The flip side is why does it bother you so much? Reading your posts I get the impression Darwin playing well or scoring a goal actually causes you discomfort, which if true, is a bloody weird place to be in.



What bothers me so much??? I said after the Leverkusen game that Diaz should be second choice 9 and Nunez third. Where is the discomfort part?Gakpo was said by everyone to be our 5th choice forward last season yet he started like 30 games. Here we have mullyred94 aggressively asking me why the fuck did Nunez start lol. It's clear things get personal for them, not me.And as far as recently, people in this forum have been saying in the Jones thread that he should take Szoboszlai's place, yet no one batted an eyelid. It's not an uncommon thing at all to say one player should take another's position. But the moment someone suggested another player was better than Nunez in his position, the usual suspects came out in force once again. The fucking weird thing is I'm not even saying it in the Nunez thread.