They've destroyed her. Who in the hell told them it would be a good idea to leave a 15 year old out on the ice with so much resentment in the field against her for the doping already, plus the pressure of carrying the hopes of a nation. Ridiculous decision, and whoever made it should be fired.



But you've got to hand it to Scherbakova... Whole world going to shit around her, missiles coming at the ROC from every direction... but she holds her nerve, lands her jumps and takes the gold home. Does anyone even know why Trusova was losing her shit?



Well done Team GB for making the curling final. Fingers and toes crossed for yous to bring home the gold.



Shocking decision all round. IOC/CAS as well as ROC (who could not care a feck).That coach should be banned from all ice skating competitions as she was probably also making the doping decisions. I am surprised the other 2 RPC skaters did not get caught for doping either. Caught abusing her athlete on camera - imagine what she is like with young adults behind closed doors. No place in sports to have kind of abusive coach running the show. that is bad as any metoo abuse in my bookA bit of Karma for Valieva there but also terrible shame to be put in that position and then to fall twice.ROC/Russia should be banned from all international sport for 4 years for consistentantly cheating with doping and never acknowledging Sogi !!