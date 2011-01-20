« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!

macmanamanaman

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1800 on: May 14, 2022, 09:02:37 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 14, 2022, 08:38:18 pm
This lad is up there with suarez for me. What a player

Similar first few weeks as Suarez. Excellent tenacity, dribbling,  even ferocity.
And hitting the post multiple times.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1801 on: May 14, 2022, 11:06:07 pm
Luis Diaz has been at the club 103 days and already starred in 2 final wins.   ;D 8)



rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1802 on: May 14, 2022, 11:08:24 pm
I feel he's trying too hard, like Suarez said he did in his first full season, to put it where the keepers can't get it. He's going to get a hatful next season once he brings his aim in a bit.

Love the lad, he's fucking ace.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1803 on: May 14, 2022, 11:10:41 pm
Persephone

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1804 on: May 14, 2022, 11:11:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2022, 11:08:24 pm
I feel he's trying too hard, like Suarez said he did in his first full season, to put it where the keepers can't get it. He's going to get a hatful next season once he brings his aim in a bit.

Love the lad, he's fucking ace.
I thought the exact same thing when he hit the outside of the post. I remember how frustrating Suarez was that first season, could barely hit a barn door. Luis will settle down and I'm certain the coaching staff will be working on his shooting. The rest of his game is already exceptional.
MonsLibpool

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1805 on: May 14, 2022, 11:17:45 pm
There's more to come from him. His finishing will improve and he'll bulk up too.
gerrardisgod

  has all his sisters with him.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 12:23:53 am
Just wait until hes got a pre-season behind him and his end product improves (not that its particularly bad as it is)  :lickin
AHA!

Dench57

  Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 12:31:35 am
Definitely getting first season Suarez vibes off this fella. Constant menace, unpredictability with his dribbling and decision-making, but perhaps lacking that finishing touch for scoring. No doubt it will come. We have a serious talent on our hands.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Desert Red Fox

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 12:37:30 am
He's already amazing and he'll get even better.
seandundee16

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 09:37:55 am
Didnt think I could love a player any more than Suarez and then Luis Diaz came along. What a player.
Melbred

  Kim cloned.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 01:27:37 pm
Anyone thinking he is tracking very similar to another Luis we've signed in the past?

With a proper pre-season under his belt, there's no telling how good he can be.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 01:35:25 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 12:31:35 am
Definitely getting first season Suarez vibes off this fella. Constant menace, unpredictability with his dribbling and decision-making, but perhaps lacking that finishing touch for scoring. No doubt it will come. We have a serious talent on our hands.

Said to the kids last night, Suarez said he was trying too hard to put the ball away from the keeper and his wife Sofia said he needed to relax and stop trying so hard. I feel Luis is doing the same, trying too hard to put it out of reach, he just needs to adjust his aim and he'll start banging them in.

Training with Ali and Kelleher won't help, I can imagine its a mare trying to score v those two ;D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Robotforaday

  Fifty shades off white
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 01:35:27 pm
Quote from: Melbred on Yesterday at 01:27:37 pm
With a proper pre-season under his belt, there's no telling how good he can be.

I've been thinking this - Luis himself is already amazing, but it feels like the other players aren't quite used to him yet, not quite anticipating what his next move will be in the pitch coming in from the left. A pre-season with him to tune into his wavelength and... wow.
Andar

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 01:46:10 pm
If he improves his finishing, he's going to take over the world.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 01:48:23 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 01:46:10 pm
If he improves his finishing, he's going to take over the world.

Got 16 for Porto this season, so he's ok on that score, just needs to settle here properly
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

jepovic

  Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 08:04:07 pm
Three titles already this season
 Imagine if he would get 5
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 08:28:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:48:23 pm
Got 16 for Porto this season, so he's ok on that score, just needs to settle here properly

Hes got 6 for us already, thats a very respectable tally.
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 08:51:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 14, 2022, 11:06:07 pm
Luis Diaz has been at the club 103 days and already starred in 2 final wins.   ;D 8)





That MOTM trophy is a bit shit ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Sangria

  The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 08:53:46 pm
Quote from: Melbred on Yesterday at 01:27:37 pm
Anyone thinking he is tracking very similar to another Luis we've signed in the past?

With a proper pre-season under his belt, there's no telling how good he can be.

You think he'll win the Champions League with us like Garcia did in his first season?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Barrow Shaun

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
I love this lad. Very very special. He just gets it.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

jooneyisdagod

  Doesn't like having pussy round the house
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1820 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on May  8, 2022, 11:07:28 am
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?

No. If anything, if Salah in particular passed him the ball a few times more, we might actually be talking about being ahead of City on points. He has been saving our bacon for the last couple of months along with Sadio, who together have been our best attacking players recently.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Armand9

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1821 on: Today at 04:19:32 am
we appear to have tweaked our attack, in that trent rarely overlaps salah for a while now, so salah is on the wing on his own (or hendo/player might be over there but no triangle like before) which makes life more difficult for him but he still pulls the defence across to his side. trent is coming into midfield in the half space and hitting the left side where the space is because salah has pulled the defence his way.

in short, seems we're sacrificing salah as our goal threat to some degree to open space on the left for trent to exploit with his passing

simplistic view of what we're doing cos we do more than that (if there's tons of space or we're countering it's different), but that appears to be a 'new' thing we're doing
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

xbugawugax

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1822 on: Today at 06:56:03 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2022, 11:08:24 pm
I feel he's trying too hard, like Suarez said he did in his first full season, to put it where the keepers can't get it. He's going to get a hatful next season once he brings his aim in a bit.

Love the lad, he's fucking ace.

this. once he is up to speed with the EPL, i do think that his conversion rate will improve. Doubt it will be at suarez levels though as he is one in a generation kind of player.

there will be a few contender for goals of the season if he does the cut in and put it in the top bin consistently.
him_15

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1823 on: Today at 07:44:03 am
This guy is a BEAST.
Believer

jepovic

  Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1824 on: Today at 10:15:50 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:56:03 am
this. once he is up to speed with the EPL, i do think that his conversion rate will improve. Doubt it will be at suarez levels though as he is one in a generation kind of player.

there will be a few contender for goals of the season if he does the cut in and put it in the top bin consistently.
Suarez also had a different role for us, more pure striker and our focal point. Plus he took lots of set pieces
gorgepir

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1825 on: Today at 10:17:53 am
Think him missing WC next year will really benefit LFC.
lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1826 on: Today at 11
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 07:44:03 am
This guy is a BEAST.

The boy is going to get BETTER, with a full pre-season and further instruction from JK.

Wow oh wow oh wow, release the net repair people, give them lucozade!
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 11:34:21 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:20:24 am
The boy is going to get BETTER, with a full pre-season and further instruction from JK.

Wow oh wow oh wow, release the net repair people, give them lucozade!
He'll be unstoppable once he bulks up because the ability to hold defenders off will give him more time on the ball and it will elevate his game.

He'll get there as far as his finishing is concerned because he definitely has a wide skillset to score in different ways. It's more about his decision-making, composure and form (goals breed goals).
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 11:41:35 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:51:39 pm
That MOTM trophy is a bit shit ;D

Looks like those vouchers you get at Tesco for various things.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
