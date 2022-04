Its not just the take but the way he stops it dead and then is on the move in an instant. i honestly don't think he was showboating i think he just instinctively did the best thing to put it where he wanted it in order to proceed directly to goal. If he takes it with his left he's pointed the wrong way for a brief moment.



I think so too. The commentary I heard said it was "unnecessary", but that was a philistine comment and possibly an ignorant one too. Many football skills which we used to dismiss as decorative or ornamental have been shown in recent years to be the opposite. The rabona itself is often the most pragmatic thing to do because it speeds the game up. You don't wait until you sort your feet out, you strike early.You're right about this glorious piece of skill by Diaz. It was indeed all about "directness". He wanted to accelerate into his second touch, trusted his right foot more than his left, but decided against an orthodox right-foot take because it would have left his body in front of the ball and unable to accelerate very quickly. And how did the little episode end? With Diaz beating Coleman to the byline and stabbing a shot that the goalie did very well to save. That ought to have been the clue for the commentator. Showboaters dawdle. They toy. But everything about this screamed pace and directness.