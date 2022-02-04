« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Superbowl Ticket Prices  (Read 932 times)

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,076
  • Never Forget
Superbowl Ticket Prices
« on: February 4, 2022, 05:37:14 pm »
Just take a look at the fucking madness that is American Football and ticket prices.

These are Superbowl tickets sold through reputable Ticketmaster.

https://www.ticketmaster.com/super-bowl-lvi-inglewood-california-02-13-2022/event/0A005B68903A3611

Nose bleed seats are $6500.

Seats near the front are $35,000.

Insanity
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,935
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #1 on: February 4, 2022, 05:52:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on February  4, 2022, 05:37:14 pm
Just take a look at the fucking madness that is American Football and ticket prices.

These are Superbowl tickets sold through reputable Ticketmaster.

https://www.ticketmaster.com/super-bowl-lvi-inglewood-california-02-13-2022/event/0A005B68903A3611

Nose bleed seats are $6500.

Seats near the front are $35,000.

Insanity

Is that down to the stupid salaries they pay or just outright greed as they know millions will happily pay that to watch the game?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,653
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #2 on: February 4, 2022, 05:58:21 pm »
They are re-sale tickets, although I am sure the face value ones where mad too.

Welcome to much of US major league sports.  Even normal games cost an absolute fortune, and no one bats an eye. Baseball here in NY is the only vaguely reasonable price ticket you can get, much of it because of how many games they play a season.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,965
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #3 on: February 4, 2022, 06:21:01 pm »
US Football without real fans is...is..well fine and Dandy!
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,048
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #4 on: February 4, 2022, 06:22:30 pm »
I like some aspects of the sport, but an NFL match is basically one long advert with the occasional bit of play. It's honestly insane how commercialised it is.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #5 on: February 4, 2022, 06:32:39 pm »
Its supply and demand. They know that it's an event they can sell to people even at those prices.

to be honest the ticket prices are one reason I could never really get into most North American sports. It's a scam.

My local team Vancouver Canucks tickets are $105+ for a single game and that is for the worst seats. That is for a team that's been shite for a decade.

I did go to some WHL, AHL games when I lived elsewhere and they were a good night out for a decent price.
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #6 on: February 4, 2022, 07:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on February  4, 2022, 06:32:39 pm
Its supply and demand. They know that it's an event they can sell to people even at those prices.

to be honest the ticket prices are one reason I could never really get into most North American sports. It's a scam.

My local team Vancouver Canucks tickets are $105+ for a single game and that is for the worst seats. That is for a team that's been shite for a decade.

I did go to some WHL, AHL games when I lived elsewhere and they were a good night out for a decent price.

I've always found NHL games to be the most insane, I don't understand how a game in Dallas or some other city where hockey is not that big of a sport to still have run of the mill games where the worst seats are around $90+, I mean NBA isn't even close to that insane and it has the same number of games.

NFL prices are understandable for the most part since there are only 8 home games in a season. 

MLB can get a bit pricey when you see stadiums that are only 1/3 filled but you still have seats that are overpriced.  Bleacher tickets are still reasonable for most stadiums.  MLB is more insane when it comes to food and drink since it's much more of laid back setting where you enjoy a beer and a hot dog and take in the action over a 3 hour period.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,935
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #7 on: February 4, 2022, 07:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February  4, 2022, 05:58:21 pm
They are re-sale tickets, although I am sure the face value ones where mad too.

Welcome to much of US major league sports.  Even normal games cost an absolute fortune, and no one bats an eye. Baseball here in NY is the only vaguely reasonable price ticket you can get, much of it because of how many games they play a season.

Didn't realise they were resale, being flogged by the legalised touts
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,477
  • JFT 97
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #8 on: February 4, 2022, 07:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on February  4, 2022, 06:32:39 pm
Its supply and demand. They know that it's an event they can sell to people even at those prices.

to be honest the ticket prices are one reason I could never really get into most North American sports. It's a scam.

My local team Vancouver Canucks tickets are $105+ for a single game and that is for the worst seats. That is for a team that's been shite for a decade.

I did go to some WHL, AHL games when I lived elsewhere and they were a good night out for a decent price.

That is why so many of us were opposed to a closed shop European Super league ran by the owners. All it does is allows rich owners to tightly control supply and demand and vastly inflate prices.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,477
  • JFT 97
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #9 on: February 4, 2022, 07:25:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  4, 2022, 07:09:57 pm
Didn't realise they were resale, being flogged by the legalised touts

When the Red Sox were going through their sell out streak, there were hordes of people legitimately snapping up tickets and legally making a full time living from reselling tickets.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,731
  • Linudden.
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #10 on: February 4, 2022, 08:09:40 pm »
Well, it's all about the television show now.

There's a reason the Super Bowl is always being held either somewhere warm or indoors. Even New York only got to host it once and Chicago has never hosted it. Real and authentic football cultures like New England, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Green Bay or Kansas City can never have a look in. The halftime show is simply more important than an average representation of the NFL. Average-income fans, cold weather, precipitation, side winds et cetera be damned.

Anyone who pays these ticket prices who isn't stacked with eight figures in their bank accounts need to have their heads examined.
« Last Edit: February 4, 2022, 08:11:22 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,039
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #11 on: February 4, 2022, 08:15:44 pm »
Well you do get a pregame and halftime show.

My neighbor across the street said one of her relatives was ---given--- two tickets on the 50 yard line by a friend who couldn't go.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,332
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #12 on: February 4, 2022, 08:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February  4, 2022, 05:58:21 pm
They are re-sale tickets, although I am sure the face value ones where mad too.

Welcome to much of US major league sports.  Even normal games cost an absolute fortune, and no one bats an eye. Baseball here in NY is the only vaguely reasonable price ticket you can get, much of it because of how many games they play a season.

 i got a playoff ticket for Rays/Red Sox in Tampa last season for $50 which i didnt think was too bad tbf.  And i think i paid about $24 for a regular season ice hockey game.

Food and drink prices once inside take the absolute piss though.
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,895
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #13 on: February 4, 2022, 08:47:34 pm »
is there an LA, Dr Dre, Eminem factor included ehre?
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,076
  • Never Forget
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #14 on: February 4, 2022, 09:26:40 pm »
I paid  about $300 per ticket for two great tickets for the Liverpool Dortmund summer game in Charlotte, North Carolina in the NFL stadium and I thought those prices were insane. I looked at the same tickets for the next NFL game and the tickets were $3,250 each and sold direct from the team web site. Just beyond belief.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,653
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #15 on: February 4, 2022, 09:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on February  4, 2022, 08:36:28 pm
i got a playoff ticket for Rays/Red Sox in Tampa last season for $50 which i didnt think was too bad tbf.  And i think i paid about $24 for a regular season ice hockey game.

Food and drink prices once inside take the absolute piss though.

youd not get to sit in the bogs at Madison Square Garden for that. The cheap seats for a Rangers game are a $100 (plus the mad fees Ticket Master charge).  I spose down in that not so hockey hotbed Florida (despite how good their 2 teams are) things may be different!  New York of course is one of the most expensive places for it.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #16 on: February 4, 2022, 09:44:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on February  4, 2022, 05:37:14 pm
Just take a look at the fucking madness that is American Football and ticket prices.

These are Superbowl tickets sold through reputable Ticketmaster.

https://www.ticketmaster.com/super-bowl-lvi-inglewood-california-02-13-2022/event/0A005B68903A3611

Nose bleed seats are $6500.

Seats near the front are $35,000.

Insanity
Superbowl has been super expensive for tickets for a while.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #17 on: February 4, 2022, 09:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February  4, 2022, 05:58:21 pm
They are re-sale tickets, although I am sure the face value ones where mad too.

Welcome to much of US major league sports.  Even normal games cost an absolute fortune, and no one bats an eye. Baseball here in NY is the only vaguely reasonable price ticket you can get, much of it because of how many games they play a season.

Probably also cheap as its horrifically fucking boring.

I went to one as part of a wedding week in San Diego once, never again.
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,332
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #18 on: February 4, 2022, 09:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February  4, 2022, 09:42:28 pm
youd not get to sit in the bogs at Madison Square Garden for that. The cheap seats for a Rangers game are a $100 (plus the mad fees Ticket Master charge).  I spose down in that not so hockey hotbed Florida (despite how good their 2 teams are) things may be different!  New York of course is one of the most expensive places for it.



Damn.  Cost me the same to go watch the Giants at MetLife and that was a middle tier seat, didn't expect the NHL to be that costly.


only ever been MSG once and that was in 2008 for a Knicks game, think it was around $30 back then.


Yeah ive no idea how much it was closer to the ice for Tampa as we just looked for the cheapest seats and were up the top, but at $16 for a can of beer the cost soon adds up!
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,917
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #19 on: February 4, 2022, 10:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on February  4, 2022, 06:32:39 pm
My local team Vancouver Canucks tickets are $105+ for a single game and that is for the worst seats. That is for a team that's been shite for a decade.

I did go to some WHL, AHL games when I lived elsewhere and they were a good night out for a decent price.
I was about to say, mate. $100 for watching the Canucks is daylight robbery :D
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #20 on: February 4, 2022, 11:11:44 pm »
Courtside seats for a Lakers match against the likes of GSW, Celtics can cost up to $12,500 a pop.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #21 on: February 5, 2022, 08:43:32 am »
We went to MSG recently for Knicks v Celtics NBA, was $150 each and we actually got to sit on the very back row. As a once in a lifetime experience, not too bad, but no way could we pay that every week to watch . At least we got an exciting game with last second winner, but most US sport is over by quarter four.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,773
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #22 on: February 5, 2022, 09:03:48 am »
A friend of mine went to the super bowl a few years ago. Went with only a contact for resale tickets, cost about 10k for two tickets, had to meet a guy at a hotel to pick up the tickets. When he got there armed off duty cops were running security. At the stadium (Arizona) they found their expensive seats were folding chairs on a section of the field facing concourse. Obviously all sanctioned by the league.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,039
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #23 on: February 5, 2022, 11:25:42 pm »
NBC is charging $7 million for 30 second Super Bowl ads.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #24 on: February 5, 2022, 11:51:46 pm »
This seems too mad to be true but a mate based in LA swears its for real
So you know we were moaning about only getting 35k tickets for Wembley to distribute to our Seaso holders/ member etc?
Well the LA Rams seaso holders , who I bet pay fucking stupid stupid prices , enter a ballot to win the chance to buy the 25 (twenty five) tickets allocated to them😯
Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,826
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #25 on: February 5, 2022, 11:56:45 pm »
Quote from: scatman on February  4, 2022, 08:47:34 pm
is there an LA, Dr Dre, Eminem factor included ehre?
That has to be factored in. I've never watched a Superbowl but every year on Twitter without fail, the halftime show gets discussed as much as the actual game.

Knowing how greedy FIFA and UEFA are, surprised they haven't incorporated that into the CL Final and World Cup Final
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,344
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Superbowl Ticket Prices
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:45:55 am »
Been somewhat hesitant to respond in that I think almost any explanation for why the prices are what they are is a tacit admission that prices like this are ok which is obviously not the case. I haven't been to an NFL game in probably a decade or more and don't see that changing anytime soon even though I have the means to go if I wanted to. They're  just way better on TV, it's a terrible stadium experience for the cost. College football is where it's at if you really want to go to a football game as far as cost and experience.

As far as this game, couple of things at play here:

1. It's in Los Angeles. Hard to explain unless you've been here but there is a shit ton of people with a lot of disposable income and SoFi stadium is relatively new so there is a novelty to it for even non-fans. I don't think it has anything to do with the halftime show personally as regardless of act these are always stupidly expensive tickets.
2. A lot of people that can afford these tickets have a means of claiming the cost as a tax deduction. A lot of businesses use these events to reward employees and clients where it's also a write-off. Basically what I'm saying is the actual end cost for a lot of these people is not what it seems.
3. The Bengals haven't been to the Super Bowl since 1989, from what I can tell the average season ticket price is ~$2000 per seat so what's 5 times that for the first time in 33 years to see your team in it? Could be another 33 years with the way NFL parity works and how bad their owner has been.
4. The NFL retains a large number of tickets for sponsors same as UEFA and FIFA do for the CL and World Cup finals. The high prices are being driven by the fact there isn't a typical amount of tickets available.
5. It's in the Rams home stadium. LA is mainly the home of the diaspora sports fan when it comes to the NFL but there's probably enough die hard Rams fan that again since the NFL focuses on parity this could be the only chance of a lot of people to ever see them in the Super Bowl and it's local.

I'm sure I could come up with more but I don't really care as I wouldn't ever spend that on this game myself to think more about it. For me it's more the excuse to have friends and family over for a party, have about a dozen that will be here and I'm stoked.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 