« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 482589 times)

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4960 on: Yesterday at 03:21:08 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 02:57:24 pm
It's a bit naughty if RH'n' ME don't give him a pay rise. If it's true Diaz is on 55k a week that's very under valued. Footballing life's aren't long.

That 55k rumour was rubbished by Paul Gorst. Reckon if anything that's net and he's on around 100k.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,085
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4961 on: Yesterday at 04:07:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:59:56 pm

That line always cracks me up.
May have once had meaning but these days it's become unthinking, repeated and inappropriate - at least at the top level of the game.

What it does show, though, is how there are no depths to what can become a false truism in the footballsphere
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4962 on: Yesterday at 04:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:07:51 pm
May have once had meaning but these days it's become unthinking, repeated and inappropriate - at least at the top level of the game.

What it does show, though, is how there are no depths to what can become a false truism in the footballsphere

So you see Luis Diaz playing are the same level at 34 or 35? And when did he start to get the good wages? Age 23 maybe. It's not the same as say an actor
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4963 on: Yesterday at 06:00:45 pm »
He's been great this season, the goal was coming from him yesterday long before he finally scored. A relentless threat. A goal per game isn't likely sustainable obviously but it'd be awesome if over the season he ends up 1 in 2, any better than that would be incredible.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,206
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4964 on: Yesterday at 07:48:30 pm »
That first goal was some goal. 3 touches and in the net, showed supreme confidence and composure.
Logged

Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,314
  • Born and Bred
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 11:55:37 am »
The Claire Balding Anthony Gordon chatter has quietened all of a sudden  ;)
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,531
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 12:11:33 pm »
He's started the season brilliantly, absolutely deserves that spot ahead of Gakpo at the moment.  If he can stay consistent, that would be amazing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,312
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4967 on: Today at 02:36:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:00:45 pm
He's been great this season, the goal was coming from him yesterday long before he finally scored. A relentless threat. A goal per game isn't likely sustainable obviously but it'd be awesome if over the season he ends up 1 in 2, any better than that would be incredible.
It is though mate- if the rest chip in.

The rest of the team also chips in and all that leads to consistently scoring, as a team.

When Salah's on form again, and Jota and Nunez can start scoring more regularly, we'll be in business.
Add in the goals from Elliot/Szoboszlai, as well as the setpieces from VVD/TAA.. and we're go.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:49:00 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4968 on: Today at 03:32:12 pm »
Credit where it's due, the guy has been electric this season
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,495
  • The first five yards........
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4969 on: Today at 03:35:37 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:32:12 pm
Credit where it's due, the guy has been electric this season

He was pretty damn good last season too - despite being severely overworked.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4970 on: Today at 04:03:18 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 04:49:19 pm
So you see Luis Diaz playing are the same level at 34 or 35? And when did he start to get the good wages? Age 23 maybe. It's not the same as say an actor

Stop being ridiculous. If he stays with us to the end of his contract, he would net between £14-15m and that is just based off of the £55k figure being thrown around (which I would assume is a net figure). That doesn't include any money from sponsorships or any bonuses

If you can't survive off of that amount of money (plus anything he's already earned and anything he can earn post a contract with us). It's not like it was 20 years ago, these lads earn money that we can't even fathom having access to and if they're smart, then they and their kids and their kids' kids will never have to work a proper day in their lives
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,643
  • Sound
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4971 on: Today at 05:27:25 pm »
Player of the month surely
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,277
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4972 on: Today at 05:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:35:37 pm
He was pretty damn good last season too - despite being severely overworked.

Correct!!
Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,424
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4973 on: Today at 05:47:54 pm »
He takes us to a different level and makes things happen, he has become the most important front player on our books.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 