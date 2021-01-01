« previous next »
Author Topic: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th  (Read 434 times)

sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« on: Yesterday at 06:16:05 pm »
Despite the unsociable hours over here, like with the Summer Olympics, this is always an excuse to watch sports you ordinarily wouldn't give the time of day to.  :D

The 15 sport disciplines of the Winter Olympics are categorized into three main categories: (1) ice sports, (2) alpine, skiing and snowboarding events, and (3) Nordic events. In each of these sports categories there are more specific events, as listed. Seven new events were introduced: women's monobob, mens and women's big air, and mixed team events in aerials skiing, ski jumping, short track speedskating and snowboardcross.

ICE SPORTS

Bobsled (Women's monobob, Two-man, Two woman and Four-man)
Luge (Men's Singles, Women Singles, Mixed Doubles and Mixed Team Relay)
Skeleton (men's and women's)
Ice Hockey (men's and women's)
Figure Skating (Men's singles, Ladies' singles, Pairs, Team and Ice Dancing)
Speed Skating
Short Track Speed Skating (500m, 1,000m, 1,500 m and Relays)
Curling (men's, women's, and mixed doubles)

ALPINE, SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING EVENTS

Alpine Skiing (Downhill, Super G, Giant slalom, Slalom, Super Combined, mixed team)
Freestyle Skiing (Aerials, Moguls, Ski Cross, Ski halfpipe and Ski slopestyle)
Snowboarding (Parallel Giant Slalom, Halfpipe, Snowboard Cross, Big Air and Slopestyle)

NORDIC EVENTS

Biathlon (combining cross-country skiing and target shooting: individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start & relay events)
Cross-Country Skiing (individual and team sprint, freestyle, pursuit, classical and relays)
Ski Jumping
Nordic Combined (ski jumping and cross-country skiing)


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:17:41 pm »
I love the Ski Jumping the Downhill Skiing events and Bobslead/Luge.  ;D
sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:19:49 pm »
The weirdest thing is hearing Steve Cram commentating on the curling, as he's so synonymous with athletics.

Not sure who GB's best medal chances are but hopefully there's another Amy Williams or Lizzie Yarnold somewhere.
Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:20:24 pm »
Love it all. can't wait
sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:23:44 pm »
Hazel Irvine, Jeanette Kwakye, Ayo Akinwolere and JJ Chalmers will present the live TV coverage from BBC Sport's base in Salford, while Clare Balding will host a daily highlights catch-up show on BBC Two.

Amazed they haven't shoehorned Jenas or Alex Scott in there.
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:27:21 pm »
I love the winter olympics  8)  Cant stand the summer ones!

Time zones of this one doesnt make it great though for me. 
So the only sport I will likely make a serious effort to watch live will be the mens hockey games thats on what will be early to mid morning here.

If it was a more agreeable time zone, Id be watching all kinds of stuff - curling, bobsleigh, luge, skeleton...

 
gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:28:32 pm »
When does the Curling start? I do like watching a bit of that.
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:36:16 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:28:32 pm
When does the Curling start? I do like watching a bit of that.

Round robin usually starts a day or two before the opening ceremonies
sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:09:57 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:36:16 pm
Round robin usually starts a day or two before the opening ceremonies

Yeah starts on Wednesday.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:17:21 pm »
It really is a great event, sadly ruined by where its being hosted.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:31:07 pm »
Ive always preferred the Summer Olympics because I know more events and more athletes taking part. Most Winter events are fun once you get into them though. I like the Boarding equivalent of BMX when they all race together and wipe each other out the best.
Salty Dog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:31:07 pm
Ive always preferred the Summer Olympics because I know more events and more athletes taking part. Most Winter events are fun once you get into them though. I like the Boarding equivalent of BMX when they all race together and wipe each other out the best.

I'm the opposite and prefer the Winter Olympics. I never know much about the athletes beyond the Ice Hockey or Snowboarding, but agree that the other events are fun once you get into them. A couple examples there are Curling and Biathalon. Figure skating is also pretty amazing to watch.

Regarding your last sentence, Snowboard Cross is brilliant. I don't know how much I'll be able to watch live, but I am still looking forward to this.
rodderzzz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:50:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:17:21 pm
It really is a great event, sadly ruined by where its being hosted.

I have friends who work on the broadcasting side of it and some of the stories coming out of there are......interesting to say the least. NBC moved all its staff back to the US and they'll now broadcast remotely. They've spent millions of dollars on broadcast studios in Beijing that will never be used!
CaseRed

  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:34:07 am »
Guy who used to play for my local Rugby club is the brakeman in the 4 man bobsled. Taylor Lawrence.

We have another club member in the para snowboarding as well. James Barnes-Miller or Stubber to his mates! He was on the Last Leg on channel 4 before the last winter games talking about his nickname and how his twin brother is known as 2 hands to set them apart!

Both have good chances and have been doing well in the world cup races this season.
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:58:14 am »
I heard this is all getting shown on Discovery again, with limited coverage on BBC?

Absolute shite if so. I just want to watch skiing all day.
oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:58:14 am
I heard this is all getting shown on Discovery again, with limited coverage on BBC?

Absolute shite if so. I just want to watch skiing all day.



^ You're welcome ;D


There should be some skiing on the BBC - www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/mediapacks/beijing-2022-winter-olympic-games (though I imagine the tv listings closer to the time will have more info)
Dougle

  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:51:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:17:21 pm
It really is a great event, sadly ruined by where its being hosted.

Yep. Not a big fan of authoritarianism myself.
Roady

  
  
  
  
Re: Winter Olympics, Beijing February 4th-20th
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:56:36 pm »
The snowboard x is boss.
