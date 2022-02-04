Been somewhat hesitant to respond in that I think almost any explanation for why the prices are what they are is a tacit admission that prices like this are ok which is obviously not the case. I haven't been to an NFL game in probably a decade or more and don't see that changing anytime soon even though I have the means to go if I wanted to. They're just way better on TV, it's a terrible stadium experience for the cost. College football is where it's at if you really want to go to a football game as far as cost and experience.



As far as this game, couple of things at play here:



1. It's in Los Angeles. Hard to explain unless you've been here but there is a shit ton of people with a lot of disposable income and SoFi stadium is relatively new so there is a novelty to it for even non-fans. I don't think it has anything to do with the halftime show personally as regardless of act these are always stupidly expensive tickets.

2. A lot of people that can afford these tickets have a means of claiming the cost as a tax deduction. A lot of businesses use these events to reward employees and clients where it's also a write-off. Basically what I'm saying is the actual end cost for a lot of these people is not what it seems.

3. The Bengals haven't been to the Super Bowl since 1989, from what I can tell the average season ticket price is ~$2000 per seat so what's 5 times that for the first time in 33 years to see your team in it? Could be another 33 years with the way NFL parity works and how bad their owner has been.

4. The NFL retains a large number of tickets for sponsors same as UEFA and FIFA do for the CL and World Cup finals. The high prices are being driven by the fact there isn't a typical amount of tickets available.

5. It's in the Rams home stadium. LA is mainly the home of the diaspora sports fan when it comes to the NFL but there's probably enough die hard Rams fan that again since the NFL focuses on parity this could be the only chance of a lot of people to ever see them in the Super Bowl and it's local.



I'm sure I could come up with more but I don't really care as I wouldn't ever spend that on this game myself to think more about it. For me it's more the excuse to have friends and family over for a party, have about a dozen that will be here and I'm stoked.