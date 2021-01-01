« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 204834 times)

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 11:09:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:20:05 pm
We did the tests and everything and allowed him to continue. Surely if he had suffered that injury then we dont let him continue?

I carried on playing for 5 minutes or so with a completely snapped ACL - the adrenaline pumping around your body masks the pain. I knew something wasn't right, but had no idea it was a clean break. Drove home, limped around for the evening thinking it would improve a little bit by the next day.

Pray to God he hasn't suffered a break.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 06:16:07 pm »
https://mobile.twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1579518983551979521

Quote
Liverpool's Luis Diaz out until after the World Cup according to reports in Colombia. No surgery required on knee injury.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 06:17:14 pm »
https://mobile.twitter.com/PSierraR/status/1579519029882269696

Quote
Due to a problem with his knee, Luis Díaz will be absent from #Liverpool until December. It will take six weeks to return to training in the field

👀 This became known after preliminary examination. Info next to @_pauljoyce
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 06:25:45 pm »
Obviously shit news, but the way our luck has been I was expecting longer, three or four months or something.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 06:27:06 pm »
Null and void
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 06:27:21 pm »
More shit news to go with a shit season. End it already.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 06:29:08 pm »
6 weeks isn't to bad all things considered.
