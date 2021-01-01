Please
Author
Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz! (Read 124685 times)
FiSh77
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #1440 on:
Today
at 06:57:40 pm »
The rabona was great and all that but noticed he got in the way of Virgil just as he was about to chip one onto the bar for Divock to knock in
Ravishing Rick Rude
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #1441 on:
Today
at 07:25:09 pm »
Just exactly what we needed
HeartAndSoul
OneWillBurn
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #1442 on:
Today
at 07:26:47 pm »
Hes just so good and direct. This is what you need against teams who camp a double decker
