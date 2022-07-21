The years we got 90+ points he got 16,22 and 18 and 90+ is what well need. But also, I think weve been spoiled where we think 10 league goals from a wide forward (in a pretty average team at that point) isnt guaranteed good goal return. That said, this is reassuring so thanks.



Sure - I think my point was also it is worth considering not just replacing the goals from Mane, but Bobby AS WELL - in those seasons Bobby got 9, 12 and 5 - so combined in those seasons, the most they got was 34 (and that season was Salah's 2nd worse goal return for us, with only 22 - so 56 goals combined out of the total of 86 we scored).If you look at the total goals in those 3 season, in 2018/19 the entire front line got 61 goals; 50 goals between them in 2019/20 and last year 66 goals. Splitting that up - if Salah gets 20 (would be his worst season ever for us if he only got that number), Jota gets 15 (what he got last year whilst only playing less than 2400 mins) - then even to match our best ever season up front (last year) in combined figures, we'd only need Bobby/Nunez/Diaz to chip in with 31 goals between them (and assuming no other goals from any other forwards).Personally, I can see Salah/Jota/Nunez getting 50-55+ goals just themselves - can easily see Salah scoring 25, and Nunez/Jota 13-17 if they all stay fit. Jota and Nunez are both better in the air than Bobby/Salah/Mane put together - so any goals created by Bobby's more "central" play making and passing I can see being made up with more headers being scored from the crosses the two best full backs in the league put in week after week. Diaz out wide will also help with that - I think he is a more natural winger/provider than striker/scorer, and likes eating opposition fullbacks for breakfast, so he will be putting in loads of tasty balls into the box.