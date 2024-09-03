« previous next »
Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
September 3, 2024, 03:10:54 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on September  3, 2024, 01:23:45 pm
Not as mad as Garnacho ones.

why? I was just shouting about his shit hair.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
September 3, 2024, 03:19:40 pm
Quote from: newterp on September  3, 2024, 03:10:54 pm
why? I was just shouting about his shit hair.
Oh, I thought it was something else.

I just remembered when scientists were telling us dead serious Garnacho was better than Diaz.

Good times.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:51:09 am
Jack Lusby @LusbyJack·14m
🔴 Understand #LFC are set to offer Luis Diaz a new long-term contract after a summer of links with Barcelona.

His reported weekly wage in the deal signed on his move from Porto in 2022 is 'just' £55,000 a week.

Story @thisisanfield

Appreciate Jack isn't a great source but backseatbarry retweeted it, he broke the Zubimendi "name" first.

Good news, Diaz looking back to his best.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 11:10:45 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:51:09 am
Jack Lusby @LusbyJack·14m
🔴 Understand #LFC are set to offer Luis Diaz a new long-term contract after a summer of links with Barcelona.

His reported weekly wage in the deal signed on his move from Porto in 2022 is 'just' £55,000 a week.

Story @thisisanfield

Appreciate Jack isn't a great source but backseatbarry retweeted it, he broke the Zubimendi "name" first.

Good news, Diaz looking back to his best.

Que hordes of Diaz-getting-contract-why-not-Trent-Virgil-and-Salah?!?!...
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 12:30:14 pm
Diaz was criminally underrated by our fans. Probably still underrated by so many. Some of his performances last year should have put paid to that but how hes always been seen as not good enough by some of our fans was and is a bit baffling to me.

His performances for Colombia in the Copa were also brilliant but was an extension of how well he did for us. He has a determination about him that I honestly love, probably exemplified by his performance against City and Chelsea last year.

I didnt think that signing Gordon was that much of an upgrade on Diaz, and only thought it made sense if Diaz left for Barca or something like that. Certainly didnt want to see him forced out and replaced.

Glad that Slot is finding ways of getting the best out of him and defo deserves an improved contract.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 12:46:27 pm
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 12:30:14 pm
Diaz was criminally underrated by our fans. Probably still underrated by so many. Some of his performances last year should have put paid to that but how hes always been seen as not good enough by some of our fans was and is a bit baffling to me.

His performances for Colombia in the Copa were also brilliant but was an extension of how well he did for us. He has a determination about him that I honestly love, probably exemplified by his performance against City and Chelsea last year.

I didnt think that signing Gordon was that much of an upgrade on Diaz, and only thought it made sense if Diaz left for Barca or something like that. Certainly didnt want to see him forced out and replaced.

Glad that Slot is finding ways of getting the best out of him and defo deserves an improved contract.
It wasn't an upgrade at all.  The only criticism anyone could make of Diaz since he signed is that he wasn't directly involved in enough goals but he had 18 G/A last season which is not far off the 23 G/A that Gordon had.  Considering the disruption that Diaz had during the season it was a very good return.

The only reasons for signing Gordon were because Diaz wanted to leave (which it seems he didn't) and because it would have sent Evertonians over the edge (not necessarily the best reason for signing a player).
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 12:47:53 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:46:27 pm
It wasn't an upgrade at all.  The only criticism anyone could make of Diaz since he signed is that he wasn't directly involved in enough goals but he had 18 G/A last season which is not far off the 23 G/A that Gordon had.  Considering the disruption that Diaz had during the season it was a very good return.

The only reasons for signing Gordon were because Diaz wanted to leave (which it seems he didn't) and because it would have sent Evertonians over the edge (not necessarily the best reason for signing a player).

Gordon had really good return against the top six, that was the edge he had over Diaz but let's see this season and I think a lot of discussion was based on the numerous rumours Diaz was going to Barca.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 12:51:43 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:47:53 pm
Gordon had really good return against the top six, that was the edge he had over Diaz but let's see this season and I think a lot of discussion was based on the numerous rumours Diaz was going to Barca.
It's a fair point but also reflective of Newcastle being a counter-attacking team and Gordon often being the figurehead of those counter-attacks.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:51:43 pm
It's a fair point but also reflective of Newcastle being a counter-attacking team and Gordon often being the figurehead of those counter-attacks.

Yeah that was as much of a concern for me as it was a positive. Can go both ways. Vardy at his best was another example of a player performing better against good teams, but whether or not it translates to a higher level is questionable.

There's also the possibility that Gordon would have been signed and we still kept Diaz, especially given that I don't see how Barcelona would have ever got the deal over the line. In this scenario, we just wouldn't have signed Chiesa and then played Gordon off the right as much as the left, I guess!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 01:23:10 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm
Yeah that was as much of a concern for me as it was a positive. Can go both ways. Vardy at his best was another example of a player performing better against good teams, but whether or not it translates to a higher level is questionable.

There's also the possibility that Gordon would have been signed and we still kept Diaz, especially given that I don't see how Barcelona would have ever got the deal over the line. In this scenario, we just wouldn't have signed Chiesa and then played Gordon off the right as much as the left, I guess!


Obviously there was noise around Diaz but longer term youd think Gapko would be the most vulnerable of the wide forward options. Hes a great player but I think hes a level lower than Jota, Diaz and, I suspect, Gordon.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 01:24:31 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:51:43 pm
It's a fair point but also reflective of Newcastle being a counter-attacking team and Gordon often being the figurehead of those counter-attacks.

Gordon is a really good player who has a potential elite ceiling and he's very good with the ball in tight spaces so not just a counter attacking thread but so is/does Diaz.

If Diaz continues this level of output he will be one of the best forwards in the world, we really have incredible depth and quality in our front 6.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 01:26:49 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:51:09 am
Jack Lusby @LusbyJack·14m
🔴 Understand #LFC are set to offer Luis Diaz a new long-term contract after a summer of links with Barcelona.

His reported weekly wage in the deal signed on his move from Porto in 2022 is 'just' £55,000 a week.

Story @thisisanfield

Appreciate Jack isn't a great source but backseatbarry retweeted it, he broke the Zubimendi "name" first.

Good news, Diaz looking back to his best.

Surely 55k a week must be net. That would put him on around 100k which sounds about right for a player whose fee  will end up being close to £50m.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 01:28:07 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 01:26:49 pm
Surely 55k a week must be net. That would put him on around 100k which sounds about right for a player whose fee  will end up being close to £50m.

No think thats' gross, he was £12k a week at Porto!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 02:11:34 pm
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 12:30:14 pm
Diaz was criminally underrated by our fans. Probably still underrated by so many. Some of his performances last year should have put paid to that but how hes always been seen as not good enough by some of our fans was and is a bit baffling to me.

His performances for Colombia in the Copa were also brilliant but was an extension of how well he did for us. He has a determination about him that I honestly love, probably exemplified by his performance against City and Chelsea last year.

I didnt think that signing Gordon was that much of an upgrade on Diaz, and only thought it made sense if Diaz left for Barca or something like that. Certainly didnt want to see him forced out and replaced.

Glad that Slot is finding ways of getting the best out of him and defo deserves an improved contract.

'criminally underrated' is an overrating itself lol. he has shown moments of brilliance, but his numbers don't really lie. he's obviously started well this season, but his issue is consistently providing goal/assist output and threat. not just looking busy (which he's great at).

it may be that Slot is using him better, as i felt Diaz sometimes just got lost a bit last season and the season before. we can only really see.

anthony gordon is class and i don't think it's a huge overreaction to want to try something different - but maybe something different is Diaz 2.0.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 02:33:52 pm
Gordon has had one good season with 11G,17A last season, but had 4G,0A the season before and 4G,3A the season before that.
He could be the next Noel Whelan/Nikica Jelavić.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 02:37:10 pm
Diaz is on 0.4 npXG per 90 for the last year or so. Convert that to a 38-game season playing 90 minutes each, that is about 15 goals. Assuming he plays a third of the available minutes, that is still a respectable 10 goals in the premier league. For what it is worth, I think he can increase his goal tally as he seems to be arriving in better positions so far this season, and Slot's slightly more controlled style suits him a bit better.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 02:39:16 pm
Anthony Gordon is a good player but I do think he gets massively overrated by our fan base.


Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 02:46:25 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 02:39:16 pm
Anthony Gordon is a good player but I do think he gets massively overrated by our fan base.

Wait until Diaz has a dip in form. Anthony Gordon will become an even better player.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 02:51:20 pm
Well Diaz is better than Gordon this season nothing to do with recency bias at all ;)
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 04:19:33 pm
Theyre both good players. If we had Gordon I wouldnt wanna pay 80M to replace him with Diaz

Diaz top level has always been excellent, but he still hasnt maintained it for a whole season.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 04:31:50 pm
Great news that. Hes a better player than Gordon and hes ours

And as much as his dad might want to move to Spain he seems to quite like it here
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 04:53:36 pm
Is is very hard to perform at the same level as Salah and Mane consistently
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 05:02:36 pm
Quote from: oxenstierna on Yesterday at 04:53:36 pm
Is is very hard to perform at the same level as Salah and Mane consistently

Mane struggled to do it?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 05:11:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:02:36 pm
Mane struggled to do it?

He was patchy at times, but still a fantastic player and delivered double figures in the PL every season with great defensive contributions. Would be delighted if Diaz had the same career here.

Salah a level above.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 05:14:31 pm
Quote from: oxenstierna on Yesterday at 05:11:14 pm
He was patchy at times, but still a fantastic player and delivered double figures in the PL every season with great defensive contributions. Would be delighted if Diaz had the same career here.

Salah a level above.

Exactly. Not "the same level".
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:14:31 pm
Exactly. Not "the same level".

Very hard to find such talent nowadays and I dont expect it across all positions, was my point
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:51:09 am
Jack Lusby @LusbyJack·14m
🔴 Understand #LFC are set to offer Luis Diaz a new long-term contract after a summer of links with Barcelona.

His reported weekly wage in the deal signed on his move from Porto in 2022 is 'just' £55,000 a week.

Story @thisisanfield

Appreciate Jack isn't a great source but backseatbarry retweeted it, he broke the Zubimendi "name" first.

Good news, Diaz looking back to his best.

Good news, if the reported figures are halfway accurate, he's on about 1/3rd of what most other of our starters are, and such a massive wage difference within the same team can't be good. Glad we're trying to sort it.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 06:02:42 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:47:53 pm
Gordon had really good return against the top six, that was the edge he had over Diaz but let's see this season and I think a lot of discussion was based on the numerous rumours Diaz was going to Barca.
I'd imagine Gordon had a lot more space against the top 6.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 06:32:42 pm
Clearly the suits will fob off Diaz with a relatively low salary and then use that for the benchmark in the negotiations with the big 3 :)
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 07:34:11 pm
Quote from: oxenstierna on Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm
Very hard to find such talent nowadays and I dont expect it across all positions, was my point

I agree. It is. But the 'Salah Level' will probably remain elusive to Luis Diaz just as it was - as you admit - to Sadio Mane. That doesn't mean that Luis Diaz cannot reach the "Mane Level." In fact he probably already has reached it. Their roles are a little different and they perform in differently structured teams but they have a similar disorganising effect on the opposition. No opposition team enjoyed the prospect of Mane. They surely feel the same way about Diaz. Both players are a little more inconsistent than Salah and a bit more 'hit and miss' too. But they both produce high levels. I wouldn't have swapped Mane for anybody while he was in his pomp. I feel the same way about Diaz, much as I admire someone like Anthony Gordon. Last season, arguably, he was our best player. This season, of course, he has started like a train. 
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:34:11 pm
I agree. It is. But the 'Salah Level' will probably remain elusive to Luis Diaz just as it was - as you admit - to Sadio Mane. That doesn't mean that Luis Diaz cannot reach the "Mane Level." In fact he probably already has reached it. Their roles are a little different and they perform in differently structured teams but they have a similar disorganising effect on the opposition. No opposition team enjoyed the prospect of Mane. They surely feel the same way about Diaz. Both players are a little more inconsistent than Salah and a bit more 'hit and miss' too. But they both produce high levels. I wouldn't have swapped Mane for anybody while he was in his pomp. I feel the same way about Diaz, much as I admire someone like Anthony Gordon. Last season, arguably, he was our best player. This season, of course, he has started like a train.
He has not reached Mane underlying number. That was .65 XG+Xag per 90 starting from 17-18 season(First season dont have) and was .7 and .72 the last 2 .
Diaz is at .57 so far(.58,.36(Injury year), .6 last year) he can get Mane avg I believe even at .6-.65 level is fine Having 2 players can put up Elite 9 numbers(Nunez underlyings are at Salah level, Jota no but still elite) at the 9 and Salah does it from RW. Also Szoboszlai and Elliott will provide Goals and Assist from MF. Deeper Midfielder maybe a little too but not as much. FBs also provide goals and assist
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm
He has not reached Mane underlying number. That was .65 XG+Xag per 90 starting from 17-18 season(First season dont have) and was .7 and .72 the last 2 .
Diaz is at .57 so far(.58,.36(Injury year), .6 last year) he can get Mane avg I believe even at .6-.65 level is fine Having 2 players can put up Elite 9 numbers(Nunez underlyings are at Salah level, Jota no but still elite) at the 9 and Salah does it from RW. Also Szoboszlai and Elliott will provide Goals and Assist from MF. Deeper Midfielder maybe a little too but not as much. FBs also provide goals and assist

OK
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 01:26:49 pm
Surely 55k a week must be net. That would put him on around 100k which sounds about right for a player whose fee  will end up being close to £50m.
Of course its net.

And before incentives too
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm
Of course its net.

And before incentives too

Why would his salary be reported as net when other players aren't?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 01:16:57 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 02:37:10 pm
Diaz is on 0.4 npXG per 90 for the last year or so. Convert that to a 38-game season playing 90 minutes each, that is about 15 goals. Assuming he plays a third of the available minutes, that is still a respectable 10 goals in the premier league. For what it is worth, I think he can increase his goal tally as he seems to be arriving in better positions so far this season, and Slot's slightly more controlled style suits him a bit better.

If he plays a third of the available minutes he'd get 5 goals not 10.
I think he'll pay a lot more than a third of the minutes...
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 01:46:34 am
havent seen gordon playing but if we are interested he better be a big step up from diaz

remember the talk of getting players in that is 100% sure hits. ;D

i can see him getting 15 goals this season if he keeps his form up. that would be his best season goal wise in his career. his best was 14 in 18 games at porto and thats when we stopped monitoring and made a move.

value of the goals kind of matter as well doesnt it. we have been scoring first that give us more space when the opposition cant sit back anymore and we pick them apart
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 02:38:06 am
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 01:16:57 am
If he plays a third of the available minutes he'd get 5 goals not 10.
I think he'll pay a lot more than a third of the minutes...

You're right. I meant to say that if he played two thirds, not a third, based on Slot's seeming preference for shaking things up around the 60 minute mark based on early evidence so far. But good catch!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Today at 04:19:17 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:11:34 pm
'criminally underrated' is an overrating itself lol. he has shown moments of brilliance, but his numbers don't really lie. he's obviously started well this season, but his issue is consistently providing goal/assist output and threat. not just looking busy (which he's great at).

it may be that Slot is using him better, as i felt Diaz sometimes just got lost a bit last season and the season before. we can only really see.

anthony gordon is class and i don't think it's a huge overreaction to want to try something different - but maybe something different is Diaz 2.0.

I'd actually argue that in a season interrupted by stuff, Diaz was arguably our best player last year.

He's tenacious and presses well (and I think very intelligently), he's quick albeit not lightning quick (which is suited to more counter-attacking teams anyway, not teams like Liverpool who dominate possession), his movement is great and he gets himself into some great positions for someone stuck ostensibly on the wide left and often tasked with stretching play more than attacking the box. He links well with his fullback, is a good dribbler and shoots reasonably well. He can stretch the play, and he can come in and cause all sorts of havoc.

I honestly wonder what his On Ball Value on Statsbomb would be in comparison to say someone like Gordon.

Don't get me wrong, I think Gordon is pretty good, but the way people were talking about him like he was a clear upgrade to Diaz always made me scratch my head. 

I do maintain that he is hugely underrated by a lot of oru fanbase, but maybe he's just the kind of player whose style I've always enjoyed and therefore see what he does and appreciates it more?

