Yeah Diaz absolutely hasn't reached Mane's level. Perhaps this season he does.
The thing about Mané was the machine-like quality he had, in holding the ball up and carrying it for us. He was so strong in that regard.
Diaz is not quite like that, but we have other players like Sboz doing the hard-running. Perhaps Diaz could up his goal-involvements and aim for 20 goals himself, he's more of an individualist than Salah and Jota and that's fine.
He's such a livewire when the team are on the move and you can already see teams struggle to mark him, the way he floats between the lines and between full-backs and centre-halves.