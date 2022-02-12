« previous next »
The rabona was great and all that but noticed he got in the way of Virgil just as he was about to chip one onto the bar for Divock to knock in
Just exactly what we needed
Hes just so good and direct. This is what you need against teams who camp a double decker
The mad thing is if it really clicked for him he would have scored about 4 more goals at this point. He has smashed it every game but the finish has alluded him on a few occasions.

This fella is a gee hair away from exploding into an absolute beast.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:57:40 pm
The rabona was great and all that but noticed he got in the way of Virgil just as he was about to chip one onto the bar for Divock to knock in
Wtf is a rabona?, sounds like some kind of fish, oh i get it  a "crossed leg over"
Quote from: JohnSullie on Yesterday at 08:30:29 pm
Wtf is a rabona?, sounds like some kind of fish

I don't know but I certainly got a rabona from watching him to that today.
Quote from: Melbred on Yesterday at 06:14:58 pm
Could there be a better assist than that  ;D
I know this is just a tad tongue-in cheek, but it's really true. If this wasn't an assist, it could have been a goal.

Brilliant player. And I want him to score a goal like that, and why not against Everton?! Poor guy, he may never play against them again...
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
I don't know but I certainly got a rabona from watching him to that today.
Stop rabonaning you old perv!

Though I understand the reasons... ;D
Said it before, Proper proper player, how he wasn't snapped up before now il never know
Going to be a serious player for us.
I need a gif of that dirty, filthy move.
I think Klopp tells Diaz to turn on the style when he can .... today's skill was kinda like the "chip it over the fullback" against City that had everyone gasping and drooling.

there's a psychological affect in that it rouses the crowd, encourages his teammates and tells the oppo "look what we can do to you".  Jurgen tells Jones to "go out there an be cheeky"  I think it's the same with Diaz.
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:44:02 pm
I need a gif of that dirty, filthy move.

From the match thread

He is excellent but the next stage for him is to become a real, constant goal threat. Feel at the moment he is a real, threatening winger/wide midfielder but next stage its for him to become an out and out forward.
Hes a proper selection headache isnt he?
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
Hes a proper selection headache isnt he?

I think Diaz-Mane-Salah is our go to front three now. But playing Jota or Firmino and bringing one or two of them off the bench is pretty decent isn't it!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm
From the match thread


Coleman was looking at that.. fuck this for a game of horses.
Absolutely fuckin ridiculous, hes a player isnt he.

Love the look on the faces in the crowd 😀
That should be tagged as NSFW.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm
From the match thread



Its not just the take but the way he stops it dead and then is on the move in an instant. i honestly don't think he was showboating i think he just instinctively did the best thing to put it where he wanted it in order to proceed directly to goal. If he takes it with his left he's pointed the wrong way for a brief moment.

i was raving a couple of weeks ago about a take he made with his chest on a long cross field ball that was a bit high and wild, same thing he killed it and popped it right where he wanted it in a micro second, and it seemed pretty unlikely according to science but apparently was very easy.

Hes been sleeping with that ball since childhood imo. they are one entity.
Chrissakes, Lucho... ;D
The chap is unplayable!
Outrageous footballer.  What a joy.
Shouldn't be allowed on the tele before 9pm.  Absolute filth.
