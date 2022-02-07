« previous next »
Superbowl Ticket Prices

Mark Walters

Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
February 7, 2022, 02:45:04 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on February  7, 2022, 09:42:56 am
Genuinely one of the most naive things I've read in quite some time.

What? Are you saying that the ESL participants would no longer be part of their domestic leagues?  If you are, then I'm not the one that's being naive.
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Max_powers

Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
February 7, 2022, 06:04:11 pm
I think one of the biggest differences between American and European teams is that there is fan power and fan culture, in North America team owners treat fans like shit. If fans don't show up in enough numbers, they just threaten to relocate the team. Supporters are just expected to keep buying the tickets, no questions asked if they want to keep the team in town.
4pool

Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
February 7, 2022, 06:26:20 pm
This year's Super Bowl at the NFL's crown jewel SoFi Stadium is expected to expand to hold over 100,240 fans for the big game.


According to the NFL, 35 percent of the tickets have gone to the teams playing in the game (17.5 percent to the AFC champion and 17.5 percent to the NFC champion). Another 6.2 percent has gone to the host city team and one-third (33.6 percent) are split between the 29 other teams.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

KillieRed

Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
February 9, 2022, 10:22:48 am
I guess the $5k folding lawn chairs are back in play for the big game.
Statto Red

Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
February 9, 2022, 04:50:36 pm
Problem is the NFL [& American sports in particular] allows the secondary market to charge what they like, then include booking fees & such, so tickets are overpriced for major events, even regular season can be pricy, Bucs at Pats game week 4, tickets started $300 for nose bleed seats because Brady was returning to New England, have a look at schedules when the season is underway, there's an official link from sites to tickets, cheapest tickets can be $100 or more for cheapest tickets, for regular season games depending on matchup.

NFL & others could easily end the prices, by stipulating resale tickets must be sold at no more than face value, with a maximum booking fee, with no other hidden charges either.
AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
Today at 01:45:25 pm
Just looked at the new MLS team who have their first game in a few weeks. It has 86,000 seats as its the NFL stadium. The team ticket site sends it straight to Ticketmaster so they dont even try to control pricing. I cant imagine it being full. Lower level tickets are $160 each. Nose bleed seats are $34.

As a previous poster said I dont see that the owners care anything for the fans and just pass off the tickets to Ticketmaster and others.
Dave McCoy

Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
Today at 07:01:20 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 01:45:25 pm
Just looked at the new MLS team who have their first game in a few weeks. It has 86,000 seats as its the NFL stadium. The team ticket site sends it straight to Ticketmaster so they dont even try to control pricing. I cant imagine it being full. Lower level tickets are $160 each. Nose bleed seats are $34.

As a previous poster said I dont see that the owners care anything for the fans and just pass off the tickets to Ticketmaster and others.

This is just wrong. Ticketmaster is a monopoly that should be looked at from an Anti-Trust perspective but teams have the same issues with re-sales in the US as they do in the UK. Ticketmaster makes their money on fees, not on the tickets themselves. I honestly don't know how long they've been doing re-sales for as I'm not big into it but the initial face value prices are all set by the teams themselves and not by Ticketmaster. Re-sale revenue goes to the person re-selling the tickets, not Ticketmaster or the team.  Ticketmaster charges a service fee for handling tickets in both cases (for Concerts usually multiple) and that's their cut.

As far as Charlotte FC, I'm not from there and I have no idea what the market is like. Atlanta United play in the Mercedes-Benz dome in Atlanta and have had games with ~70,000 people though they usually cap it at ~43,000 and sell out every game. Since it's their inaugural season maybe they'll do well? No idea. Here in LA both the Galaxy and LAFC are regular sell-outs though at a much lower capacity. I've been going to 2-3 LAFC games a year so far and it's a pretty good experience even if the soccer isn't all that great.
RedG13

Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
Today at 09:13:56 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:01:20 pm
This is just wrong. Ticketmaster is a monopoly that should be looked at from an Anti-Trust perspective but teams have the same issues with re-sales in the US as they do in the UK. Ticketmaster makes their money on fees, not on the tickets themselves. I honestly don't know how long they've been doing re-sales for as I'm not big into it but the initial face value prices are all set by the teams themselves and not by Ticketmaster. Re-sale revenue goes to the person re-selling the tickets, not Ticketmaster or the team.  Ticketmaster charges a service fee for handling tickets in both cases (for Concerts usually multiple) and that's their cut.

As far as Charlotte FC, I'm not from there and I have no idea what the market is like. Atlanta United play in the Mercedes-Benz dome in Atlanta and have had games with ~70,000 people though they usually cap it at ~43,000 and sell out every game. Since it's their inaugural season maybe they'll do well? No idea. Here in LA both the Galaxy and LAFC are regular sell-outs though at a much lower capacity. I've been going to 2-3 LAFC games a year so far and it's a pretty good experience even if the soccer isn't all that great.
Ticketmaster has competition  in vivid Seats and others
Dave McCoy

Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
Today at 09:44:27 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:13:56 pm
Ticketmaster has competition  in vivid Seats and others

What's their market share? I'd guess Ticketmaster is 70% at minimum which is how they get away with their ever increasing fees.
spartan2785

Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
Today at 11:14:52 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:01:20 pm
Here in LA both the Galaxy and LAFC are regular sell-outs though at a much lower capacity. I've been going to 2-3 LAFC games a year so far and it's a pretty good experience even if the soccer isn't all that great.

Is that true with the Galaxy?  Seems like most times I watch a game on tv at the StubHub center (or is it another name now?), it's about 2/3rds full.  I live in Oregon and it's been pretty interesting to see how much lower the prices are now on Portland Timbers tickets on resale, I could easily get $40 reselling a Timbers Army ticket (basically the main supporters section behind the goal), now for a lot of games I can't even sell it.  One thing Americans love is a new shining team to go watch, but wait a few years and the novelty wears off.

