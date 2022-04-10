Really, we gave him scraps and never kept hold of the ball.
Everyone was tired by then and even when he had the ball he had no options. Everyone was making mistakes by that point.
Yeah, I felt he should have come in just 5 min earlier. I was expecting Jota to be substituted just after the 60th min.
Wasnt he waiting a good 4 mins to come on?
I'd like to see him start at Wembley.
Agree, question is who do you bench. I think Salah needs rested tomorrow and starts against City with Diaz on the other wing.
Jota and Mane are both on yellow cards against Benfica so Diaz, Firmino and Salah Wednesday night for me.
Salah needs a rest though, so one of Jota or Mane just needs to behave.
Well, that's Diogo out then!
A couple of Lucho goals would do please.
I knew he was quick but he's actually closer to rapid status.
He may start sunday with Mane and Salah
None them are going to be starting Maybe on Saturday though
