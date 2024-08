It was a pre-season game against a mid-table La Liga side. Need to see it over a season with him producing 15 league goals. Last season was underwhelming with his yo-yo finishing.



Personally would have Gordan over him. Reminds me so much of Pedro in his prime. Elite movement, constant threat in behind and an efficient finisher (plus a cool head) in front of goal. Diaz is quite the opposite.



We need to see less of him and Nunez starting together. One of them is enough to kill the efficiency of an attack. Two of them and you're asking for heartache.



Less of the pair together and we might have a better functioning attack.