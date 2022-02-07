Just looked at the new MLS team who have their first game in a few weeks. It has 86,000 seats as its the NFL stadium. The team ticket site sends it straight to Ticketmaster so they dont even try to control pricing. I cant imagine it being full. Lower level tickets are $160 each. Nose bleed seats are $34.



As a previous poster said I dont see that the owners care anything for the fans and just pass off the tickets to Ticketmaster and others.



This is just wrong. Ticketmaster is a monopoly that should be looked at from an Anti-Trust perspective but teams have the same issues with re-sales in the US as they do in the UK. Ticketmaster makes their money on fees, not on the tickets themselves. I honestly don't know how long they've been doing re-sales for as I'm not big into it but the initial face value prices are all set by the teams themselves and not by Ticketmaster. Re-sale revenue goes to the person re-selling the tickets, not Ticketmaster or the team. Ticketmaster charges a service fee for handling tickets in both cases (for Concerts usually multiple) and that's their cut.As far as Charlotte FC, I'm not from there and I have no idea what the market is like. Atlanta United play in the Mercedes-Benz dome in Atlanta and have had games with ~70,000 people though they usually cap it at ~43,000 and sell out every game. Since it's their inaugural season maybe they'll do well? No idea. Here in LA both the Galaxy and LAFC are regular sell-outs though at a much lower capacity. I've been going to 2-3 LAFC games a year so far and it's a pretty good experience even if the soccer isn't all that great.