Wonder if they're just throwing a group of them under the bus because they completely misjudged the outrage of Colombians.



The left-wing militias in Colombia aren't organizationally very rigid. They're essentially diffuse gangs involved in extortion and drug trafficking. There are plenty of splinter groups inside the various factions, too (FARC being an example of this).



So why would they kidnap him then? Or do they just kidnap normal people and hope their families will pay a ransom too?



The thing with ELN is that unlike FARC, they have always been much more acephalous. There is no group of men at the top -like FARC had- that run things down hierarchically, which has derived in peace talks with this group being that much more difficult.The kidnap of Diaz's parents can happen by a cell of ELN without knowledge from other parts of ELN. On the other hand, there's a lot of heat right now in the news due to the fact that the government may have known for days already about this, and intentionally kept quiet on ELN's responsibility. In any case, the release of Diaz's father is the priority now.Usually people known for having money or lands. Kidnappings were a thing of the past for the better part of the last 20 years, but the situation in some rural critical parts (like the Guajira department, where Diaz comes from) has taken a turn for the worse recently.