The 1975 about 6 or 7 years ago in one of the tiny rooms in Manchester Academy, with the gig only about 50% full and the ticket costing like £7. They were great then, so I've been to see them a few times down the years. Last saw them with The Japanese House supporting in Manchester again, this time at The Appollo, maybe 3 years ago? Before covid anyway.

If you like tracks like Don't Delete the Kisses - one of my favourites - listen to a bit of Japanese House, 'Still' is a great song.

There's so many good bands with female vocalists and songwriters now, Churches are class too.

Yeah, I like a bit of Churches (Chvrches?).
Drinks Sangria

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:33:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:19:37 pm
Yeah, I like a bit of Churches (Chvrches?).
Yeah Chvrches I suppose! Enjoyed them the last year. Also quite like Bleachers, a band from New Jersey, they did a cracking song last year called Chinatown where The Boss himself featured. All in the same vague alternative genre most of the bands discussed in here are.

Dirty Hit - Wolf Alice's label - have come a long way, they were founded in 2009 by a bloke I've met a few times (very nice guy, I used to see a girl who's signed to the label, so for about a year was able to get tickets to any event they were involved in) called Jamie Oborne alongside Ugo Ehiogu. The label was made purely because Oborne had such massive faith in The 1975 and Benjamin Francis Leftwich, but neither could get a record deal anywhere. The label was originally intended just to be a vehicle to get the two acts published and Oborne sunk all his money into the project. Wolf Alice were the third act signed and the first non-founding act acquired and have been with them since. They've got a few other vaguely recognisable acts with No Rome, Rina Sawayama, The Japanese House, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

Wolf Alice themselves self-published their first EP and were picked up off the back of it. I've hung around with Ellie and Theo a couple of times via my ex and they're a very chilled out group. Glad to see them doing so well.
leinad

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:41:04 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:24:57 pm

If you like tracks like Don't Delete the Kisses - one of my favourites - listen to a bit of Japanese House, 'Still' is a great song.

There's so many good bands with female vocalists and songwriters now, Churches are class too.

I've only ever listened to their EP 'Saw You in a Dream' and liked what I heard! Daughter and Japanese Breakfast always give me similar vibes to Wolf Alice.
Max_powers

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #16 on: Today at 02:39:41 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:19:37 pm
Yeah, I like a bit of Churches (Chvrches?).

Isn't he the Romanian left back that played for Spurs?
Crosby Nick

Re: Wolf Alice
Reply #17 on: Today at 07:15:44 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:39:41 am
Isn't he the Romanian left back that played for Spurs?

Possibly. Explains their Chaz and Dave influences.
