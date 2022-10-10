« previous next »
Offline MPowerYNWA

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2320 on: October 10, 2022, 10:40:21 pm »
Out injured until after World Cup :(
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2321 on: October 10, 2022, 11:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 10, 2022, 07:07:03 pm
He's only missing six weeks, 8 weeks max mate, chill.

6 weeks that contain 10 games -- 3 CL, one League Cup and 6 league (MC, West Ham, Forest, Leeds, Spurs, Soton)
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2322 on: October 10, 2022, 11:41:35 pm »
and a partridge in a pear tree.
Offline G Richards

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2323 on: October 10, 2022, 11:51:01 pm »
It is so frustrating. Partey had a little kick, then a grapple, pulling Diaz to the ground, then landing on his knee with his full weight, then as a final flourish kicking out when he was lying on the ground himself.

Naturally Oliver didnt even see a free kick.

Id play Jota on the left now, and in a pinch, possibly Darwin Nunez on the left to come in on his right, and maybe even move Mo central, to try to find some form nearer to the goal?

Klopp is given one puzzle after another to solve this season. It looks cursed! Still, the midfield woes are at least partly our own fault through not planning and recruiting better.
Offline darragh85

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2324 on: October 10, 2022, 11:56:21 pm »
a huge blow.

knew we should have signed mbappe.  ffs
Online newterp

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2325 on: October 11, 2022, 12:03:02 am »
Quote from: G Richards on October 10, 2022, 11:51:01 pm
It is so frustrating. Partey had a little kick, then a grapple, pulling Diaz to the ground, then landing on his knee with his full weight, then as a final flourish kicking out when he was lying on the ground himself.

Naturally Oliver didnt even see a free kick.

Id play Jota on the left now, and in a pinch, possibly Darwin Nunez on the left to come in on his right, and maybe even move Mo central, to try to find some form nearer to the goal?

Klopp is given one puzzle after another to solve this season. It looks cursed! Still, the midfield woes are at least partly our own fault through not planning and recruiting better.

It was crazy too - I think Oliver just watched and laughed.
Offline kcbworth

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2326 on: October 11, 2022, 03:20:09 am »
Quote from: G Richards on October 10, 2022, 11:51:01 pm
Id play Jota on the left now, and in a pinch, possibly Darwin Nunez on the left to come in on his right, and maybe even move Mo central, to try to find some form nearer to the goal?

Wasnt Nunez predominantly played on the left last year? This could be ok. Jota/Bobby could play false 9, might help Mo if we plays as the right forward in front of a false 9?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2327 on: October 11, 2022, 09:22:53 am »
Probably, our best player so far, this season.

Huge blow this. 
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2328 on: October 11, 2022, 09:38:42 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on October 11, 2022, 03:20:09 am
Wasnt Nunez predominantly played on the left last year? This could be ok. Jota/Bobby could play false 9, might help Mo if we plays as the right forward in front of a false 9?

Didnt he play on the left against us at Anfield?

He looked a real threat other than being caught offside a few times.
Offline Chris~

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2329 on: October 11, 2022, 09:42:08 am »
Don't know why you'd want Nunez anywhere but through the middle at this point. He's really good at getting chances, not great dribbling or passing out of the box. Should be Carvalho and Jota rotating there, maybe Jones
Offline PIPA23

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2330 on: October 11, 2022, 10:34:13 am »
When it rainsit pours :(

Get well soon Luis!
Online plura

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2331 on: October 11, 2022, 11:25:50 am »
As someone else said good that Colombia didnt qualify for the WC. Even though this years WC feels like a sham and waste of time, most players probably still wants it more than anything almost.

Obviously huge blow for us as I think hes been our best player probably this season. Well not much competition to be fair.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2332 on: October 11, 2022, 11:26:37 am »
Well we're fucked
Offline rushyman

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2333 on: October 12, 2022, 12:29:07 am »
No surgery

Misses 6 league games

Couldve been worse but its probably going to cost us in some of those games

Cool season
Offline James...

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2334 on: October 12, 2022, 12:52:58 pm »
Its a shame for him hell miss the world cup though. Hopefully itll be good for him in the long run though and he can take advantage of the rest.
Online Chakan

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2335 on: October 12, 2022, 01:07:16 pm »
Quote from: James... on October 12, 2022, 12:52:58 pm
Its a shame for him hell miss the world cup though. Hopefully itll be good for him in the long run though and he can take advantage of the rest.

Colombia didn't qualify for the world cup.
Online Aldo1988

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2336 on: October 12, 2022, 02:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 12, 2022, 01:07:16 pm
Colombia didn't qualify for the world cup.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online newterp

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2337 on: October 12, 2022, 02:30:10 pm »
Quote from: James... on October 12, 2022, 12:52:58 pm
Its a shame for him hell miss the world cup though. Hopefully itll be good for him in the long run though and he can take advantage of the rest.

I think he will still watch it as previously planned - he didn't lose his eyesight.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2338 on: November 5, 2022, 09:44:55 am »
Well, just depressed myself this morning by watching a video of his highlights so far...Holy Crap this lad is great! we miss him lots, hopefully he's back soon and fully recovered.
Offline KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2339 on: November 6, 2022, 09:31:56 am »
Quote from: James... on October 12, 2022, 12:52:58 pm
Its a shame for him hell miss the world cup though. Hopefully itll be good for him in the long run though and he can take advantage of the rest.
this guy chats so much shit oh my days
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2340 on: November 8, 2022, 02:24:54 pm »
Luis diaz will be doing running drills from thursday as confirmed by Ljinders. This is great news. I hope both him and Jota get proper recovery time. 
Offline Wengerpresser101

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2341 on: November 8, 2022, 02:37:40 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on November  8, 2022, 02:24:54 pm
Luis diaz will be doing running drills from thursday as confirmed by Ljinders. This is great news. I hope both him and Jota get proper recovery time.
Great news that, one of my favourite players. Dazzling would be how I describe him, Dazzling Diaz.

He'll be pretty important in the top 4 run in after the world cup.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2342 on: November 8, 2022, 03:07:52 pm »
Brilliant news. Take it if everything goes well, we should see him after the World Cup?
Online amir87

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2343 on: November 8, 2022, 05:26:51 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on November  8, 2022, 02:24:54 pm
Luis diaz will be doing running drills from thursday as confirmed by Ljinders. This is great news. I hope both him and Jota get proper recovery time. 

Knowing our luck hell get called up by Ecuador now.
Offline The_Nomad

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2344 on: November 8, 2022, 05:54:18 pm »
 
Quote from: amir87 on November  8, 2022, 05:26:51 pm
Knowing our luck hell get called up by Ecuador now.

 ;D Targeting the usual suspects?
Online Rawkybalboa

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 01:47:21 pm »
So Barcelona had watched and marked out Luis Diaz as a great player and Laporte wanted him signed.
In came Liverpool  :champ and nicked him while Barcelona couldn't sort there finances.
Online newterp

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 01:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 01:47:21 pm
So Barcelona had watched and marked out Luis Diaz as a great player and Laporte wanted him signed.
In came Liverpool  :champ and nicked him while Barcelona couldn't sort there finances.

Well technically in came Liverpool when Spurs tabled an offer.
