Author Topic: FA Cup, 4th round, Liverpool vs Cardiff  (Read 8564 times)

Online kavah

Re: FA Cup, 4th round, Liverpool vs Cardiff
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:49:44 pm »
Offline Nick110581

Re: FA Cup, 4th round, Liverpool vs Cardiff
« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:36:28 pm »
Think we will go really strong for this.

Important month with this, 4 League games (3 at home), a CL tie and a Final.
Offline markedasred

Re: FA Cup, 4th round, Liverpool vs Cardiff
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:55:21 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:49:44 pm

Nice one, great to play a team that aren't  little Englanders  :scarf
Bizarre compliment considering they are a Welsh club.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: FA Cup, 4th round, Liverpool vs Cardiff
« Reply #83 on: Today at 03:56:42 pm »
Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: FA Cup, 4th round, Liverpool vs Cardiff
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:59:35 pm »
Got a feeling Diaz will play in this.

Some of the things Klopp was saying about not expecting too much from him straight away, you don't really need to say that if you have no intention to play him for the first couple of months like most new signings.

Reckon we'll go strong:

-------------Kelleher

TAA----Konate---VVD---Robbo

--------------Hendo

----Ox-------------------Naby (or Curtis for either of these)

Gordon-------Jota--------Diaz

How many subs can we use? If 5 can see Trent, Hendo, Ox, Jota and Diaz getting a rest, with Bobby, Thaigo, Elliott and a couple of kids coming on.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: FA Cup, 4th round, Liverpool vs Cardiff
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:59:35 pm
Got a feeling Diaz will play in this.

Some of the things Klopp was saying about not expecting too much from him straight away, you don't really need to say that if you have no intention to play him for the first couple of months like most new signings.

Reckon we'll go strong:

-------------Kelleher

TAA----Konate---VVD---Robbo

--------------Hendo

----Ox-------------------Naby (or Curtis for either of these)

Gordon-------Jota--------Diaz

How many subs can we use? If 5 can see Trent, Hendo, Ox, Jota and Diaz getting a rest, with Bobby, Thaigo, Elliott and a couple of kids coming on.

Surely kostas plays this one? Last game was the 02.01.22
Offline Brain Potter

Re: FA Cup, 4th round, Liverpool vs Cardiff
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:18:46 pm »
Weather forecast for very high winds and rain at match time tomorrow. Conditions a leveller as they say.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: FA Cup, 4th round, Liverpool vs Cardiff
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:56:46 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:04:20 pm
Surely kostas plays this one? Last game was the 02.01.22

I'd like to see Tsimikas too, and Gomez. Besides them though I think we should start with something full strength and look to put this to bed early, then bring the likes of Elliot/Thiago in
Online RedG13

Re: FA Cup, 4th round, Liverpool vs Cardiff
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:18:39 pm »
Excited for the game. Think we will see a lot of the first team with young players mixed in depending on who played over international break etc.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: FA Cup, 4th round, Liverpool vs Cardiff
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:59:35 pm
Got a feeling Diaz will play in this.

Some of the things Klopp was saying about not expecting too much from him straight away, you don't really need to say that if you have no intention to play him for the first couple of months like most new signings.

Reckon we'll go strong too:

-------------Kelleher

TAA----Konate---VVD---Robbo

--------------Hendo

----Ox-------------------Naby (or Curtis for either of these)

Gordon-------Jota--------Diaz

How many subs can we use? If 5 can see Trent, Hendo, Ox, Jota and Diaz getting a rest, with Bobby, Thaigo, Elliott and a couple of kids coming on.

I think Diaz will get a run out but in the second halfIll go for

Reckon we'll go strong:

-------------Kelleher

TAA----Konate---VVD---Tsimikas

--------------Hendo

----Ox-------------------Curtis

Gordon-------Firminho--------Jota


Would rather Elliott over the Ox but I dont know how fit he is yet
