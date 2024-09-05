Always behind Darwin. Backed him since day one and will continue to do so.
What do you mean re the spreadsheet argument? I dont recall arguing for anyone with stats, seems such a joyless way to watch football
Alot of people slate Darwin for the " big chances missed " when they can't even explain how a big chance is measured.
Also in my view I thought Diaz wasn't playing to his full potential, very similar to Darwin.
I'm speaking in a board view in how people look at the players like a spreadsheet.
I'm just trying to say I don't think it was harsh to want Diaz to up his end product as he mostly did the right things UNTIL the final ball was played that was my view.
I'm more than happy his seemed to have found it now.
But my final point re the Gordon thing, it wasn't just his stats v Lucho is why people wanted him to come here and sell Diaz was a number of factors added up one being that he really really seems to want to play Barca and that Gordon really really wants to play for Liverpool plus 2-3 other points.