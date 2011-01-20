« previous next »
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1800 on: May 14, 2022, 09:02:37 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 14, 2022, 08:38:18 pm
This lad is up there with suarez for me. What a player

Similar first few weeks as Suarez. Excellent tenacity, dribbling,  even ferocity.
And hitting the post multiple times.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1801 on: May 14, 2022, 11:06:07 pm »
Luis Diaz has been at the club 103 days and already starred in 2 final wins.   ;D 8)



Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1802 on: May 14, 2022, 11:08:24 pm »
I feel he's trying too hard, like Suarez said he did in his first full season, to put it where the keepers can't get it. He's going to get a hatful next season once he brings his aim in a bit.

Love the lad, he's fucking ace.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1803 on: May 14, 2022, 11:10:41 pm »
Offline Persephone

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1804 on: May 14, 2022, 11:11:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2022, 11:08:24 pm
I feel he's trying too hard, like Suarez said he did in his first full season, to put it where the keepers can't get it. He's going to get a hatful next season once he brings his aim in a bit.

Love the lad, he's fucking ace.
I thought the exact same thing when he hit the outside of the post. I remember how frustrating Suarez was that first season, could barely hit a barn door. Luis will settle down and I'm certain the coaching staff will be working on his shooting. The rest of his game is already exceptional.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1805 on: May 14, 2022, 11:17:45 pm »
There's more to come from him. His finishing will improve and he'll bulk up too.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1806 on: May 15, 2022, 12:23:53 am »
Just wait until hes got a pre-season behind him and his end product improves (not that its particularly bad as it is)  :lickin
Offline Dench57

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1807 on: May 15, 2022, 12:31:35 am »
Definitely getting first season Suarez vibes off this fella. Constant menace, unpredictability with his dribbling and decision-making, but perhaps lacking that finishing touch for scoring. No doubt it will come. We have a serious talent on our hands.
Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1808 on: May 15, 2022, 12:37:30 am »
He's already amazing and he'll get even better.
Offline seandundee16

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1809 on: May 15, 2022, 09:37:55 am »
Didnt think I could love a player any more than Suarez and then Luis Diaz came along. What a player.
Offline Melbred

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1810 on: May 15, 2022, 01:27:37 pm »
Anyone thinking he is tracking very similar to another Luis we've signed in the past?

With a proper pre-season under his belt, there's no telling how good he can be.
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1811 on: May 15, 2022, 01:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on May 15, 2022, 12:31:35 am
Definitely getting first season Suarez vibes off this fella. Constant menace, unpredictability with his dribbling and decision-making, but perhaps lacking that finishing touch for scoring. No doubt it will come. We have a serious talent on our hands.

Said to the kids last night, Suarez said he was trying too hard to put the ball away from the keeper and his wife Sofia said he needed to relax and stop trying so hard. I feel Luis is doing the same, trying too hard to put it out of reach, he just needs to adjust his aim and he'll start banging them in.

Training with Ali and Kelleher won't help, I can imagine its a mare trying to score v those two ;D
Offline Robotforaday

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1812 on: May 15, 2022, 01:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Melbred on May 15, 2022, 01:27:37 pm
With a proper pre-season under his belt, there's no telling how good he can be.

I've been thinking this - Luis himself is already amazing, but it feels like the other players aren't quite used to him yet, not quite anticipating what his next move will be in the pitch coming in from the left. A pre-season with him to tune into his wavelength and... wow.
Offline Andar

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1813 on: May 15, 2022, 01:46:10 pm »
If he improves his finishing, he's going to take over the world.
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1814 on: May 15, 2022, 01:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Andar on May 15, 2022, 01:46:10 pm
If he improves his finishing, he's going to take over the world.

Got 16 for Porto this season, so he's ok on that score, just needs to settle here properly
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1815 on: May 15, 2022, 08:04:07 pm »
Three titles already this season
 Imagine if he would get 5
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1816 on: May 15, 2022, 08:28:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 15, 2022, 01:48:23 pm
Got 16 for Porto this season, so he's ok on that score, just needs to settle here properly

Hes got 6 for us already, thats a very respectable tally.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1817 on: May 15, 2022, 08:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 14, 2022, 11:06:07 pm
Luis Diaz has been at the club 103 days and already starred in 2 final wins.   ;D 8)





That MOTM trophy is a bit shit ;D
Offline Sangria

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1818 on: May 15, 2022, 08:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Melbred on May 15, 2022, 01:27:37 pm
Anyone thinking he is tracking very similar to another Luis we've signed in the past?

With a proper pre-season under his belt, there's no telling how good he can be.

You think he'll win the Champions League with us like Garcia did in his first season?
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1819 on: May 15, 2022, 09:55:27 pm »
I love this lad. Very very special. He just gets it.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1820 on: May 15, 2022, 11:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on May  8, 2022, 11:07:28 am
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?

No. If anything, if Salah in particular passed him the ball a few times more, we might actually be talking about being ahead of City on points. He has been saving our bacon for the last couple of months along with Sadio, who together have been our best attacking players recently.
Offline Armand9

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1821 on: Yesterday at 04:19:32 am »
we appear to have tweaked our attack, in that trent rarely overlaps salah for a while now, so salah is on the wing on his own (or hendo/player might be over there but no triangle like before) which makes life more difficult for him but he still pulls the defence across to his side. trent is coming into midfield in the half space and hitting the left side where the space is because salah has pulled the defence his way.

in short, seems we're sacrificing salah as our goal threat to some degree to open space on the left for trent to exploit with his passing

simplistic view of what we're doing cos we do more than that (if there's tons of space or we're countering it's different), but that appears to be a 'new' thing we're doing
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1822 on: Yesterday at 06:56:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2022, 11:08:24 pm
I feel he's trying too hard, like Suarez said he did in his first full season, to put it where the keepers can't get it. He's going to get a hatful next season once he brings his aim in a bit.

Love the lad, he's fucking ace.

this. once he is up to speed with the EPL, i do think that his conversion rate will improve. Doubt it will be at suarez levels though as he is one in a generation kind of player.

there will be a few contender for goals of the season if he does the cut in and put it in the top bin consistently.
Offline him_15

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1823 on: Yesterday at 07:44:03 am »
This guy is a BEAST.
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1824 on: Yesterday at 10:15:50 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 06:56:03 am
this. once he is up to speed with the EPL, i do think that his conversion rate will improve. Doubt it will be at suarez levels though as he is one in a generation kind of player.

there will be a few contender for goals of the season if he does the cut in and put it in the top bin consistently.
Suarez also had a different role for us, more pure striker and our focal point. Plus he took lots of set pieces
Offline gorgepir

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1825 on: Yesterday at 10:17:53 am »
Think him missing WC next year will really benefit LFC.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1826 on: Yesterday at 11:20:24 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 07:44:03 am
This guy is a BEAST.

The boy is going to get BETTER, with a full pre-season and further instruction from JK.

Wow oh wow oh wow, release the net repair people, give them lucozade!
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1827 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:20:24 am
The boy is going to get BETTER, with a full pre-season and further instruction from JK.

Wow oh wow oh wow, release the net repair people, give them lucozade!
He'll be unstoppable once he bulks up because the ability to hold defenders off will give him more time on the ball and it will elevate his game.

He'll get there as far as his finishing is concerned because he definitely has a wide skillset to score in different ways. It's more about his decision-making, composure and form (goals breed goals).
Online Elzar

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1828 on: Yesterday at 11:41:35 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 15, 2022, 08:51:39 pm
That MOTM trophy is a bit shit ;D

Looks like those vouchers you get at Tesco for various things.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1829 on: Yesterday at 06:10:42 pm »
Yeah reminds me a bit of Suarez before he really took off. Peppering the perimeter of the goal.

Though hopefully he takes off without taking off.

Offline mercurial

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1830 on: Yesterday at 06:37:59 pm »
I remember that season where we hit the cross bar more than anyone else in the park and the ball just wouldnt get in the net. Next season Luiz was setting premier league records. I think we are on the verge of something similar. He has that unpredictability which comes from not playing the regular academy progession football. Its just some raw skill on the ball and ability to see things differently from that which is coached.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1831 on: Yesterday at 07:13:27 pm »
Just came across something kind of Luis Diaz related but we don't have an offical Spanish social media presence.  And uptake on Spanish speaking fans have gone up since Luis's arrival.

So a twitter page is asking LFC to create a Liverpool Spanish account.

https://twitter.com/LFCEspanol/status/1526002628370612224
Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1832 on: Yesterday at 07:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:13:27 pm
Just came across something kind of Luis Diaz related but we don't have an offical Spanish social media presence.  And uptake on Spanish speaking fans have gone up since Luis's arrival.

So a twitter page is asking LFC to create a Liverpool Spanish account.

https://twitter.com/LFCEspanol/status/1526002628370612224

yeah, we don't. It's kind of ridiculous but sort of understandable (AFAIK, there's a bigger fanbase in Southeast Asia so that's where the club's efforts mainly go) and even though most of the football fans in Latin America + Spain tend to gravitate towards RM/Barca as "the top destination for a player to be", that doesn't mean the PL hasn't gotten *huge* here in the past 2 decades. Shame it's mostly ManUtd and Chelsea fans (for sadly obvious reasons) but the amount of Latinamerican Liverpool fans is steadily growing and it's gonna stop.

I hope Diaz's signing also signals a turn in the club's strategy towards their spanish supporting base. We do exist, you know? ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1833 on: Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm »
We do have LFC Brazil though.  ;D

I think we have the following:

LFC USA

Brazil

Japan

Arabic

Thailand

Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1834 on: Yesterday at 08:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm
We do have LFC Brazil though.  ;D

I think we have the following:

LFC USA

Brazil

Japan

Arabic

Thailand

Pretty good spread that to be fair.

Brasil one is prob in Portuguese though?
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1835 on: Yesterday at 08:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:10:42 pm
Yeah reminds me a bit of Suarez before he really took off. Peppering the perimeter of the goal.

Though hopefully he takes off without taking off.



He didn't bite anyone to get a move from Porto, so I think we'll be fine on that one ;)
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1836 on: Yesterday at 08:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:41:35 am
Looks like those vouchers you get at Tesco for various things.
 
My first thought was he'll be off to get some vinyl.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1837 on: Yesterday at 08:56:56 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 08:23:45 pm
Pretty good spread that to be fair.

Brasil one is prob in Portuguese though?

Yes, the twitter names is LFCBrasil though.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1838 on: Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm
We do have LFC Brazil though.  ;D

I think we have the following:

LFC USA

Brazil

Japan

Arabic

Thailand


More than that- if you're talking about Official Supporters Clubs?

Quote
Liverpool Football Club has over 300 Official LFC Supporters Clubs (OLSCs) in 100 countries worldwide

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/official-lfc-supporters-clubs
Online royhendo

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1839 on: Today at 05:42:02 am »
