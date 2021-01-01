« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 146357 times)

Online M4tt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 10:52:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:33:10 am
He is an amazing player but i wonder if part of his charm is his unpredictability in what is a very machine like, predictable side that both us and City are. Almost like a wildcard element to it all.

I absolutely love the players in our team and some of the football they have played over the past few years has absolutely spoiled us, but I've missed having a mad bastard in our team and Diaz definitely fits the bill.

It's been so long since Suarez but it's definitely a familiar feeling when Diaz gets the ball from when we used to watch Suarez every week. Nobody else in our team, despite their high quality, has ever given me that feeling.

I think with a pre season under his belt and more time with his teammates, next season he is going to go up another level and we will see him take the absolute piss out of some teams like Suarez used to.
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 11:07:28 am »
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,301
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 11:12:10 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 11:07:28 am
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?

No, can't see that at all. One of the standout attributes is how well he fits in and plays with everybody.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,727
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 11:13:46 am »
Jeez he's a mad sod ain't he ;D
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 11:14:05 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:12:10 am
No, can't see that at all. One of the standout attributes is how well he fits in and plays with everybody.

More around how those other up front in the team fit with him.

As I said, devil's advocate - there are other reasons why Jota and Salah's form has declined, but also coincided with Diaz joining.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 