He won the penalty when playing in his preferred position - arriving late after Nunez pressed the centre back

I don't get the point of playing him as a 9? Whats the benefit?



I think the benefit is for Darwin to get more rest, considering the efforts and miles he puts in each game, allowing him the opportunity to come on against tiring legs to increase his chances of scoring which can only benefit his confidence. Maybe he also likes Gakpo on the wing, who is tends to keep possession of the ball more consistently compared to Diaz, Darwin and Salah.