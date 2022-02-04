Yeah, I like a bit of Churches (Chvrches?).



Yeah Chvrches I suppose! Enjoyed them the last year. Also quite like Bleachers, a band from New Jersey, they did a cracking song last year called Chinatown where The Boss himself featured. All in the same vague alternative genre most of the bands discussed in here are.Dirty Hit - Wolf Alice's label - have come a long way, they were founded in 2009 by a bloke I've met a few times (very nice guy, I used to see a girl who's signed to the label, so for about a year was able to get tickets to any event they were involved in) called Jamie Oborne alongside Ugo Ehiogu. The label was made purely because Oborne had such massive faith in The 1975 and Benjamin Francis Leftwich, but neither could get a record deal anywhere. The label was originally intended just to be a vehicle to get the two acts published and Oborne sunk all his money into the project. Wolf Alice were the third act signed and the first non-founding act acquired and have been with them since. They've got a few other vaguely recognisable acts with No Rome, Rina Sawayama, The Japanese House, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.Wolf Alice themselves self-published their first EP and were picked up off the back of it. I've hung around with Ellie and Theo a couple of times via my ex and they're a very chilled out group. Glad to see them doing so well.