Problem is the NFL [& American sports in particular] allows the secondary market to charge what they like, then include booking fees & such, so tickets are overpriced for major events, even regular season can be pricy, Bucs at Pats game week 4, tickets started $300 for nose bleed seats because Brady was returning to New England, have a look at schedules when the season is underway, there's an official link from sites to tickets, cheapest tickets can be $100 or more for cheapest tickets, for regular season games depending on matchup.
NFL & others could easily end the prices, by stipulating resale tickets must be sold at no more than face value, with a maximum booking fee, with no other hidden charges either.