I saw some posts after the first half that he needs to do better which is crazy. The coaching need to be better. We didn't use him at all, everytime he got the ball he was aginst two or three players and had to pass back. No one created space for him, no one to play one-two pass with, Robo behind him looked not sure what to do and I can't even remember any passage of play the first half that ended with a through-ball to him.