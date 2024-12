What are people’s thoughts on giving Diaz a new, improved contract?



I think his form over the last 18 months probably is deserving of a new deal.



It’ll be interesting what we do with our forward line.



Diaz is 27 (28 in Jan) and has a contract to 2027.



Salah is 32 and has a contract to 2025



Jota is 28 (tomorrow) and has a contract to 2027



Nunez is 25 and has a contract to 2028



Gakpo is 25 and has a contract to 2028



Chiesa is 27 and has a contract to 2028



I think the recent contract situation has highlighted how many people are uncomfortable with us getting into the final 24 months of key players contracts without a renewal being discussed.



Even if you put Salah to 1 side we’ll have 2 x 28 year olds entering the final 2 years of their contracts next summer. The question is whether we’d extend Jota and Diaz and give them both improved deals running into their early 30’s. That might be on the backdrop of having Salah on a contract as he’s entering years 33 & 34.



I think we have a bit of a question around our forward line that goes beyond is Nunez good enough or Chiesa fit enough? I think there’s a question about whether we’d want to carry 3 players into their early 30’s? And if not who do you sacrifice as part of a refresh?