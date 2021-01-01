I thought he was amazing while I watched the game, and watching the highlights just now has done nothing to change my mind. How anyone can think he didn't have a good game is beyond me. He just oozes threat and menace every time he's near the ball. We've made some quite astounding signings over the last 2 or 3 years and I reckon Luis Diaz might prove to be one of the best ones. It struck me while watching the game that we'll have season after season of watching him in red and a huge smile spread over my face.