Lars Sivertsen mentioned it on a podcast a few weeks ago that he has this incredible football IQ to identify that a pass isnt meant for him based off the speed it comes near him. Ive noticed it on several occasions where hell let the ball go through to a teammate that is the intended recipient of the pass. Its impressive that hes able to do that within a few months of joining the team; hes going to be incredible once hes fully in-sync with his teammates. Even when we pay all his add-one, hell still be an absolute steal.