FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
:lmao :lmao

Goal stands

United fans will be livid
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Thats a shocker. If that was against us wed be fuming.

But its United and theyre owed 25 years of shit decisions.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Commentators were right after all. This is more like it from Man Utd
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
That's an incredible decision :lmao
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Crazy decision. Fuck em.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
I hate United as much as the next guy, but that should never stand :lmao
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Who the fuck cares and they'll still win so shut the fuck up Dixon!!!
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Fucking hell, the whining on commentary.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Cant believe theyve give that to be honest ;D
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Our officials are the worst in the world. The rule change only applies to incidental handball. The handball here helped the player control the ball which otherwise would have run out of play.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Is Dixon going to be ok ?

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
New rule this season, the handball.

Btw, the Borough right back, Jones, is unbelievably bad and slow as a defender, but really quick and exciting going forward. Weird.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:28:56 pm
Our officials are the worst in the world.

Not been watching AFCON then ;D
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Its an insult to the memory of Nobby Stiles... Or something.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:25:34 pm
Thats a shocker. If that was against us wed be fuming.

But its United and theyre owed 25 years of shit decisions.

After Mane's disallowed got at their dump in the league, I'm made up that got given ;D
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
:lmao

They'll still win when Boro are this shit but the finishing is hilarious ;D
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Sub this goalie
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Hit the post :lmao
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
:lmao Fernandes
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Hahahaha! Fernandes missing an open goal.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
:lmao :lmao

Commentators still rabbiting on about the handball
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
I think someone just killed a pig as Ronaldo cut that back
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:31:27 pm
I think someone just killed a pig as Ronaldo cut that back
Nope can still see Fernandes out there
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:31:27 pm
I think someone just killed a pig as Ronaldo cut that back

Worse than that kid at Arsenal that the pitch side microphones always seem to pick up.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
So so shit :lmao

Having said that, the handball rule is bollocks. Its either handball or it isnt. If Whatmore had shot and scored it would have been disallowed so its all a bit ridiculous. But also hilarious!
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
I'm still laughing at that miss.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Still moaning about the handball on commentary.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Oh god theyre still prattling on about the pen
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:31:27 pm
I think someone just killed a pig as Ronaldo cut that back

Shaw was just feeling a bit peckish.
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
 ;)
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:29:48 pm
Its an insult to the memory of Nobby Stiles... Or something.


 :lmao :lmao

Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
They'll still gonna be moaning about the handball at the final, even if the mancs win this game but get nowhere near this game 🤷
Re: FA Cup fixtures (and 1 prem game) Feb 4th-6th
Mate of the missus is at the game, non of the card machines are working, so they can't sell any food or drink and Uber eats won't deliver to the ground :lmao
