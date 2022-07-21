« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 175628 times)

Offline El Lobo

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1920 on: July 21, 2022, 11:45:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on July 21, 2022, 11:18:37 am
We really need him to step up in terms of production this season. He looked absolutely brilliant last year and could definitely explode in terms of numbers. But if he's starting 25-30 league games but only scoring 10 goals we're potentially going to be short. Of course Nunez could absolutely explode in which case we're fine.

Mo is pretty consistent with his 22/23 league goals a season.

Sadio had a good season for us goals-wise, but Bobby had a pretty lean one. I dont think its really something to worry about, 46 goals between Jota, Bobby, Nunez, Diaz and I guess potentially Harvey and Fabio doesn't sound particularly tough to replicate or improve on what we scored last season (which for a while was on course to smash the record for most goals scored in a PL season).
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1921 on: July 21, 2022, 05:01:07 pm »
Im not expecting Firmino to play much more than last season but even if he doesnt youre right maybe Im being pessimistic. The below doesnt look unrealistic.

Mo 20
Jota 10-15
Diaz 10-15
Nunez 10-15

As long as 2 of those 3 are closer to 15 than 10 were fine. Well probably get at least 20-30 from others. I guess the thing Im worried about is Mane used to guarantee a good goal return ever year. 2 unproven goalscorers in the PL need to replace his goals.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1922 on: July 26, 2022, 07:35:06 pm »
Pep Ljinders in his new book has revealed Julian Ward was showing off the LFC trophy cabinet to Luis Diaz on the phone where he, Jurgen and Pep convinced Luis to ignore Spurs and join Liverpool.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1923 on: July 26, 2022, 09:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 26, 2022, 07:35:06 pm
;D

"Ask Spurs to show you theirs"  ;D
Offline Max_powers

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1924 on: July 27, 2022, 12:27:57 am »
Quote from: Knight on July 21, 2022, 11:18:37 am
We really need him to step up in terms of production this season. He looked absolutely brilliant last year and could definitely explode in terms of numbers. But if he's starting 25-30 league games but only scoring 10 goals we're potentially going to be short. Of course Nunez could absolutely explode in which case we're fine.

Not necessarily Bobby has pretty much been a 1 in 3 player for us. As long as two of the front 3 are firing or goals are coming from elsewhere we will be fine.

We had our best form last year with him just scoring 4 goals in second half of the season. It wasn't an issue as Mo and Sadio as 9 made up the difference.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1925 on: July 27, 2022, 12:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on July 21, 2022, 05:01:07 pm
Im not expecting Firmino to play much more than last season but even if he doesnt youre right maybe Im being pessimistic. The below doesnt look unrealistic.

Mo 20
Jota 10-15
Diaz 10-15
Nunez 10-15

As long as 2 of those 3 are closer to 15 than 10 were fine. Well probably get at least 20-30 from others. I guess the thing Im worried about is Mane used to guarantee a good goal return ever year. 2 unproven goalscorers in the PL need to replace his goals.

No?  No he didn't get a good return every year - 3 years he got 10-13 goals, 2 season 16-18 goals, and one season 22.

If you add up the number of goals and assists that Bobby and Mane got, and say that Jota/Diaz/Nunez would look to try and improve on if they are going to share minutes - their returns from the past 6 seasons are 204 Goals and Assists in a little over 31,200 mins - or a goal/assist every 153 mins.  Of those 204 goals/assists, 142 are goals - at an average of between them 24 goals a season - if all three of Jota/Diaz/Nunez get 10 goals only, they''d already have improved on Bobby and Manes average production - the maximum number of goals that the 2 of them scored between them was actually only 34 in Mane's year where he scored 22 (but equally, that year they had by far the fewest number of assists at only 7, until last year when Bobby played far far less)

In fact, the best year that Bobby/Mane had together was in 17/18 (where they got loads of assists as Mo got his 32 goals) - even then they only averaged a goal or assist every 127 mins (Salah's WORST year for us, he averaged one every 114 mins for reference; Jota has in his 18 months has averaged a G/A every 124 mins (so already better than Bobby and Mane at their best) - I see no reason why Diaz (averaged one every 137 mins despite only coming in in Jan, so not  really acclimitised to how we play) and Nunez couldn't average a similar number to Jota.



Offline Knight

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1926 on: July 27, 2022, 05:21:49 pm »
The years we got 90+ points he got 16,22 and 18 and 90+ is what well need. But also, I think weve been spoiled where we think 10 league goals from a wide forward (in a pretty average team at that point) isnt guaranteed good goal return. That said, this is reassuring so thanks.
Offline MBL?

« Reply #1927 on: July 27, 2022, 10:18:51 pm »
Looked more lively this evening than he has in the other preseason stuff. Nice to see.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1928 on: July 28, 2022, 10:53:42 am »
Quote from: MBL? on July 27, 2022, 10:18:51 pm
Looked more lively this evening than he has in the other preseason stuff. Nice to see.
He always seems to get one very good chance per game. I reckon he'll score a bucketload of goals this season.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1929 on: July 28, 2022, 01:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on July 27, 2022, 05:21:49 pm
The years we got 90+ points he got 16,22 and 18 and 90+ is what well need. But also, I think weve been spoiled where we think 10 league goals from a wide forward (in a pretty average team at that point) isnt guaranteed good goal return. That said, this is reassuring so thanks.

Sure - I think my point was also it is worth considering not just replacing the goals from Mane, but Bobby AS WELL - in those seasons Bobby got 9, 12 and 5 - so combined in those seasons, the most they got was 34  (and that season was Salah's 2nd worse goal return for us, with only 22 - so 56 goals combined out of the total of 86 we scored).   

If you look at the total goals in those 3 season, in 2018/19 the entire front line got 61 goals; 50 goals between them in 2019/20 and last year 66 goals.  Splitting that up - if Salah gets 20 (would be his worst season ever for us if he only got that number), Jota gets 15 (what he got last year whilst only playing less than 2400 mins) - then even to match our best ever season up front (last year) in combined figures, we'd only need Bobby/Nunez/Diaz to chip in with 31 goals between them (and assuming no other goals from any other forwards).

Personally, I can see Salah/Jota/Nunez getting 50-55+ goals just themselves - can easily see Salah scoring 25, and Nunez/Jota 13-17 if they all stay fit.  Jota and Nunez are both better in the air than Bobby/Salah/Mane put together - so any goals created by Bobby's more "central" play making and passing I can see being made up with more headers being scored from the crosses the two best full backs in the league put in week after week.  Diaz out wide will also help with that - I think he is a more natural winger/provider than striker/scorer, and likes eating opposition fullbacks for breakfast, so he will be putting in loads of tasty balls into the box.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1930 on: Yesterday at 07:02:16 pm »
Never gives up does he? Pest for defenders when running at them too.  ;D
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1931 on: Yesterday at 07:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:02:16 pm
Never gives up does he? Pest for defenders when running at them too.  ;D
Never gives up and almost never gives up the ball
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1932 on: Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm »
What a fantastic player, will only get better as the time progress.
Very excited to see fulfill his full potential with the reds!
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 07:39:32 pm »
Him and Darwin should give defenses a lot of nightmares this year, they are both fighters.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1934 on: Yesterday at 07:43:00 pm »
His ball juggling was absolute filth
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1935 on: Yesterday at 07:45:47 pm »
3 trophies with us this year and 2 MOTM final awards as well.   ;D
Offline jonkrux

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1936 on: Yesterday at 07:46:08 pm »
Lad is fucking quality. I reckon we will see a huge increase in goals and assists this season. He's deffo got it in him, he's ready to explode
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1937 on: Yesterday at 09:10:27 pm »
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1938 on: Yesterday at 09:19:58 pm »
Hes relentless, helped Robbo out a few times too.
Online Elzar

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1939 on: Yesterday at 09:20:58 pm »
Luis Diaz doesnt stop.
Offline jillc

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1940 on: Yesterday at 09:27:07 pm »
I thought he was very good at times today, can't wait to see more of him.
Offline Asam

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1941 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm »

He will be an unbelievable player once he learns when to release the ball and play quicker
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1942 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm »
It's all about getting used to others around him. He will start scoring more goals.
Offline vblfc

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1943 on: Yesterday at 10:27:15 pm »
His speed today going past and away from Walker(?) while dribbling the ball was mad. Great game today, so exciting to watch.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1944 on: Yesterday at 10:50:52 pm »
Offline elsewhere

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1945 on: Yesterday at 11:00:26 pm »
We have great players from Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil. We certainly need an Argentinian now.
Online farawayred

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 01:04:00 am »
Diaz is some player! I'd give him the MOTM for the way he was menacing the opposition from end to end.
Online jckliew

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 01:57:32 am »
His ball retention is wicked! Relentless!
Online Tobelius

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 05:27:20 am »
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 05:49:44 am »
He was immense
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 06:02:21 am »
His overall play's been exactly what the team needs. Just hope he gets a few goals in as well
