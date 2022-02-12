From the match thread







Its not just the take but the way he stops it dead and then is on the move in an instant. i honestly don't think he was showboating i think he just instinctively did the best thing to put it where he wanted it in order to proceed directly to goal. If he takes it with his left he's pointed the wrong way for a brief moment.i was raving a couple of weeks ago about a take he made with his chest on a long cross field ball that was a bit high and wild, same thing he killed it and popped it right where he wanted it in a micro second, and it seemed pretty unlikely according to science but apparently was very easy.Hes been sleeping with that ball since childhood imo. they are one entity.