We did the tests and everything and allowed him to continue. Surely if he had suffered that injury then we dont let him continue?
Liverpool's Luis Diaz out until after the World Cup according to reports in Colombia. No surgery required on knee injury.
Due to a problem with his knee, Luis Díaz will be absent from #Liverpool until December. It will take six weeks to return to training in the field👀 This became known after preliminary examination. Info next to @_pauljoyce
