Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 114505 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1320 on: April 10, 2022, 11:25:48 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on April 10, 2022, 10:58:33 pm
Really, we gave him scraps and never kept hold of the ball.
We couldn't get the ball to him and Walker matched him for pace.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1321 on: April 10, 2022, 11:55:42 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on April 10, 2022, 10:58:33 pm
Really, we gave him scraps and never kept hold of the ball.

Everyone was tired by then and even when he had the ball he had no options. Everyone was making mistakes by that point.
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1322 on: April 11, 2022, 12:22:34 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on April 10, 2022, 11:55:42 pm
Everyone was tired by then and even when he had the ball he had no options. Everyone was making mistakes by that point.
Yeah, I felt he should have come in just 5 min earlier. I was expecting Jota to be substituted just after the 60th min.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1323 on: April 11, 2022, 01:27:51 am »
Quote from: farawayred on April 11, 2022, 12:22:34 am
Yeah, I felt he should have come in just 5 min earlier. I was expecting Jota to be substituted just after the 60th min.

Wasnt he waiting a good 4 mins to come on?
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1324 on: April 11, 2022, 01:48:22 am »
Quote from: newterp on April 11, 2022, 01:27:51 am
Wasnt he waiting a good 4 mins to come on?
He waited a long time, indeed, but he came on in the 70th min. Jota was spent by the 60th.
Offline amir87

« Reply #1325 on: April 11, 2022, 02:09:59 am »
I'd like to see him start at Wembley.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1326 on: April 12, 2022, 01:31:10 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on April 11, 2022, 02:09:59 am
I'd like to see him start at Wembley.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RP2_h6IS5Uc

Scored a beauty against City at the Emptyhad playing for Porto. Even walker couldn't keep up with him in that clip. Get him out there running at their defenders.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1327 on: April 12, 2022, 02:53:47 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on April 11, 2022, 02:09:59 am
I'd like to see him start at Wembley.

Agree, question is who do you bench.  I think Salah needs rested tomorrow and starts against City with Diaz on the other wing.
Offline amir87

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1328 on: April 12, 2022, 03:25:51 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on April 12, 2022, 02:53:47 pm
Agree, question is who do you bench.  I think Salah needs rested tomorrow and starts against City with Diaz on the other wing.

Against City I'd probably go for a front three of Diaz, Firmino and Salah.

Reckon we'd keep the ball better and Jota and Mane's pace would be useful to add when the game is a bit more stretched.
Offline paisley1977

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1329 on: April 12, 2022, 03:37:31 pm »
Jota and Mane are both on yellow cards against Benfica so Diaz, Firmino and Salah Wednesday night for me.
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1330 on: April 12, 2022, 04:11:14 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on April 12, 2022, 03:37:31 pm
Jota and Mane are both on yellow cards against Benfica so Diaz, Firmino and Salah Wednesday night for me.

Salah needs a rest though, so one of Jota or Mane just needs to behave.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1331 on: April 12, 2022, 06:11:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 12, 2022, 04:11:14 pm
Salah needs a rest though, so one of Jota or Mane just needs to behave.
Well, that's Diogo out then!  :lmao
Online afc turkish

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1332 on: April 12, 2022, 06:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on April 12, 2022, 06:11:50 pm
Well, that's Diogo out then!  :lmao

 ;D

Good old Slip n' Snide Jota...
Offline RedG13

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1333 on: April 12, 2022, 10:50:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 12, 2022, 04:11:14 pm
Salah needs a rest though, so one of Jota or Mane just needs to behave.
I expect to see Salah, He might not play 90 minutes though, could start him for 60 minutes though.
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1334 on: Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm »
A couple of Lucho goals would do please.
Online afc turkish

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1335 on: Yesterday at 07:48:04 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
A couple of Lucho goals would do please.

Immediately followed by raucous renderings of his refrain...
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1336 on: Yesterday at 08:29:18 pm »
I knew he was quick but he's actually closer to rapid status.  :o
Online afc turkish

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1337 on: Yesterday at 08:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:29:18 pm
I knew he was quick but he's actually closer to rapid status.  :o

That first half move was pace filth...
Offline palimpsest

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1338 on: Yesterday at 08:51:02 pm »
He just lights the place up.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1339 on: Yesterday at 09:03:21 pm »
The way he sent the Benfica defender out for a hotdog was lovely.  8)
Offline blamski

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1340 on: Yesterday at 09:19:45 pm »
If I hear one more commentator mention that its amazing how quickly he's settled in, I'm going to be... erm... more vexed
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1341 on: Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm »
He may start saturday with Mane and Salah
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1342 on: Yesterday at 11:26:11 pm »
I think he is unlucky to only have 3 goals for us so far, guy could easily have 8 by now. Tonight he got robbed of getting 2 goals. Brilliant again tonight

I quite liked the look of him on the right too to be honest
Offline RedG13

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 12:36:34 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm
He may start sunday with Mane and Salah
None them are going to be starting sunday  ;) Maybe on Saturday though
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 12:43:25 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:36:34 am
None them are going to be starting  ;) Maybe on Saturday though

Yes yes. Lol.

Saturday.
Online cipher

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 04:25:04 am »
He had another fantastic game tonight.  I hope he starts against Man City this weekend as his speed, work rate and desire are near the top amongst our current attackers.
