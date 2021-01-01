« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 305174 times)

Offline tubby

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 07:05:59 pm »
Wonder if they're just throwing a group of them under the bus because they completely misjudged the outrage of Colombians.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 07:06:40 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:00:23 pm
El Tiempo newspaper in Columbia claiming his father will shortly be released.
EL TIEMPO conoció que el Eln estaría coordinando la entrega de Luis Manuel Díaz, padre del futbolista Lucho Díaz en las próximas horas.

Fingers crossed this is true, for Luis and his family
Offline Samie

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 07:18:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:05:59 pm
Wonder if they're just throwing a group of them under the bus because they completely misjudged the outrage of Colombians.


When the cartel gets a hold of them it will be literally thrown under a bus.
Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 07:38:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:05:59 pm
Wonder if they're just throwing a group of them under the bus because they completely misjudged the outrage of Colombians.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:27:46 pm
The left-wing militias in Colombia aren't organizationally very rigid. They're essentially diffuse gangs involved in extortion and drug trafficking. There are plenty of splinter groups inside the various factions, too (FARC being an example of this).
The thing with ELN is that unlike FARC, they have always been much more acephalous. There is no group of men at the top -like FARC had- that run things down hierarchically, which has derived in peace talks with this group being that much more difficult.

The kidnap of Diaz's parents can happen by a cell of ELN without knowledge from other parts of ELN. On the other hand, there's a lot of heat right now in the news due to the fact that the government may have known for days already about this, and intentionally kept quiet on ELN's responsibility. In any case, the release of Diaz's father is the priority now.

Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 05:53:35 pm
So why would they kidnap him then? Or do they just kidnap normal people and hope their families will pay a ransom too?

Usually people known for having money or lands. Kidnappings were a thing of the past for the better part of the last 20 years, but the situation in some rural critical parts (like the Guajira department, where Diaz comes from) has taken a turn for the worse recently.
Offline No666

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 07:41:23 pm »
Thanks 1989 - very informative.
(You'll always find someone on RAWK who can fill you in.)
Offline Samie

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 07:47:50 pm »
They thought they kidnapped two randoms and then it turned out to be the parents of Colombia's most popular player.  ;D
Offline Red Beret

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 07:52:39 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 05:33:39 pm
If Luis is hugely popular in Columbia, abducting his father is not going to win ELN any friends.

Was just thinking that. The whole thing is a bad move all round for them that only makes them enemies. The government will be hell bent on getting Luis' dad back. Whoever green lit this operation is an idiot.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3007 on: Yesterday at 07:57:38 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:41:23 pm
Thanks 1989 - very informative.
(You'll always find someone on RAWK who can fill you in.)

I think Luis would love to fill them in. ;D
Offline 4pool

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3008 on: Yesterday at 08:13:56 pm »
Drive a decent ride and you might get kidnapped. Probably what happened here as his parents were at a gas/petrol station when they got surrounded.

Makes sense those who did the act had no idea who the two people were. But once they found out, boy did they know they fcuked up.

Chances are there may be a deal such as, we'll release the Dad just don't prosecute us rather than ransom money.


Oh, and at least he's not in Venezuela apparently.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3009 on: Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm »
So lemme get this straight:

the rebel faction has a kidnapping wing, and a team of freelancers or freeriders saw an opportunity, only for it to turn out to be Luis Diaz the beating heart of the National Team's parents, such that the government, the general public probably including immediate family and their own guys were utterly furious with them, under Columbium rebel territory rules whatever they are.

Pretty monumental fuck up if that's the case. But i hope they get a right move on in producing him. 

Offline aussie_ox

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3010 on: Yesterday at 11:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:47:50 pm
They thought they kidnapped two randoms and then it turned out to be the parents of Colombia's most popular player.  ;D


Yes,  what a fluke that the two "randoms" kidnapped happened to be the parents of a very wealthy Colombian national team footballer....


Offline Angelius

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3011 on: Yesterday at 11:36:21 pm »
Do they not have a shared Google sheet to keep tabs on the kidnappings? It couldve easily prevented this fiasco!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3012 on: Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm »
I've read a few things tonight where a representative of the group who kidnapped Luis' Dad have said they will release him within hours. Hopefully this is true.
Online Elzar

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 05:31:59 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 11:36:21 pm
Do they not have a shared Google sheet to keep tabs on the kidnappings? It couldve easily prevented this fiasco!

I've always found the admin branches of the rebel groups lacking.
Online spider-neil

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 05:44:08 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm
I've read a few things tonight where a representative of the group who kidnapped Luis' Dad have said they will release him within hours. Hopefully this is true.

Link, please.
