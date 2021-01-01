« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th  (Read 8202 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,574
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 07:37:52 am »
Britain aren't playing badly but Sweden look on another level so far. Long way to go but this is looking a bit rough.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,061
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 08:40:43 am »
Its looking good now no? Im just reading live updates
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,841
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 08:44:07 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 08:40:43 am
Its looking good now no? Im just reading live updates

Steal of one for Britain so it's better than it was, 3-3 after the 7th end but Sweden have the hammer in the 8th and 10th end but Sweden were controlling the match until the last end.

Sweden still favourites I think but less than they were 10 minutes ago.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,574
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 08:44:52 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 08:40:43 am
Its looking good now no? Im just reading live updates

3-3 after 7 ends, Sweden with the hammer in the 8th (and therefore the 10th if both teams score with the hammer).

Impressive steal from GB in the 7th, that could have got very ugly with how many Swedish stones were in the house.

Sweden are still favourites from here but it's close.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,574
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 09:11:59 am »
GB blank the 9th. 4-3 Sweden going into the final end, Britain with the hammer.

Boy is this tense.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,574
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 09:20:24 am »
Not liking how this is shaping up at all. Sweden have just seemed to have the slight edge all the way through, I'm struggling to remember a mistake from them.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 09:25:08 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:11:59 am
GB blank the 9th. 4-3 Sweden going into the final end, Britain with the hammer.

Boy is this tense.

Why did GB throw the last stone long on end 9 instead of romping it in the circle ?
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,841
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 09:26:07 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:20:24 am
Not liking how this is shaping up at all. Sweden have just seemed to have the slight edge all the way through, I'm struggling to remember a mistake from them.

Match could turn on that shot from Britain just now.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,574
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 09:27:47 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:25:08 am
Why did GB throw the last stone long on end 9 instead of romping it in the circle ?

If they'd put it into the house they'd have scored 1 but Sweden would have had the hammer (last stone advantage) in the final end, meaning GB would have had to steal in the 10th end to win. They decided they had more chance of scoring 2 with the hammer than getting a steal.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,574
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 09:28:27 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:26:07 am
Match could turn on that shot from Britain just now.

Nope. Incredible shot from the Swedish skip.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,841
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 09:28:27 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:26:07 am
Match could turn on that shot from Britain just now.

Or maybe not :P

Great shot from Sweden there.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,841
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 09:32:16 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:28:27 am
Nope. Incredible shot from the Swedish skip.

Yeah, going to an 11th end and Sweden have the hammer. They're massive favourites now.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 09:32:36 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:27:47 am
If they'd put it into the house they'd have scored 1 but Sweden would have had the hammer (last stone advantage) in the final end, meaning GB would have had to steal in the 10th end to win. They decided they had more chance of scoring 2 with the hammer than getting a steal.

Cheers.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,574
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 09:32:43 am »
We go to an extra end, but it's Sweden's to lose now. Ahh well.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,574
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 am »
Silver it is. Britain played well but Sweden controlled that match from start to finish.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,340
  • YNWA
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 09:58:14 am »
Think they maybe needed to be a tad for aggressive in the last few ends, and certainly in the extra.

But then what do I know, never played it in my life. They did amazingly well getting silver.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,791
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 10:21:00 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:58:14 am
Think they maybe needed to be a tad for aggressive in the last few ends, and certainly in the extra.

But then what do I know, never played it in my life. They did amazingly well getting silver.
They are world no. 1 so it was really theirs to lose. You are right about the lack of aggression in the last 2 ends. Similar to how Muirhead nearly gave the match away yesterday by not being aggressive enough in the 10th, but luckily she had the hammer in the extra end, which put a lot of pressure on the Swedish women.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,574
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #217 on: Today at 01:19:50 am »
Solid start for Britain in the women's curling final, taking 2 with the hammer in the first end.

I trust I'm not the only one staying up for this? ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,791
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:07:12 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:19:50 am
Solid start for Britain in the women's curling final, taking 2 with the hammer in the first end.

I trust I'm not the only one staying up for this? ;D
Here. :D
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,791
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #219 on: Today at 02:15:11 am »
The Japanese women are playing this final in such light-hearted way you wonder if they're taking it seriously enough. ;D
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,574
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:19:16 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 02:15:11 am
The Japanese women are playing this final in such light-hearted way you wonder if they're taking it seriously enough. ;D

They look like they're having the time of their lives don't they ;D

4-1 GB after 5 ends, looking good so far.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:22:51 am by TheShanklyGates »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,791
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #221 on: Today at 02:34:00 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:19:16 am
They look like they're having the time of their lives don't they ;D

4-1 GB after 5 ends, looking good so far.
Yes. Good stuff. Am chickening out now to get some sleep because I've got 2 twelve-hour shifts coming up and am knackered. Fingers and toes crossed for the ladies.  Really Impressive start. Bring the gold 🏅 home.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,574
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #222 on: Today at 03:00:43 am »
Britain take 4 in the 7th!!!

It's 8-2 to Great Britain with 3 ends to play, surely that's the gold secured!

Should have hung on for another half an hour Morgana :P
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,992
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #223 on: Today at 03:01:47 am »
Thats gold barring a miracle
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 