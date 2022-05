I feel he's trying too hard, like Suarez said he did in his first full season, to put it where the keepers can't get it. He's going to get a hatful next season once he brings his aim in a bit.



Love the lad, he's fucking ace.



I thought the exact same thing when he hit the outside of the post. I remember how frustrating Suarez was that first season, could barely hit a barn door. Luis will settle down and I'm certain the coaching staff will be working on his shooting. The rest of his game is already exceptional.