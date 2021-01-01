He is an amazing player but i wonder if part of his charm is his unpredictability in what is a very machine like, predictable side that both us and City are. Almost like a wildcard element to it all.



I absolutely love the players in our team and some of the football they have played over the past few years has absolutely spoiled us, but I've missed having a mad bastard in our team and Diaz definitely fits the bill.It's been so long since Suarez but it's definitely a familiar feeling when Diaz gets the ball from when we used to watch Suarez every week. Nobody else in our team, despite their high quality, has ever given me that feeling.I think with a pre season under his belt and more time with his teammates, next season he is going to go up another level and we will see him take the absolute piss out of some teams like Suarez used to.