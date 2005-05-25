« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 04:16:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm
He put through a magnificent 30 yard pass to release Mo in the first half.

Indeed. He did a lot of great stuff and was surely a major reason why Ipswich lost both their cohesion and their confidence. Of course he should have done better with his chances on goal, but he's threatening, always threatening. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 04:16:34 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 02:42:41 pm
He's fucking world class. Should have scored and everyone will focus on that but he actually started that move with a great bit of play at left back that got us up the pitch was probably goosed running the full length of the pitch to get on the end of it.

All our forwards were excellent when we give them proper service in the second half the first half wasnt on them it was the problems we were having in the build up phase and not getting Grav and Macca involved.

With the amount of chances missed and amount of breakdowns in attack he caused, he really isn't.

He's a wonderful dribbler though and with space, stretches the opposition better than anyone. But Slot wanting Gordon for the left is hardly a ringing endorsement for him, and its clear in the tight knit attacking scenarios that he just breaks it down by being too slow.

This year he needs more contributions with assists and goals because his key stats here are telling, and quite brutally, very poor. This year he (a) needs too push on and (b) tell his dad to shut up and respect the club he's playing for. Failing that, you've got to question his place at the club. At the moment, dreams of Barca and Madrid (of which he's done othing to distance himself from) are a delusion.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 04:38:09 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 04:16:34 pm
With the amount of chances missed and amount of breakdowns in attack he caused, he really isn't.

He's a wonderful dribbler though and with space, stretches the opposition better than anyone. But Slot wanting Gordon for the left is hardly a ringing endorsement for him, and its clear in the tight knit attacking scenarios that he just breaks it down by being too slow.

This year he needs more contributions with assists and goals because his key stats here are telling, and quite brutally, very poor. This year he (a) needs too push on and (b) tell his dad to shut up and respect the club he's playing for. Failing that, you've got to question his place at the club. At the moment, dreams of Barca and Madrid (of which he's done othing to distance himself from) are a delusion.

He is world class. He just had a great Copa America and won the golden boot in the last Copa America. When he joined us he was our best player in a team that come within a whisker of winning the quadruple and getting 92 points. He was superb in both finals against Chelsea and the semi final against City at Wembley that season and also put a super human shift in this year's final aghainst Chelsea. He had 2 injuries that ruined the second season and had a very good comeback season last year. He has another gear to go up consistency wise and i think he will have a great season.

What has his dad said as far as i know this was about 3-4 months ago and i havent heard anything since? So that does suggest he's told his old man to shut up. It's funny people keep mentioning his dad perhaps they should also mention the fact his parents got kidnapped on the other side of the world less than 9 months ago. It provides important context to last season and shows how remarkable he did.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 04:51:25 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 04:38:09 pm
He is world class. He just had a great Copa America and won the golden boot in the last Copa America. When he joined us he was our best player in a team that come within a whisker of winning the quadruple and getting 92 points. He was superb in both finals against Chelsea and the semi final against City at Wembley that season and also put a super human shift in this year's final aghainst Chelsea. He had 2 injuries that ruined the second season and had a very good comeback season last year. He has another gear to go up consistency wise and i think he will have a great season.

What has his dad said as far as i know this was about 3-4 months ago and i havent heard anything since? So that does suggest he's told his old man to shut up. It's funny people keep mentioning his dad perhaps they should also mention the fact his parents got kidnapped on the other side of the world less than 9 months ago. It provides important context to last season and shows how remarkable he did.

Youve just listed a bunch of games where he put in a shift but with no end product! Hes had one prolific season and really doesnt get many assists. Unless your definition of world class is very broad.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 04:58:47 pm
He's a very good player especially if we can use him from the bench rather than from the start. Would I take 75 million for him? Yes.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm
He's a very good player, and he has lots of excellent attributes, but I just don't think his decision-making and game-intelligence is very good to be honest, certainly at the level we'd like to be. It makes him enormously frustrating to watch, as you can see he has the talent, and bits of his game look superb but it seems to just never quite fully click. Unfortunately it feels like that's something that's not going to improve significantly at 27 years of age. He just chooses the wrong option a lot, and promising attacks have a tendency to break down with him - I think it's sort of telling that he's never really struck up any sort of understanding or partnership with many (if any) of our other players.

If he's playing instinctively and in end to end games he looks better, and he's a great outlet for getting you up the pitch. If he's allowed to play like a bit of a maverick he can look great - I think that's part of why he looks so good for Colombia. I'm sure he'd thrive in certain situations, but I think it's pretty hard to argue he's world class when he's a forward who doesn't do a huge amount of the forwardy stuff (score and create goals).
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 05:58:34 pm
He has played 4663 minutes of PL football for us and has 16 goals and 12 assists.

Jota's figures are 5807 with 42 goals and 18 assists.

Jota's figures are borderline world class, Diaz is way off.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm
Thanks, Bob.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 06:35:54 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 05:58:34 pm
He has played 4663 minutes of PL football for us and has 16 goals and 12 assists.

Jota's figures are 5807 with 42 goals and 18 assists.

Jota's figures are borderline world class, Diaz is way off.

If that's the definition of world class then we can start listing a whole bunch of nearly men in that category too.

The stats don't lie. Too many attacks break down with him with poor decisions and no end product. Technically looks brilliant, but he looks like a PlayStation player - just running around with no rhyme or reason. Slot is definitely the manager if we want him to play in a functioning, systematic way.

If Arne can't get a tune out of him this year, then we reinvest in that side of the pitch. Preferably we buy in this summer if FSG have ambition to give him serious competition. If Gordon is that guy, so be it.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 06:38:10 pm
He's good today. I'm not a fan of him hogging the ball and not linking up with anyone but today he wasn't guilty of that. Looks like he releases the ball much quicker now, probably requested by the manager.

On the other hand, the term world class can't be thrown around that easily. Since Klopp took over, only Alisson, VVD, Trent, Salah, and probably Mane and Firmino can be considered world class. Not even pre-Barca Coutinho , and Diaz is nowhere near that version of Coutinho.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4730 on: Yesterday at 06:40:10 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 06:38:10 pm
He's good today. I'm not a fan of him hogging the ball and not linking up with anyone but today he wasn't guilty of that. Looks like he releases the ball much quicker now, probably requested by the manager.

On the other hand, the term world class can't be thrown around that easily. Since Klopp took over, only Alisson, VVD, Trent, Salah, and probably Mane and Firmino can be considered world class. Not even pre-Barca Coutinho , and Diaz is nowhere near that version of Coutinho.
No probably about it ... he was one of the best players in the world during 2018-2022 period.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4731 on: Yesterday at 06:42:38 pm
Hes decent but also frustrating.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4732 on: Yesterday at 10:22:21 pm
Good player but misses too many chances.

Imo not world class since his G/A is simply not high enough.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4733 on: Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm
Mane was occasionally frustrating. The side is more fun with him in it.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4734 on: Today at 12:13:06 am
Love the energy and workrate. I do not love his end product, however. If Barca manage to scrape together a few bob and come in with a realistic offer, I'd take it. We have Gakpo and Nunez as options on the left, and could reinvest in someone with an end product.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4735 on: Today at 12:37:43 am
End product is just too poor for me.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4736 on: Today at 12:54:06 am
He is a bit like Grealish. Lot of flair and trickery, but inconsistent end product and goals.
Whereas Mane was flair, trickery and goals to boot.
That IMO is the difference between world class strikers and club strikers.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4737 on: Today at 08:46:59 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm
Mane was occasionally frustrating. The side is more fun with him in it.

Mané scored twice as many goals as Diaz. I guess unfortunately the combo of Nunez and Diaz has been a massive drop off from Firmino and Mané.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4738 on: Today at 09:15:13 am
Set up a good 3 or 4 decent chances, I thought he played really well

I think hes gonna be stuck with this tag if he doesnt score or assist in a game but better finishes sees him walk away with 2 or 3 assists from that game. He wasnt perfect but he made some much better decisions numerous times
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4739 on: Today at 10:02:15 am
Opinions are divided. The way we play (with Klopp or Slot), our wide forward must make goals and score goals regularly with great efficiency. Diaz works very hard and is an outstanding dribbler and ball controller but he is not sufficiently efficient with his output. He had 2 chances yesterday (from TAA and Gravenberch) that he should have put away with ease. We can certainly do with a new version of peak Mane
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur
coitus will occur

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4740 on: Today at 10:06:55 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:15:13 am
Set up a good 3 or 4 decent chances, I thought he played really well

I think hes gonna be stuck with this tag if he doesnt score or assist in a game but better finishes sees him walk away with 2 or 3 assists from that game. He wasnt perfect but he made some much better decisions numerous times

The imperious glide through the centre of the Ipswich defence and sumptuously disguised little pass for Bradley were beautiful.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4741 on: Today at 10:12:24 am
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 10:02:15 am
Opinions are divided. The way we play (with Klopp or Slot), our wide forward must make goals and score goals regularly with great efficiency. Diaz works very hard and is an outstanding dribbler and ball controller but he is not sufficiently efficient with his output. He had 2 chances yesterday (from TAA and Gravenberch) that he should have put away with ease. We can certainly do with a new version of peak Mane

Sadly peak Mane isn't available. Looking at similar players in the PL he compares quite closely with Martinelli if you take out Martinelli's one season where he went crazy. Similar type of player as well in terms of how they play and impact the game.

I don't think there's any reason to get rid unless someone with a higher level of efficiency becomes available. It would be good seeing Diaz and Gakpo go head to head for that spot all season and that competition could push both of them to make the improvements that I think we'd all like to see in returns.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4742 on: Today at 10:42:47 am
Not trying to bring him down but his not world class unfourtnaley.

If he is world class then Darwin is a tier above which sadly he isn't.

There both borderline world class.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4743 on: Today at 11:19:58 am
On no planet can he be considered world class considering his actual output. Hes not a young talent either, hes almost 28. I like him but I still think LW is the easiest position for us to upgrade in the forward line.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4744 on: Today at 11:36:38 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:12:24 am

I don't think there's any reason to get rid unless someone with a higher level of efficiency becomes available. It would be good seeing Diaz and Gakpo go head to head for that spot all season and that competition could push both of them to make the improvements that I think we'd all like to see in returns.

I suppose potentially thats why you go for Gordon? But hes only had the one good season.

Gakpo might not be quite physical enough for the PL his goals per minute is good and when he plays LW he is good at driving down the line and using his pace. Diaz twists and turns too much and mostly cuts inside.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4745 on: Today at 11:36:52 am
Had a couple of really frustrating moments in the 2nd half after not really being in it in the 1st half. Not really the start you want to see from him but had a good pre-season. For me, if Gakpo was up to speed (to be honest, he probably is despite only one pre-season game), he would have the shirt. When Gakpo gets into goalscoring positions I fancy him more, and I actually don't think we lose much creativity playing him over Diaz.

He will have his part to play this season Diaz, it should be a big one across multiple competitions, but right now I'd like to see Cody get the run on the left. Gakpo/Jota/Salah is real quality and composure in front of goal, even though Diaz/Nunez have a bit more pace about them.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4746 on: Today at 11:51:03 am
Lacks output sometimes but one of our most interesting players to watch. We dont really have any other dribblers and its a dying art in football. Worth having him for that alone.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4747 on: Today at 11:56:37 am
Quote from: Dree on Today at 11:36:38 am

Gakpo might not be quite physical enough for the PL his goals per minute is good and when he plays LW he is good at driving down the line and using his pace. Diaz twists and turns too much and mostly cuts inside.

Yeah Gordon looks good, as you say though it's one big season and I do have a slight concern with him about how heavily his returns are weighted to home games for Newcastle. Probably not possible to get him now though unless the Schar sending off pushes them towards Gomez and we do a player/money swap with Diaz off to Spain. I think Diaz would return massively better in that league.

Gakpo isn't going to cause the opposition defense the same level of anxiety as Diaz does in general play but he does seem more lethal when given the opportunity so it's a balance between the two factors. If there is no transfer movement we have options on the LW and good options at that so it's down to Slot and the players to deliver. Like disgraced cake I'm marginally leaning towards wanting to see Cody get a proper run there.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4748 on: Today at 12:02:27 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:42:47 am
Not trying to bring him down but his not world class unfourtnaley.

If he is world class then Darwin is a tier above which sadly he isn't.

There both borderline world class.

"Unfortunately", "sadly". You sound full of regrets. Lighten up Mulley. Try enjoying them!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4749 on: Today at 12:05:24 pm
It'll be interesting what Arne can't get out if him given some time to coach him and get him doing what he wants in the system. Same for Nunez, and Gakpo.

Wouldn't write any of them off yet.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4750 on: Today at 12:06:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:02:27 pm
"Unfortunately", "sadly". You sound full of regrets. Lighten up Mulley. Try enjoying them!


Haha I enjoy them don't worry, I'm a bit shocked at the talk after yesterday as I thought he was perfect until his shooting.

Even got his head up and played balls quicker ( Lucho)

And I love Darwin dont worry  ;D
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4751 on: Today at 12:28:58 pm
World class, apart from a few players, is an overused and often meaningless phrase. For me I love watching him play and given the huge cost (well to me at least) of my ST he's a player I really like. He could score more goals but his work rate, skill and entertainment value are worth turning up to see. I am of an age where I can remember the great Peter Thomson. He played 322 games and 'only' scored 57 goals with 73 assists and was absolutely brilliant. We watched him and just loved his skill and tenacity, you don't get called 'Jesus' by the Kop if you are just some show pony. Luis is great, not perfect, but he is a top player.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4752 on: Today at 12:44:08 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:28:58 pm
World class, apart from a few players, is an overused and often meaningless phrase. For me I love watching him play and given the huge cost (well to me at least) of my ST he's a player I really like. He could score more goals but his work rate, skill and entertainment value are worth turning up to see. I am of an age where I can remember the great Peter Thomson. He played 322 games and 'only' scored 57 goals with 73 assists and was absolutely brilliant. We watched him and just loved his skill and tenacity, you don't get called 'Jesus' by the Kop if you are just some show pony. Luis is great, not perfect, but he is a top player.

Remember Thommo at the back end of his career, Shanks played him every game as he brought balance to the team as Luis does. His numbers may not be outstanding but his value to the team cannot be over estimated. He's a nuisance,  marauding full backs have a decision to make as to whether to stay or go, works tirelessly for the team and he gets us up the pitch better than anyone. I believe Slot really rates him. His numbers will improve, I have no doubt about that, but he's in that front 3 on merit
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
