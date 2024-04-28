He's electric and great to watch but does he make us a better team?
I don't think so, he's too unpredictable so doesn't seem to gel with anyone. Also the goals/assists ratio per minute is the lowest of our top 5 forwards by some margin.
If the new gaffer has a plan that involves the lad then great however it wouldn't surprise me to see him shipped for a decent fee in the summer.
I think if we had a striker that we could rely on in terms of being available and/or putting the ball in the net when expected to, this wouldn't be as much of an issue. As it stands, we don't have that with Jota and Nunez. Diaz is probably quite low on the list of players that need replacing to be fair to him.
I do think that our entire forward line can be improved upon, which seems a bit mad to suggest, considering where we were a couple of years back and the money we spent on it, but here we are. That said, I don't think it makes sense to completely change it in one window.
Diaz is a solid player that doesn't need to be urgently replaced. I'm not sure the same can be said for the other wing, and even in the central forward role. I think it's pretty clear we need to be replacing Mo, from both a football and financial aspect. I love Jota, I'd be fine playing him there - if he was available. Nunez, unfortunately for him (and us), doesn't look like he will ever be reliable.
I think Diaz will get another season unless a big offer comes in. I'm perfectly fine with that as well.