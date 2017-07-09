People saying in the HT thread that he's not good in the center but that's just based on the result. He did just as much as Nunez usually does in the first half if, and was miles better in the second. Diaz has a good first touch, excellent close control, can dribble and escape pressure, and enough football brain to do the task of a 9. His hold up play? See the FK he earned for Trent near the edge of the box for example. If it was last season we would be worried about his finishing but it's definitely not the case now. I'd say if Gakpo is still on form and Jota is not back yet this is our first 11 to go. Sorry Nunez but you're the 3rd choice no. 9 now (and if Slot didn't already think so before this game he'd probably think so now)