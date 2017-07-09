« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 501153 times)

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5040 on: Today at 10:40:26 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:39:27 pm
Suárez like performance.

A real bite to it...
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5041 on: Today at 10:41:52 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 10:40:26 pm
A real bite to it...

Ain't that the tooth.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5042 on: Today at 10:42:53 pm »
People saying in the HT thread that he's not good in the center but that's just based on the result. He did just as much as Nunez usually does in the first half if, and was miles better in the second. Diaz has a good first touch, excellent close control, can dribble and escape pressure, and enough football brain to do the task of a 9. His hold up play? See the FK he earned for Trent near the edge of the box for example. If it was last season we would be worried about his finishing but it's definitely not the case now. I'd say if Gakpo is still on form and Jota is not back yet this is our first 11 to go. Sorry Nunez but you're the 3rd choice no. 9 now (and if Slot didn't already think so before this game he'd probably think so now)
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5043 on: Today at 10:45:10 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 10:42:53 pm
People saying in the HT thread that he's not good in the center but that's just based on the result. He did just as much as Nunez usually does in the first half if, and was miles better in the second. Diaz has a good first touch, excellent close control, can dribble and escape pressure, and enough football brain to do the task of a 9. His hold up play? See the FK he earned for Trent near the edge of the box for example. If it was last season we would be worried about his finishing but it's definitely not the case now. I'd say if Gakpo is still on form and Jota is not back yet this is our first 11 to go. Sorry Nunez but you're the 3rd choice no. 9 now (and if Slot didn't already think so before this game he'd probably think so now)

Weird post, cant you just praise Diaz instead of your usual Nunez drivel?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5044 on: Today at 10:46:50 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 10:42:53 pm
People saying in the HT thread that he's not good in the center but that's just based on the result. He did just as much as Nunez usually does in the first half if, and was miles better in the second. Diaz has a good first touch, excellent close control, can dribble and escape pressure, and enough football brain to do the task of a 9. His hold up play? See the FK he earned for Trent near the edge of the box for example. If it was last season we would be worried about his finishing but it's definitely not the case now. I'd say if Gakpo is still on form and Jota is not back yet this is our first 11 to go. Sorry Nunez but you're the 3rd choice no. 9 now (and if Slot didn't already think so before this game he'd probably think so now)

Pathetic post.

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5045 on: Today at 10:50:34 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 10:42:53 pm
People saying in the HT thread that he's not good in the center but that's just based on the result. He did just as much as Nunez usually does in the first half if, and was miles better in the second. Diaz has a good first touch, excellent close control, can dribble and escape pressure, and enough football brain to do the task of a 9. His hold up play? See the FK he earned for Trent near the edge of the box for example. If it was last season we would be worried about his finishing but it's definitely not the case now. I'd say if Gakpo is still on form and Jota is not back yet this is our first 11 to go. Sorry Nunez but you're the 3rd choice no. 9 now (and if Slot didn't already think so before this game he'd probably think so now)
Slot alluded to it in his post match by talking about that playing him there against strong defenders and how we needed an inch perfect from Jones. For me, that's not his position. It affected the entire flow of the attack not having a proper CF there but time will tell.

Nunez 3rd choice 9? Lol.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:16 pm by MonsLibpool »
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5046 on: Today at 10:51:48 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:23:02 pm
If you didnt get a chance, check out his post match interview.

Woman interviewing him asked her question in english, asked again in Spanish, listened to Luis reply in spanish then translated his answer into English.

She was brilliant. Wish all post match interviews could be like that.

Lucho was amazing. Great performance all round but the tenacity, strength and skill for his third was especially lovely.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5047 on: Today at 10:53:05 pm »
Nunez was good when he came on, and had some moments of real skill, even if his decision making on one or two counters was bad.

Diaz doesn't have the physicality to do this up front every week.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5048 on: Today at 10:55:45 pm »
https://xcancel.com/primevideosport/status/1853927621169496324

Diaz interview pitchside with the Prime journo.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 11:01:30 pm »
is he still on 50k a week?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5050 on: Today at 11:03:23 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 10:53:05 pm
Nunez was good when he came on, and had some moments of real skill, even if his decision making on one or two counters was bad.

Diaz doesn't have the physicality to do this up front every week.

Enjoy it while you can then.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5051 on: Today at 11:07:35 pm »
Fantastic Luiz. I didn't believe in him, would have happily sold him in the summer. But he's thriving under Slot, great work and biggest dose of humble pie I've ever had.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5052 on: Today at 11:08:29 pm »
I called for nunez on for him at half time. I was wrong. Very wrong.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5053 on: Today at 11:12:33 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 11:03:23 pm
Enjoy it while you can then.
I loved it. My post was more directed at people criticising Nunez.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5054 on: Today at 11:15:47 pm »
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5055 on: Today at 11:16:59 pm »
Shame we did not sell him on the cheap so we could spend 100m on Anthony Gordon.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #5056 on: Today at 11:21:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:50:34 pm
Slot alluded to it in his post match by talking about that playing him there against strong defenders and how we needed an inch perfect from Jones. For me, that's not his position. It affected the entire flow of the attack not having a proper CF there but time will tell.

Nunez 3rd choice 9? Lol.
I haven't seen Slot's post match interview, but doesn't him picking Diaz over Nunez for the center forward position today suggest it (Nunez 3rd choice)? Jota was still first choice up until he was injured. Slot doesn't seem like the type who rotates for the sake of it or fixes something that doesn't need to be fixed, so the only way Nunez is back in the starting 11 now is either two of Jota/Gakpo/Diaz get injured or need a rest at the same time.
