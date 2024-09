Diaz was criminally underrated by our fans. Probably still underrated by so many. Some of his performances last year should have put paid to that but how he’s always been seen as not good enough by some of our fans was and is a bit baffling to me.



His performances for Colombia in the Copa were also brilliant but was an extension of how well he did for us. He has a determination about him that I honestly love, probably exemplified by his performance against City and Chelsea last year.



I didn’t think that signing Gordon was that much of an upgrade on Diaz, and only thought it made sense if Diaz left for Barca or something like that. Certainly didn’t want to see him forced out and replaced.



Glad that Slot is finding ways of getting the best out of him and defo deserves an improved contract.