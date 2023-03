Really hope he can get back to his best next season. Looking at his career stats, it looks like he's never been injury prone, but we've seen that even the indestructible ones like Virgil lose something after a serious knee injury. So infuriating that our most costly injuries are caused by reckless tackles by utter c*nts who don't suffer any consequences.



"I can tell you the two sessions he had with us in Dubai in the training camp it was like 'oh my God, how good is that?'."

Thankfully his injuries were much less severe than van Dijk's and the recovery should be more straightforward.Here's what Klopp had to say about his return to training in Dubai prior to the 2nd injury:Hopefully he will be just as sharp on his return this time. He seems like a naturally fit lad though there did look like there'd been some atrophy on the injured leg in the pics we saw a month or so ago but I'm sure he'll get there.It likely will be next season before he's back to his best but he can still have an impact in the 12+ remaining games.