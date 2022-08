Couldn't agree more, thought he was excellent as usual.

Robbo gave him little to no support, he is so unlucky infront of goal.

The goals will soon be going in.



Robbo got a lot of defensive support from Sadio Mané that am not sure Luis Diaz actually knows how to provide. I always thought it was laughable that many were ready to push Mané out the door because we had Jota-Diaz-and-whoever-else. Mané is someone who is almost never injured, and he does an untold number of thankless jobs for any team he plays in. We will never truly replace him, but I do believe we can do much better than we did today.It's still early days. Hopefully Luis will become more clinical in front of goal as the season progresses. Not arsed about drawing our first game. It's the kick up the backside we need, perhaps.