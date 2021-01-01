I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Its looking good now no? Im just reading live updates
GB blank the 9th. 4-3 Sweden going into the final end, Britain with the hammer.Boy is this tense.
Not liking how this is shaping up at all. Sweden have just seemed to have the slight edge all the way through, I'm struggling to remember a mistake from them.
Why did GB throw the last stone long on end 9 instead of romping it in the circle ?
Match could turn on that shot from Britain just now.
Nope. Incredible shot from the Swedish skip.
If they'd put it into the house they'd have scored 1 but Sweden would have had the hammer (last stone advantage) in the final end, meaning GB would have had to steal in the 10th end to win. They decided they had more chance of scoring 2 with the hammer than getting a steal.
Think they maybe needed to be a tad for aggressive in the last few ends, and certainly in the extra. But then what do I know, never played it in my life. They did amazingly well getting silver.
Solid start for Britain in the women's curling final, taking 2 with the hammer in the first end.I trust I'm not the only one staying up for this?
The Japanese women are playing this final in such light-hearted way you wonder if they're taking it seriously enough.
They look like they're having the time of their lives don't they 4-1 GB after 5 ends, looking good so far.
