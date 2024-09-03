'criminally underrated' is an overrating itself lol. he has shown moments of brilliance, but his numbers don't really lie. he's obviously started well this season, but his issue is consistently providing goal/assist output and threat. not just looking busy (which he's great at).



it may be that Slot is using him better, as i felt Diaz sometimes just got lost a bit last season and the season before. we can only really see.



anthony gordon is class and i don't think it's a huge overreaction to want to try something different - but maybe something different is Diaz 2.0.



I'd actually argue that in a season interrupted by stuff, Diaz was arguably our best player last year.He's tenacious and presses well (and I think very intelligently), he's quick albeit not lightning quick (which is suited to more counter-attacking teams anyway, not teams like Liverpool who dominate possession), his movement is great and he gets himself into some great positions for someone stuck ostensibly on the wide left and often tasked with stretching play more than attacking the box. He links well with his fullback, is a good dribbler and shoots reasonably well. He can stretch the play, and he can come in and cause all sorts of havoc.I honestly wonder what his On Ball Value on Statsbomb would be in comparison to say someone like Gordon.Don't get me wrong, I think Gordon is pretty good, but the way people were talking about him like he was a clear upgrade to Diaz always made me scratch my head.I do maintain that he is hugely underrated by a lot of oru fanbase, but maybe he's just the kind of player whose style I've always enjoyed and therefore see what he does and appreciates it more?