we appear to have tweaked our attack, in that trent rarely overlaps salah for a while now, so salah is on the wing on his own (or hendo/player might be over there but no triangle like before) which makes life more difficult for him but he still pulls the defence across to his side. trent is coming into midfield in the half space and hitting the left side where the space is because salah has pulled the defence his way.



in short, seems we're sacrificing salah as our goal threat to some degree to open space on the left for trent to exploit with his passing



simplistic view of what we're doing cos we do more than that (if there's tons of space or we're countering it's different), but that appears to be a 'new' thing we're doing