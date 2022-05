Same tenacity and fight as Suarez but better technical ability and worse finishing at least so far. If he works on his finishing/getting into goalscoring situations more he'll be the best in the world.



I always wanted to see what klopp could've done with Neymar. And now it feels like we're getting to see it. Albeit with a Neymar with much better work ethic and attitude.



I already love Diaz but he is not near Suarez technically and is very unlikely to ever be as good of a goalscorer. That’s not to say he won’t be amazing because I think he already is and I do think he will get better, I just don’t think there is a need for those comparisons.If you dropped the Suarez we signed into this team in January it would be a different level to what we are seeing now which is mad when you think of it. And funny too since we might be in the same position as now or maybe slightly ahead in the league?Jesus I talk some shite.