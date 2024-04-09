« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 418164 times)

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4400 on: Yesterday at 05:35:53 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm
How much did we buy him for?

I think thats a good price personally.

50 million if add ons are met. He's finally getting back in to form after his injury and his parents were kidnapped and now we want to sell him. Unless we have Vini Jr. lined up its absolute madness.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4401 on: Yesterday at 05:39:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 05:24:25 pm
I'm sorry but it would be absolute madness to get rid of him for 75 million.

I agree with this, he is one of the best wingers in the world.

£90 -100 million then lets have a conversation, whoever wants him.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4402 on: Yesterday at 05:47:32 pm »
The dorks don't fancy him anymore. Good chance he's sold.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4403 on: Yesterday at 05:49:20 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 05:12:51 pm

We shouldn't stand in his way if a club offers around that.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,628
  • Seis Veces
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4404 on: Yesterday at 05:50:18 pm »
He's Luiz Diaazzzz
He's from Barranccaasss
and he's going to PSSSGGGG

If money like that ever finds its way to the table they'll move him on IMO. There's far worse players going for the same money but at 27 I doubt they think of him as someone who'll ever put up elite numbers.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4405 on: Yesterday at 05:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 05:39:16 pm
I agree with this, he is one of the best wingers in the world.

£90 -100 million then lets have a conversation, whoever wants him.
He's not worth 90m. Doesn't score/assist enough. You have to have a consistent end product to be going for that.
Logged

Offline danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4406 on: Yesterday at 05:52:30 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/04/09/luis-diaz-may-join-psg-from-liverpool-after-talks-agent/

Quote
Luis Diaz could leave Liverpool for Paris St-Germain after talks with players agent
Díazs agent also looks after Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim who is a potential successor to Jürgen Klopp

Sam Wallace,
 CHIEF FOOTBALL WRITER
9 April 2024  5:00pm

Liverpool and their winger Luis Díaz face a crossroads this summer with a decision on whether to extend the Colombians contract or sell him, given interest from Paris St-Germain and others in the player.

Díaz, 27, has been a resounding success at Liverpool since arriving from Porto for around £37.5 million in the January 2022 window. He shares an agent, Raul Costa, with one of the potential successors to Jürgen Klopp, Ruben Amorim. Costa is understood to have travelled to Britain recently to visit his client on Merseyside.

Unusually for a signing who has had two strong years at the club, Díaz is yet to agree a contract extension to replace the original which he signed on his arrival. He will still be contracted for three years come the end of the season, although it is likely at that point it will be necessary for both parties to decide whether he stays for the long term or moves on.

PSG are understood to be one interested club, and also Barcelona although given their financial situation it could be hard for the Catalan club to offer Liverpool the kind of fee they might be seeking. Díaz is rated at around £75 million by Liverpool. He missed seven months of last season with a knee injury but has come roaring back to form this term with eight goals and four assists in 30 Premier League appearances, and a further five in other competitions.

Díaz earned special praise from Klopp after scoring an equaliser at Luton Town last November amid a family ordeal in which both parents were kidnapped in Colombia before they were eventually released.

Picking the right moment to sell players has become just as crucial as signings and extensions  given the red lines around permitted losses under profit and sustainability rules.

Sources have denied that an agreement has been reached informally between Liverpool and Amorim over the managers job although the Sporting Lisbon coach remains a contender for the role.

Now that Xabi Alonso has ruled himself out, others come into play including Roberto De Zerbi, at Brighton, and potentially the Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4407 on: Yesterday at 08:21:32 pm »
If hes off, good luck to him. I think hes a class player but if were going to use the left sided player like weve used Diaz, I think wed be better off looking for one that can cut in and play a killer ball better than he can. If we decide we want more of a Mane type it would be interesting to see who we go for.

Kvara would obviously be high on a lot of lists. I know hes injury prone but Neto is such a good player Im convinced hes going to be world class. Weve been burned by so many injury prone players but Im ready to be burnt again. If we decide to go for more of a forward Id love Leao but fear his inconsistency would drive us nuts.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,228
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4408 on: Yesterday at 08:53:14 pm »
Why the fuck would we want to sell him?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4409 on: Yesterday at 09:00:43 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:53:14 pm
Why the fuck would we want to sell him?
His dad has been saying that his dream move is a big Spanish club. No point keeping someone that doesn't want to be here.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,871
  • ....mmm
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4410 on: Yesterday at 09:02:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:00:43 pm
His dad has been saying that his dream move is a big Spanish club. No point keeping someone that doesn't want to be here.

Sort of think you need to batten down the hatches when you have Klopp and the entire management team leaving after 9 years.
Logged
:D

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,921
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4411 on: Yesterday at 09:12:56 pm »

Diaz wants to move we shouldnt stand in his way, we do need more efficient players and whilst he is in a run of good form now he can be quite erratic, I do trust Hughes/Edwards to find a replacement if it comes down to it, Salah will be harder to replace just because his goal output is still so good
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,782
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4412 on: Yesterday at 09:15:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:50:27 pm
He's not worth 90m. Doesn't score/assist enough. You have to have a consistent end product to be going for that.
Which is why we talk if offerd that.
Say £75m is on the table, who do we target as replacement. Bear in mind some of that disappears as agent fees.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4413 on: Yesterday at 09:23:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:15:09 pm
Which is why we talk if offerd that.
Say £75m is on the table, who do we target as replacement. Bear in mind some of that disappears as agent fees.
To be honest, I don't watch enough football (apart from us) to know much about other players but Edwards should be able to find a more efficient attacker for that fee.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,228
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4414 on: Yesterday at 09:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:02:14 pm
Sort of think you need to batten down the hatches when you have Klopp and the entire management team leaving after 9 years.

Yes, this. Also I think Salah is relatively likely to leave (due to his age, new manager etc), and I wouldn't want to lose two starting 11.attackers at once.


Also the nrw manager might want a season to see what players we have, so I'd expect some more change the summer after.


Would be stupid to sell him now.




 (His dad is probably just sick of the weather)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4415 on: Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm »
Kvaratskhelia
Rafa Leao
Xavi Simons
Mikel Oyarzabal
Donyell Malen
Pedro Neto
Rodrygo? Mbappes joining so could open up a chance

Theyre just off the top of my head without much thought. I imagine the club wouldnt struggle to replace him. Could also depend on how we want to line up under (assuming) Amorim and the style of player we want. We could sign another striker and use Gakpo on the left.

I rate Diaz and hes been brilliant in spells this season but he isnt irreplaceable. Compared to the previous two players that held the left side (Mane and Coutinho) hes good but not quite as good as they were.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,375
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4416 on: Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm »
I'd take the money all day. He's a good player but we've already seen he's not Mane levels, personally I think we can upgrade in the LW position which I know isn't a popular shout but hey ho.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4417 on: Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm »
Speaks volumes that none of the mooted replacements are as good as Diaz, whose goal output has suffered since he's been asked to essentially play the Bobby role, dropping back to collect the ball. Put a fit Diaz in an Amorim team next to a wing back and his numbers are going to shoot up.

In any case, apart from perhaps Atletico where would he go? Real aren't signing him, Barca can't afford him and PSG would probably prefer Salah. He's got three years on his contract and no leverage so why would we want to sell?
Logged

Offline Red Giant

  • da red giant asshole
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4418 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm »
He is going nowhere. Barca can't afford him, Real don't need him and there is no reason for us to look for buyers because he is good enough to play for Liverpool. His dad can talk all he wants but I don't see him leaving for at least another season.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4419 on: Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Giant on Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
He is going nowhere. Barca can't afford him, Real don't need him and there is no reason for us to look for buyers because he is good enough to play for Liverpool. His dad can talk all he wants but I don't see him leaving for at least another season.

PSG can definitely afford him and need a player ready to play to replace Mbappe.

I think we could get a pretty big fee for him off them and Edwards/Hughes must fancy their chances of finding value in the market again. No matter who we sign people will deem them as a step down but the reality is we look for players around the 22-25 age range ready to make the step up when they join us, most players numbers will look inferior now compared to what they could produce here.

I like Diaz but theres no smoke without fire. The club will be aware hes exploring a move or there are interested parties and - given how much time we have to find a replacement - I cant see us standing in his way and refusing him the move if the buyer matches our asking price. Thats how a big club should operate. At 27 hes probably at peak value and hes also probably looking for renewed terms on greater wages. I imagine it suits all parties.
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4420 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm »
If the rumours are true and he absolutely doesn't want to sign an extension to his contract, then I think we should sell this summer. The new manager will want players who truly want to be here and remain totally committed to the cause. Can't have distractions like his dad mouthing off in the background while the new manager is finding his feet at the club
Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4421 on: Yesterday at 10:48:19 pm »
I really do not rate this transfer, if we sell him to PSG.

IMO Luis Diaz may actually end up being our best forward (out of Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Mo is for sure better), he has bundles of quality and if he stays around I'd be confident that he has some fantastic seasons w us.

I'd want 100m + for him 100%.
Logged
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 42

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,040
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4422 on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
If the rumours are true and he absolutely doesn't want to sign an extension to his contract, then I think we should sell this summer. The new manager will want players who truly want to be here and remain totally committed to the cause. Can't have distractions like his dad mouthing off in the background while the new manager is finding his feet at the club
Are there any rumours he doesnt want to sign, or is it just his dad talking about him wanting to play for Real or Barca?

Cant believe people want to run with this, Diaz has been excellent since January, back to his best. No reason to want to sell and no real indication as yet he himself wants to leave.

Leave it til the summer. Hes got a massive role to play in the next few weeks. Lets see what happens after that
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,378
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4423 on: Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
If the rumours are true and he absolutely doesn't want to sign an extension to his contract, then I think we should sell this summer. The new manager will want players who truly want to be here and remain totally committed to the cause. Can't have distractions like his dad mouthing off in the background while the new manager is finding his feet at the club

Or maybe these are rumours to unsettle our club at a very important time in the season.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,965
  • JFT 97
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4424 on: Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm »
I love the hypocrisy of fans demand absolutely loyalty from players but would sell their Nan for half a cider and a packet of wotsits. ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,309
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4425 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm »
Seems harsh but I'd take the money. He certainly has his qualities,  and no one can doubt his commitment and effort, but for me he just doesn't look right in this team. Our left hand side isn't cohesive anymore, he has never really gelled with Robertson. He also never seemed to click with Salah either and he doesn't seem suited to having a player like Nunez ahead of him. I don't think he looks comfortable dropping deep, and he's just a yard of pace short.

He looks like he's hit his ceiling and he will never reach the level we've seen from the likes of Mane and Salah. Turns 28 next season. If we can get £80m for him, why not?
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4426 on: Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm
I love the hypocrisy of fans demand absolutely loyalty from players but would sell their Nan for half a cider and a packet of wotsits. ;D ;D

Bizarre, isnt it?

Football is completely transactional now. The more Ive read about it over the years, how it works behind the scenes, how most transfers are mutual between player and selling club, Ive realised getting upset by it is pointless.

Dont get me wrong, a player trying to leave with days left in the window leaving us in the lurch isnt great and it would annoy me, but a player saying now that hed like to move in the summer and asking for permission to seek a move out, providing it doesnt get in the way of his training and performances, is completely fair, in my opinion. We know the agents will do most of the work so the player can focus on playing. This is normal at pretty much every club but especially large ones that needs months to finalise plans involving hundreds of millions.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,965
  • JFT 97
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4427 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm
Bizarre, isnt it?

Football is completely transactional now. The more Ive read about it over the years, how it works behind the scenes, how most transfers are mutual between player and selling club, Ive realised getting upset by it is pointless.

Dont get me wrong, a player trying to leave with days left in the window leaving us in the lurch isnt great and it would annoy me, but a player saying now that hed like to move in the summer and asking for permission to seek a move out, providing it doesnt get in the way of his training and performances, is completely fair, in my opinion. We know the agents will do most of the work so the player can focus on playing. This is normal at pretty much every club but especially large ones that needs months to finalise plans involving hundreds of millions.

Diaz signed on a five and a half year deal when he signed and probably isn't on great wages. It is the peak years of his career and understandably he wants to make those years pay. Likewise, Liverpool ideally would like to sign young attackers in their early twenties on low wages and then move them on as they start to decline in their late twenties.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4428 on: Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm
Seems harsh but I'd take the money. He certainly has his qualities,  and no one can doubt his commitment and effort, but for me he just doesn't look right in this team. Our left hand side isn't cohesive anymore, he has never really gelled with Robertson. He also never seemed to click with Salah either and he doesn't seem suited to having a player like Nunez ahead of him. I don't think he looks comfortable dropping deep, and he's just a yard of pace short.

He looks like he's hit his ceiling and he will never reach the level we've seen from the likes of Mane and Salah. Turns 28 next season. If we can get £80m for him, why not?

I disagree about him hitting his ceiling. I think there's more to come from him for sure.
Logged
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 42

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4429 on: Today at 12:03:54 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:47:32 pm
The dorks don't fancy him anymore. Good chance he's sold.

Well then they'd be stupid. His underlying stats are great and he passes the eye test twice over. Once again he's just getting back in to form and he's only going to get better and better. He's too good not to.

He's also asked all the questions of him recently, can't beat a man? Not in question any more. What about the end product? Not in question any more. He could make smarter decisions with his final ball at times, sure, but no body is perfect and he more than makes up for it with how he's able to carry the ball.

Any link to his new song?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4430 on: Today at 12:06:04 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm
Speaks volumes that none of the mooted replacements are as good as Diaz, whose goal output has suffered since he's been asked to essentially play the Bobby role, dropping back to collect the ball. Put a fit Diaz in an Amorim team next to a wing back and his numbers are going to shoot up.

In any case, apart from perhaps Atletico where would he go? Real aren't signing him, Barca can't afford him and PSG would probably prefer Salah. He's got three years on his contract and no leverage so why would we want to sell?

Exactly, off that list above there's only one player I'd definitively swap him for.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4431 on: Today at 12:08:55 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:00:43 pm
His dad has been saying that his dream move is a big Spanish club. No point keeping someone that doesn't want to be here.
that might be his dad's dream, doesn't mean it's Lucho's.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4432 on: Today at 12:22:12 am »
Let's be real. PSG are not going to pay 75M for him. Maybe in euros, which is more like 65M pounds? But honestly I'd sell at that price. And there are more than one reason for that.

He's 28 next season. What are his best attributes? Pace, aggression, work rate. His passing, linkup play, crossing, shooting, dribbling are not elite. His vision and football IQ are average. He's the type of players who will fall off a cliff once their physicality is gone. Even more so for these South Americans. At 28 he's not gonna get better technically or physically. If we have to sell this is the best time to milk other clubs.

Then we also have a new manager which seems likely to be Amorim who uses a 343 system. That means Szobo and Elliott will be moved to the forward line and we could lose one of the strikers to make room for a new CB, WB or a CM upgrade. It'd be hard if we are forced to pick one to sell, but if opportunity presents itself like this (the money is good), we should take it.

Of course none of this would make any sense if Amorim comes in and has another idea. But based on the current information selling seems like a sensible option.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4433 on: Today at 01:15:11 am »
Selling him would be stupid.

You don't sell a player with his qualities who is under contract for the next 3 years on such low salary.
Even if you want to bring a better player, you increase Diaz salary a little bit and make him a squad player then sell him with one year left on his contract. You gain nothing from selling him now, if he was on a huge salary it's a different story but he is not.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:00 am by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,087
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4434 on: Today at 01:20:40 am »
I'd be okay with selling as long as they have someone to come in because there's nobody currently in the squad who's going to contribute like him from the left. Arguably he could play left wing back in the new system as well. Before Mane he would have been an absolute star for us for nearly all the time I've watched Liverpool.

Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,902
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4435 on: Today at 01:29:18 am »
His dribbling is just Filthy. He and the ball are a single entity at times.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,087
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4436 on: Today at 01:31:52 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:15:11 am
Selling him would be stupid.

You don't sell a player with his qualities who is under contract for the next 3 years on such low salary.
Even if you want to bring a better player, you increase Diaz salary a little bit and make him a squad player then sell him with one year left on his contract. You gain nothing from selling him now, if he was on a huge salary it's a different story but he is not.
You make a profit on selling now. In the next 3 years he more than likely will get worse and the type of player he is won't be worth much with a year left. It's guessing on my part but he doesn't come across as the same as salah who has lost a load of pace but is still world class.

In saying that I'd sell Salah as well if the money is right but then he's a few years older. I don't think Diaz will produce at the same level he is doing now as Salah is at 31.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,965
  • JFT 97
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #4437 on: Today at 01:34:49 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:29:18 am
His dribbling is just Filthy. He and the ball are a single entity at times.

The finish at the weekend was brilliant.

I think the biggest problem is that we have been absolutely spoilt under Klopp with incredible forwards. We end up comparing some of the greatest forwards in the history of the club with each other. Playing top trumps and forgetting the Carroll's, the Benteke's and the Ballotelli's
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 