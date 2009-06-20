Interesting how his dad comes out and says he's dedicated to Liverpool when PSG and Barca cool their interest... And while I understand its his dad making eyes towards them, Luiz hardly did anything to silence his dad's claims.



He needs to push on this season. If he doesn't, he should be sold.



Still a far cry from Mane. That's the standard we're looking at and until then, the jury is still out.



I really do believe Luis himself is set on staying here, and that the Barca thing is what his father wanted.I wouldnt dump on Diaz anymore than whats happening out there now. In the end, I think hes going to have his breakout season this year, and he will change a lot of peoples minds. If he does get sold, its not the end of the world either, as we already have two players who prefer to play out there on our squad already.If anything, we really need another 9 who plays like a 10 that has amazing stamina and a selfless attitude. Not sure if either Darwin or Cody can hack it in that position, and Diogos another injury away from leaving us short up there.