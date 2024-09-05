« previous next »
I agree. It is. But the 'Salah Level' will probably remain elusive to Luis Diaz just as it was - as you admit - to Sadio Mane. That doesn't mean that Luis Diaz cannot reach the "Mane Level." In fact he probably already has reached it. Their roles are a little different and they perform in differently structured teams but they have a similar disorganising effect on the opposition. No opposition team enjoyed the prospect of Mane. They surely feel the same way about Diaz. Both players are a little more inconsistent than Salah and a bit more 'hit and miss' too. But they both produce high levels. I wouldn't have swapped Mane for anybody while he was in his pomp. I feel the same way about Diaz, much as I admire someone like Anthony Gordon. Last season, arguably, he was our best player. This season, of course, he has started like a train.

Yeah Diaz absolutely hasn't reached Mane's level. Perhaps this season he does.
He has not reached Mane underlying number. That was .65 XG+Xag per 90 starting from 17-18 season(First season dont have) and was .7 and .72 the last 2 .
Diaz is at .57 so far(.58,.36(Injury year), .6 last year) he can get Mane avg I believe even at .6-.65 level is fine Having 2 players can put up Elite 9 numbers(Nunez underlyings are at Salah level, Jota no but still elite) at the 9 and Salah does it from RW. Also Szoboszlai and Elliott will provide Goals and Assist from MF. Deeper Midfielder maybe a little too but not as much. FBs also provide goals and assist

Really interesting stats and sort of confirms the eye test for me. If he reaches that Mane level then he will go down as a fantastic signing but he is not quite there yet.

He is already very good and I thibk he will find that extra level to reach Mane sooner rather than later. He is certainly my favourite player to watch (especially if he keeps hitting it first time)
Yeah Diaz absolutely hasn't reached Mane's level. Perhaps this season he does.

The thing about Mané was the machine-like quality he had, in holding the ball up and carrying it for us. He was so strong in that regard.

Diaz is not quite like that, but we have other players like Sboz doing the hard-running. Perhaps Diaz could up his goal-involvements and aim for 20 goals himself, he's more of an individualist than Salah and Jota and that's fine.

He's such a livewire when the team are on the move and you can already see teams struggle to mark him, the way he floats between the lines and between full-backs and centre-halves.
Forwards are judged on output, Luis Diaz some how seemed to escape that last season.

Been outstanding this season but lets not rewrite history.


Whos rewriting history? He was one of our best players in the second half of the season, once over the kidnapping and the further away from his injuries he gets the better he gets - its not a massive surprise given how good he is.
The Gordon stuff was crazy in terms of how some weee willing to talk Diaz down and Gordon up in the hopes of us signing someone  who isnt as good as the player hed replace
Whos rewriting history? He was one of our best players in the second half of the season, once over the kidnapping and the further away from his injuries he gets the better he gets - its not a massive surprise given how good he is.
The Gordon stuff was crazy in terms of how some weee willing to talk Diaz down and Gordon up in the hopes of us signing someone  who isnt as good as the player hed replace

I honestly disagree, his output/final ball was lacking heavily until this season.
I honestly disagree, his output/final ball was lacking heavily until this season.
Thats demonstrably untrue. Hes provided plenty of goals and great play before. Yes he missed chances and chose the wrong options at times, but at that point everyone was choosing the wrong option and doing the wrong thing during those final months. Nunez for example after an excellent start tailed off far more than Diaz.
Some just dont appear to appreciate what theyve got. Sometimes you need to give players the benefit of the doubt after injuries etc if theyve shown all the things you need from them previously. And unsurprisingly he has returned to his very best if not possibly even better. But in no way was he anything other than one of our better players second half of last season.
Thats demonstrably untrue. Hes provided plenty of goals and great play before. Yes he missed chances and chose the wrong options at times, but at that point everyone was choosing the wrong option and doing the wrong thing during those final months. Nunez for example after an excellent start tailed off far more than Diaz.
Some just dont appear to appreciate what theyve got. Sometimes you need to give players the benefit of the doubt after injuries etc if theyve shown all the things you need from them previously. And unsurprisingly he has returned to his very best if not possibly even better. But in no way was he anything other than one of our better players second half of last season.

He did miss some big chances which were at pivotal points in games, that was an area he could improve and so far he has this season which is brilliant.
Thats demonstrably untrue. Hes provided plenty of goals and great play before. Yes he missed chances and chose the wrong options at times, but at that point everyone was choosing the wrong option and doing the wrong thing during those final months. Nunez for example after an excellent start tailed off far more than Diaz.
Some just dont appear to appreciate what theyve got. Sometimes you need to give players the benefit of the doubt after injuries etc if theyve shown all the things you need from them previously. And unsurprisingly he has returned to his very best if not possibly even better. But in no way was he anything other than one of our better players second half of last season.

Great play yes but for a lot time his final ball and decision making was questionable no doubt he put in a shift but I guess some players just judged differently to others in some areas of play.

His always been great getting the team up the field but I always thought his final ball was lacking both in terms of goal scoring and creating chances for others.

His seemed to have got it together now and I'm more than happy he does, maybe I am judging him harshly against what we had before in Mane.
He did miss some big chances which were at pivotal points in games, that was an area he could improve and so far he has this season which is brilliant.

But he wasnt the only one that missed big chances. Salah and Jota missing for chunks of the season and Diaz returning from injury and family trauma you could see were things went wrong.
The problem for me is there were plenty willing to ditch him. Hes got no end product, His dad keeps mouthing off about Barca Gordon would be a significant upgrade etc.

It just came across as ditch him hes not as good as his first 6 months (forget about the kidnap and injuries they arent a good enough excuse, its gone on long enough). Plus the endless obsession of transfer obsessed supporters for shiny new players regardless of if theyre better than the current ones they would replace.

Such a shit way to support our players in my view. Its the opposite of support
Thats demonstrably untrue. Hes provided plenty of goals and great play before. Yes he missed chances and chose the wrong options at times, but at that point everyone was choosing the wrong option and doing the wrong thing during those final months. Nunez for example after an excellent start tailed off far more than Diaz.
Some just dont appear to appreciate what theyve got. Sometimes you need to give players the benefit of the doubt after injuries etc if theyve shown all the things you need from them previously. And unsurprisingly he has returned to his very best if not possibly even better. But in no way was he anything other than one of our better players second half of last season.
He underperformed his underlying numbers. His output was not good his underlying number suggested he was better this output. His expected goals last season was at 11.9 he had 8.
He underperformed his underlying numbers. His output was not good his underlying number suggested he was better this output. His expected goals last season was at 11.9 he had 8.

Football is not played on spreadsheets. There is more to the game than stats and output and there always will be.
I acknowledge he dipped for a bit last season, but spreadsheets cant calculate the impact of injuries or your mum and dad being kidnapped. Still ended up one of our better players.
While I do believe stats have their place and can identify some very useful things that perhaps the eye test cannot. They just cant give the full picture. I think they are more useful for identifying potential signings much more than being used to over analyse the players we already have. I honestly couldnt care less that he was slightly below where he should have been, the over focus on stats is only a small part of what football is about for me.
Football is not played on spreadsheets. There is more to the game than stats and output and there always will be.
I acknowledge he dipped for a bit last season, but spreadsheets cant calculate the impact of injuries or your mum and dad being kidnapped. Still ended up one of our better players.
While I do believe stats have their place and can identify some very useful things that perhaps the eye test cannot. They just cant give the full picture. I think they are more useful for identifying potential signings much more than being used to over analyse the players we already have. I honestly couldnt care less that he was slightly below where he should have been, the over focus on stats is only a small part of what football is about for me.
I thought he looked better in the 2nd half of the season also, but was not just the kidnapping of his mom and Dad. I would think also gaining the confidence of his knee helped too.
He has elite winger Production numbers and so does Gakpo but it more they going be the 3rd best Forward overall generally of the 3 forwards. WHich is fine and they still really good.
He got 9 league goals. Do fans forget the perfectly legit goal chalked off at Spurs? (i'll never forget the cheating pricks!!!)People are viewing his output all wrong. Its comes down to roles. The legit comparison for Lucho is not Mane's output its Bobby's. Our forward line last season the output was funnelled to Nunez and Salah who's goals dried up the business end of the season and Diaz was played deeper and wider and should be the third wheel on output similar to Bobby being the third wheel to Mo and Sadio by playing deeper and linking up play and getting us up the pitch similar to Diaz's role last season and currently.

The mad thing is the narrative that developed the back end of last season about Diaz's output when he was our best forward the second half of the season and the players who are put into postions to put the ball in the back of the net Mo and Darwin both shit the bed. Bobby hits 15 goals a season were all happy because Mane and Mo are getting the bigger numbers and the team is functioning. That should be the same way we look at Diaz's numbers he should be looked at the third wheel in terms of output while Mo and the central striker get in the 20's.

Its not that i dont think Diaz can improve his numbers i could easily see him going a bit mad and getting over 20 goals but i think it would be similar to when Bobby went mad that one season and got 26 goals but he was more often in the teens for goals. I expect Diaz to be in the 15-20 goals range in all comps if he plays most of the season.

Did anyone watch Gordon against Spurs last week? He was so bad if one of our 6 forwards played that bad Slot would have had them off at half time. I want to see a lot more improvement from Gordon for me to be happy for us to make a move for him. It was frustrating to listen to most of the online fanbase all summer talking about Gordon as if he was a game changer when in reality ability wise he his miles behind our attackers from last season and the forward who we eventually signed for 10m.
He got 9 league goals. Do fans forget the perfectly legit goal chalked off at Spurs? (i'll never forget the cheating pricks!!!)People are viewing his output all wrong. Its comes down to roles. The legit comparison for Lucho is not Mane's output its Bobby's. Our forward line last season the output was funnelled to Nunez and Salah who's goals dried up the business end of the season and Diaz was played deeper and wider and should be the third wheel on output similar to Bobby being the third wheel to Mo and Sadio by playing deeper and linking up play and getting us up the pitch similar to Diaz's role last season and currently.

The mad thing is the narrative that developed the back end of last season about Diaz's output when he was our best forward the second half of the season and the players who are put into postions to put the ball in the back of the net Mo and Darwin both shit the bed. Bobby hits 15 goals a season were all happy because Mane and Mo are getting the bigger numbers and the team is functioning. That should be the same way we look at Diaz's numbers he should be looked at the third wheel in terms of output while Mo and the central striker get in the 20's.

Its not that i dont think Diaz can improve his numbers i could easily see him going a bit mad and getting over 20 goals but i think it would be similar to when Bobby went mad that one season and got 26 goals but he was more often in the teens for goals. I expect Diaz to be in the 15-20 goals range in all comps if he plays most of the season.

Did anyone watch Gordon against Spurs last week? He was so bad if one of our 6 forwards played that bad Slot would have had them off at half time. I want to see a lot more improvement from Gordon for me to be happy for us to make a move for him. It was frustrating to listen to most of the online fanbase all summer talking about Gordon as if he was a game changer when in reality ability wise he his miles behind our attackers from last season and the forward who we eventually signed for 10m.

Newcastle had like 27% possession against Spurs. I don't really see what a forward is meant to do in that situation unless they're given an opportunity on the counter (which Gordon didn't get). It wouldn't be fair to judge him on that game because he'd never have something similar here.
He was on 10k at Porto, he got a x5 pay increase to join Liverpool mate.

Its low compared to others but not low when you look at the x5 increase.
Its been reported elsewhere as >100k pw. 
Newcastle had like 27% possession against Spurs. I don't really see what a forward is meant to do in that situation unless they're given an opportunity on the counter (which Gordon didn't get). It wouldn't be fair to judge him on that game because he'd never have something similar here.
I dont want to derail or make the thread about an inferior player, but Gordon was also ineffective and uninvolved for large parts of the game against Bournemouth, despite getting their goal.

I think the overall point is just how maddening it was seeing a fair number crying out for Gordon and happy to see Diaz go just to sate their need for a big money signing
I dont want to derail or make the thread about an inferior player, but Gordon was also ineffective and uninvolved for large parts of the game against Bournemouth, despite getting their goal.

I think the overall point is just how maddening it was seeing a fair number crying out for Gordon and happy to see Diaz go just to sate their need for a big money signing

There's also people like myself who would have been happy to sign Gordon and keep Diaz if possible ?

I'm hoping you stand up for Darwin as much as Lucho.

Also with your spreadsheet argument, if seems to shift from player to player.
There's also people like myself who would have been happy to sign Gordon and keep Diaz if possible ?

I'm hoping you stand up for Darwin as much as Lucho.

Also with your spreadsheet argument, if seems to shift from player to player.

Always behind Darwin. Backed him since day one and will continue to do so.

What do you mean re the spreadsheet argument? I dont recall arguing for anyone with stats, seems such a joyless way to watch football
Always behind Darwin. Backed him since day one and will continue to do so.

What do you mean re the spreadsheet argument? I dont recall arguing for anyone with stats, seems such a joyless way to watch football

Alot of people slate Darwin for the " big chances missed " when they can't even explain how a big chance is measured.

Also in my view I thought Diaz wasn't playing to his full potential, very similar to Darwin.

I'm speaking in a board view in how people look at the players like a spreadsheet.

I'm just trying to say I don't think it was harsh to want Diaz to up his end product as he mostly did the right things UNTIL the final ball was played that was my view.

I'm more than happy his seemed to have found it now.

But my final point re the Gordon thing, it wasn't just his stats v Lucho is why people wanted him to come here and sell Diaz was a number of factors added up one being that he really really seems to want to play Barca and that Gordon really really wants to play for Liverpool plus 2-3 other points.
Ive never seen Diaz say anything about Barca, only his dad. Luis seems very happy to be here. People seemed to want to use that to help justify wanting Diaz to leave so we could get Gordon.

Just nuts to spend that money and end up with a worse player
Ive never seen Diaz say anything about Barca, only his dad. Luis seems very happy to be here. People seemed to want to use that to help justify wanting Diaz to leave so we could get Gordon.

Just nuts to spend that money and end up with a worse player

I'm sure Luis could have told his dad to stop bringing up Barca every time he had a microphone in front of his face mate.

Gordon scored against all the big teams last season something we lacked.

The club seemed to think it made sense too no?

All that doesn't change that in the first 3 games his been amazing though, don't get me wrong and he should get a wage increase.
I'm sure Luis could have told his dad to stop bringing up Barca every time he had a microphone in front of his face mate.

Gordon scored against all the big teams last season something we lacked.

The club seemed to think it made sense too no?

All that doesn't change that in the first 3 games his been amazing though, don't get me wrong and he should get a wage increase.
Until I hear Luis say hes interested in leaving everything else is just background noise His dad seems a bit of a law unto himself, not sure hed do as asked anyway :)

I think hes been a really good signing. Mane is a very tough act to follow, but he could also be inconsistent, frustrating and had the odd period where he was struggling.

Our form in general against the better teams wasnt great, while its a good trait to have scoring in big games its not enough yet to suggest hes up to Diaz level in general in my view.
Until I hear Luis say hes interested in leaving everything else is just background noise His dad seems a bit of a law unto himself, not sure hed do as asked anyway :)

I think hes been a really good signing. Mane is a very tough act to follow, but he could also be inconsistent, frustrating and had the odd period where he was struggling.

Our form in general against the better teams wasnt great, while its a good trait to have scoring in big games its not enough yet to suggest hes up to Diaz level in general in my view.

I'm not saying he isn't a good signing I just don't think it was outlandish to want more from him in end product which I'm fairly sure his been as good in the first 3 games as nearly any other 3 games in a row since being in a Liverpool shirt or at least since prior to the first knee injury.

I've always maintained the attacking 5 was good enough to challenge but there was a chance to possibly be ruthless and it seemed Diaz was the one to upgrade based on a number of things.

BUT in my opinion it still would have been harsh to do so as we scored enough to win the league we conceded too many goals, it was all based around being ruthless from squad building POV, adding a 6th quality attacker and Diaz uptick in form has shown that maybe myself and others were wrong to think he was basically what he was and that his final ball possible always be erratic, I'm happy to admit I'm wrong in that aspect.
But he wasnt the only one that missed big chances. Salah and Jota missing for chunks of the season and Diaz returning from injury and family trauma you could see were things went wrong.

Fair point, I'm just really happy he's looking back to his best, along with all the forwards. Long may it continue.
I dont want to derail or make the thread about an inferior player, but Gordon was also ineffective and uninvolved for large parts of the game against Bournemouth, despite getting their goal.

I think the overall point is just how maddening it was seeing a fair number crying out for Gordon and happy to see Diaz go just to sate their need for a big money signing

This is so common on here but must we be so uncharitable in our assumptions about other people's motives? You almost certainly have a point about it being silly to want to swap Diaz for Gordon but do you really need to say that it was 'just to sate their need for a big money signing'? Here are some alternative reasons
1. Gordon is younger and already has production very close to Diaz, he could well explode in the right setup.
2. Gordon sometimes seems happier making runs in behind and we sometimes seem to lack players willing to do that last season.
3. Gordon is a local lad.
4. Diaz is at his peak and perhaps doesn't contribute as much in production terms as he might.
Fingers crossed he will continue his brilliant form as looking like he's hitting top form right now. He has that ability to change a game by himself which we have seen a few times since he's arrived as he's not a one trick pony speedster, the ability to change directions turning defenders inside out must be a nightmare to defend against. Keep this form up and he will have saved us doing a Grealish, paying way over the top for English players who have one good season.
This is so common on here but must we be so uncharitable in our assumptions about other people's motives? You almost certainly have a point about it being silly to want to swap Diaz for Gordon but do you really need to say that it was 'just to sate their need for a big money signing'? Here are some alternative reasons
1. Gordon is younger and already has production very close to Diaz, he could well explode in the right setup.
2. Gordon sometimes seems happier making runs in behind and we sometimes seem to lack players willing to do that last season.
3. Gordon is a local lad.
4. Diaz is at his peak and perhaps doesn't contribute as much in production terms as he might.
Not saying that the reasons you list arent valid, but they wouldnt be entirely genuine or uncharitable for everyone either.

There is certainly an element in that transfer thread that seem to exist for transfers almost for transfers sake, I dont think thats deniable but I accept that isnt everyone.

Also, up until it became known he was a red and the signing was mooted most people called Gordon every name under the sun and rightly so hed not look out of place at Arsenal with his diving ability :)
By who?

https://www.capology.com/player/luis-diaz-35443/


55k gross

That website is a load of shite. There is no accurate wages in football available to the public. It has Nat Phillips on 65k and Tsimikas on 75k. How can that be real that we sign a back up left back for 15m and give him 75k a week but sign the best player in portugal for 45m despite competition with Spurs and we get him wages of 55k. Until i hear it from a legit source eg Joyce,Ornstein i will continue to think that Diaz on 55k a week is a load of bollocks.
As long as the conclusion is right then it's useful information. The conclusion was that we'd have to give him a pay rise even though he had 3 years left.

Nobody needs to see his payslip to know the exact amount after bonuses.
That website is a load of shite. There is no accurate wages in football available to the public. It has Nat Phillips on 65k and Tsimikas on 75k. How can that be real that we sign a back up left back for 15m and give him 75k a week but sign the best player in portugal for 45m despite competition with Spurs and we get him wages of 55k. Until i hear it from a legit source eg Joyce,Ornstein i will continue to think that Diaz on 55k a week is a load of bollocks.

He was on 10k at Porto.

55k is a 5.5x pay increase.

Also could be his base wage, might have a goal or assist bonus.

There's numerous sites that claim he makes 55k a week, one claims 70k.

Until something tells me otherwise I will choose to believe the information that is put out there by numerous sources.
