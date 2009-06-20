« previous next »
Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4640 on: August 12, 2024, 08:58:16 am
Looked sharp and bright yesterday, and scored a very good goal
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4641 on: August 12, 2024, 09:13:42 am
You could see when he arrived that his attacking instincts and movement weren't great, then we coached him to be much better but the knee injury hampered his agility massively. He's finally reaching that point where he's combining his skill with our coaching and is looking hugely improved.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4642 on: August 12, 2024, 09:35:20 am
Diaz's movement has always been world class, it was the most notable thing about him when he got here. That was why our overall play picked up so sharply as soon he arrived - he knew when to drop back or into the centre to cover for one of the full backs or midfielders.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4643 on: August 12, 2024, 09:40:30 am
In deeper positions maybe but he wasn't making many off the ball runs towards goal, he's been popping up in dangerous areas a lot more this past 6 months or so.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4644 on: August 12, 2024, 09:47:57 am
That pass to Salah though :D proper spooned a tap in.

He was quality though, that cut in and finish was pre-injury Diaz and lovely to watch.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4645 on: August 12, 2024, 10:02:19 am
He's much better receiving the ball when in full motion rather than at a standstill and trying one of his tricks. That's when he's a real threat.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4646 on: August 12, 2024, 01:03:05 pm
Id probably swap him for Gordon if theres any mileage to the Barca stuff but I reckon itd make us worse this season.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4647 on: August 12, 2024, 02:05:30 pm
His song is going to be a hit of the season. I dont know if George usually does it, but he played it after the game yesterday. So catchy. Earworm central.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4648 on: August 12, 2024, 02:12:32 pm
Would be madness to sack him off when he's just about to enter his prime

Oh no! His dad said something crazy and Gordon did an interview with T-Bag!!!

It's all just media horse shite

Lucho stays and he will be boss this season
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4649 on: August 12, 2024, 02:18:59 pm
Interesting how his dad comes out and says he's dedicated to Liverpool when PSG and Barca cool their interest... And while I understand its his dad making eyes towards them, Luiz hardly did anything to silence his dad's claims.

He needs to push on this season. If he doesn't, he should be sold.

Still a far cry from Mane. That's the standard we're looking at and until then, the jury is still out.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4650 on: August 12, 2024, 02:23:29 pm
It was a pre-season game against a mid-table La Liga side. Need to see it over a season with him producing 15 league goals. Last season was underwhelming with his yo-yo finishing.

Personally would have Gordan over him. Reminds me so much of Pedro in his prime. Elite movement, constant threat in behind and an efficient finisher (plus a cool head) in front of goal. Diaz is quite the opposite.

We need to see less of him and Nunez starting together. One of them is enough to kill the efficiency of an attack. Two of them and you're asking for heartache.

Less of the pair together and we might have a better functioning attack.

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4651 on: August 12, 2024, 07:47:03 pm
Been in really good form since getting over the injuries and kidnapping. One of our better players in the second half of last season.

Looking forward to seeing him again this season.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4652 on: August 12, 2024, 09:06:17 pm
Quote from: mattD on August 12, 2024, 02:18:59 pm
Interesting how his dad comes out and says he's dedicated to Liverpool when PSG and Barca cool their interest... And while I understand its his dad making eyes towards them, Luiz hardly did anything to silence his dad's claims.

He needs to push on this season. If he doesn't, he should be sold.

Still a far cry from Mane. That's the standard we're looking at and until then, the jury is still out.
LFC could go another 30 years and not have a left sided player like Mane, people like yourself down play how hard it is to be at Mane's level week in week out. LFC are over 100 years old and I doubt they've had more than 3 attacking left sided players who were more talented than Mane.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4653 on: Yesterday at 04:00:17 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on August 12, 2024, 09:06:17 pm
LFC could go another 30 years and not have a left sided player like Mane, people like yourself down play how hard it is to be at Mane's level week in week out. LFC are over 100 years old and I doubt they've had more than 3 attacking left sided players who were more talented than Mane.

We also played a lot to Mane's strengths including physically. It's not a surprise to me that he's fizzled out so quickly after turning 28/29. His last season at Liverpool was quite poor until he moved centrally, and his Bayern career was disappointing to say the least. Luis might have a different trajectory altogether.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4654 on: Yesterday at 10:08:45 am
Quote from: mattD on August 12, 2024, 02:18:59 pm
Interesting how his dad comes out and says he's dedicated to Liverpool when PSG and Barca cool their interest... And while I understand its his dad making eyes towards them, Luiz hardly did anything to silence his dad's claims.

He needs to push on this season. If he doesn't, he should be sold.

Still a far cry from Mane. That's the standard we're looking at and until then, the jury is still out.

I really do believe Luis himself is set on staying here, and that the Barca thing is what his father wanted.

I wouldnt dump on Diaz anymore than whats happening out there now. In the end, I think hes going to have his breakout season this year, and he will change a lot of peoples minds. If he does get sold, its not the end of the world either, as we already have two players who prefer to play out there on our squad already.

If anything, we really need another 9 who plays like a 10 that has amazing stamina and a selfless attitude. Not sure if either Darwin or Cody can hack it in that position, and Diogos another injury away from leaving us short up there.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4655 on: Yesterday at 08:57:03 pm
Loads of crap appearing online saying we've sold him to Manchester City for 70 million euro.

As if.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4656 on: Yesterday at 09:08:24 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:57:03 pm
Loads of crap appearing online saying we've sold him to Manchester City for 70 million euro.

As if.

Saw that. Bizarre.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4657 on: Yesterday at 09:40:46 pm
Weird how it seems the club does not rate him at all.

I guess I am in a minority(?) I think he is probably our second or third best attacker.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4658 on: Yesterday at 09:48:41 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:40:46 pm
Weird how it seems the club does not rate him at all.

I guess I am in a minority(?) I think he is probably our second or third best attacker.

Yeah I like him an awful lot too, not often I am out of sync with most fans but a lot seem to not rate him as highly as I, yourself and others do. He always runs himself into the ground, always seems to have a trick in him and can beat a man to create something. Proper spark of energy we don't get with some others. Would be very aggrieved if the club moved him on.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4659 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:40:46 pm
Weird how it seems the club does not rate him at all.

I guess I am in a minority(?) I think he is probably our second or third best attacker.

What evidence is there that "the club does not rate him at all"?!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4660 on: Yesterday at 11:56:04 pm
I think the issue with Diaz is that he signed a very long deal for a comparatively poor wage. He wants it bumping up but the club don't want to. His Dad is trying to involve Barca. Liverpool are quite happy to say we aren't giving you a wage rise but if someone else meets our valuation then you can go.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4661 on: Today at 12:12:57 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:56:04 pm
I think the issue with Diaz is that he signed a very long deal for a comparatively poor wage. He wants it bumping up but the club don't want to. His Dad is trying to involve Barca. Liverpool are quite happy to say we aren't giving you a wage rise but if someone else meets our valuation then you can go.
you're saying this based on ..... what?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4662 on: Today at 01:03:32 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:12:57 am
you're saying this based on ..... what?

The numerous journalists being fed the same line by the club.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4663 on: Today at 01:41:37 am
He needs money.

God knows how much he paid people to get info on his Dad.  Who knows how many rellos he's had to relocate for their safety.

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4664 on: Today at 02:46:45 am
To be fair Tony G is on 5k per week more than Lucho
