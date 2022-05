Should Diaz start in the final? For me I don’t mind as long as he gets at least the 2nd half when the other side are tiring. His ball control is fantastic and his first thought is to attack the defender. He’s one exciting player.



Normally I’d say yeah he hast to start, but a guy like Klopp can figure out what Diaz could do watching a team like tonight and then bring him on to exploit the weaknesses he’s seen, he might be more potent from the bench. He’s like a sniper. It could also depend on who we meet in the final as to wether Klopp starts him or not. Either way he makes an impact, it’s just what’s the best way to use that impact.