Welcome Luis Diaz!

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 10:31:42 pm
I think it was a very good game. He should have beat the LB a few more times - but was giving them fits.

I thought he was ace. Has that Thiago ability to see the picture before he even receives the ball. Works like a dog too. I genuinely believe he'll be spoken about as one of the best players in the world soon.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 10:39:38 pm
Must be full of regret not signing for Spurs...
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 10:39:57 pm
That was probably his worst game for us so far, and he was still pretty good.
sweet jesus.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1483 on: Today at 01:04:31 am
If Lucho was English, he would be valued at 120million now. The guy is UNPLAYABLE!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1484 on: Today at 08:51:36 am
Lars Sivertsen mentioned it on a podcast a few weeks ago that he has this incredible football IQ to identify that a pass isnt meant for him based off the speed it comes near him. Ive noticed it on several occasions where hell let the ball go through to a teammate that is the intended recipient of the pass. Its impressive that hes able to do that within a few months of joining the team; hes going to be incredible once hes fully in-sync with his teammates. Even when we pay all his add-one, hell still be an absolute steal.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1485 on: Today at 08:57:26 am
Lars Sivertsen mentioned it on a podcast a few weeks ago that he has this incredible football IQ to identify that a pass isnt meant for him based off the speed it comes near him. Ive noticed it on several occasions where hell let the ball go through to a teammate that is the intended recipient of the pass. Its impressive that hes able to do that within a few months of joining the team; hes going to be incredible once hes fully in-sync with his teammates. Even when we pay all his add-one, hell still be an absolute steal.

That's an interesting observation.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1486 on: Today at 09:11:19 am
Lars Sivertsen mentioned it on a podcast a few weeks ago that he has this incredible football IQ to identify that a pass isnt meant for him based off the speed it comes near him. Ive noticed it on several occasions where hell let the ball go through to a teammate that is the intended recipient of the pass. Its impressive that hes able to do that within a few months of joining the team; hes going to be incredible once hes fully in-sync with his teammates. Even when we pay all his add-one, hell still be an absolute steal.

Yup, I've noticed that on a few occasions. Great signing, and seems to be enjoying playing with other great players. He will only get better ...
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1487 on: Today at 09:41:22 am
I thought he was amazing while I watched the game, and watching the highlights just now has done nothing to change my mind. How anyone can think he didn't have a good game is beyond me. He just oozes threat and menace every time he's near the ball. We've made some quite astounding signings over the last 2 or 3 years and I reckon Luis Diaz might prove to be one of the best ones. It struck me while watching the game that we'll have season after season of watching him in red and a huge smile spread over my face.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1488 on: Today at 11:40:00 am
Unlike Sarah or Mane, he never ruins any attack by casually give out a poor pass when he cant attack himself. He would pass te ball back to Robo and wait for the next chance.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1489 on: Today at 11:42:25 am
Unlike Sarah or Mane, he never ruins any attack by casually give out a poor pass when he cant attack himself. He would pass te ball back to Robo and wait for the next chance.

Que Sarah Sarah...
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1490 on: Today at 12:10:58 pm
Unlike Sarah or Mane, he never ruins any attack by casually give out a poor pass when he cant attack himself. He would pass the ball back to Robo and wait for the next chance.

He has surprised me with his footballing intelligence, composure and unselfishness. Not the player I expected him to be - an even better all-round footballer.

Think he can/will step things up to a new level ones a few (more) goals go in - he has that Suarez hunger in him!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1491 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm
he has that Suarez hunger in him!

lets hope its not exactly the same kind of hunger Suarez had
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #1492 on: Today at 12:21:00 pm
From his first couple months its clear he is one of the best 'distance shooters' in the team. Something we needed to add with teams putting 11 behind the ball
